California wildfires grow amid warm temperatures, gusty winds

Fire crews put out hot spots while battling the Post fire in northern Los Angeles County.

Crews battling wildfires across California on Tuesday, including the Post fire in Los Angeles County, face another day of warm summer heat and gusty winds that will push flames into tinder-dry fuel, weather forecasters warned.

“Critical fire-weather conditions are expected through today for northwest Los Angeles County and the Ventura County mountains,” the National Weather Service said in a morning forecast.

The Post fire, which started Saturday afternoon in Gorman, has burned 15,611 acres and was 24% contained, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

Strong winds continue to push the fire south and plumes of unhealthy smoke along with it. Fueled by dry brush and grass, red-hot firebrands have ignited spot fires more than half a mile ahead of the main fire front, Cal Fire said.

The Post fire is the largest of more than a dozen wildfires that have started in California since Saturday.

Red flag conditions — a combination of warm temperatures, low humidity and gusty winds — have fueled fire growth across the state.

The Sites fire in Colusa County, which started Monday afternoon, grew to 10,000 acres by Tuesday morning and the Aero fire in Calaveras County was 5,425 acres Tuesday morning and 20% contained.