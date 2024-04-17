Advertisement
California

LAPD searching for up to 20 suspects linked to ‘flash robberies’

A group of young people, some with faces hidden, walk into a store in a frame from overhead security camera
Security footage shows suspects who police say are linked to several “flash robberies” at stores in the LAPD’s Hollenbeck and Newton divisions.
(Los Angeoes Police Department)
By Grace TooheyStaff Writer 
Share

Authorities are looking for a group of up to 20 people suspected of committing a string of what Los Angeles police are calling “flash robberies,” during which a large group descends on a store, steals merchandise, then runs out.

The robberies have occurred mostly in the evening at stores within a few miles of one another, near the Boyle Heights, Fashion District and South Park neighborhoods, according to a news release from the LAPD. Investigators said the robberies started in early March.

Los Angeles, California-April 11, 2024-2300 block of S. Central in Los Angeles, CaliforniaThe Los Angeles Police Department's (LAPD) Newton Area detectives announce the arrest of an adult male and juvenile female in a series of armed robberies in the Los Angeles County area. The male suspect has been identified as 18-year-old Nathen Sanchez, a resident of the Los Angeles area. Sanchez was arrested for 211 PC: Robbery with $175,000 bail, booking number 6787937. The juvenile subject is a 12-year-old female. (Google Maps)

California

Police accuse two youths in string of armed robberies in the Los Angeles area

An 18-year-old male and a 12-year-old girl were detained over the weekend in connection with armed robberies in Los Angeles County.

April 11, 2024

Police said that in the robberies, 10 to 20 suspects, often dressed in hoods and masks, rapidly entered and exited the stores. They appeared to be 15 to 25 years old, the LAPD said, and could attend nearby high schools.

Advertisement

It wasn’t immediately clear if the suspects were armed, but the LAPD said they “have used force and displayed a lack of regard for the safety of witnesses and victims.”

A spokesperson for LAPD declined to say how many robberies have occurred or name stores that were targeted.

The LAPD Organized Retail Crimes Task Force is asking for help identifying the suspects, releasing several images of the young people that appear to be from security footage. Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.

More to Read

CaliforniaBreaking News
Grace Toohey

Grace Toohey is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times covering breaking news for the Fast Break Desk. Before joining the newsroom in 2022, she covered criminal justice issues at the Orlando Sentinel and the Advocate in Baton Rouge. Toohey is a Maryland native and proud Terp.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement