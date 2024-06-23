Fire erupts at Costa Mesa park, spurring evacuation warning

A brush fire broke out at Talbert Regional Park in Costa Mesa on Sunday afternoon, charring about eight acres and prompting a voluntary evacuation order because of heavy smoke, officials said.

Two minors were injured although not seriously, said Costa Mesa Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief Chris Coates. Details on the fire at the Orange County park, in the 1200 block of Victoria Street, were not available.

No structures were damaged, but authorities advised residents of Swan Drive to evacuate and suggested that others nearby remain indoors due to the smoke, Coates said. Balearic Community Center, at 1975 Balearic Drive, was designated as an evacuation center.

Advertisement

“We’re not forcing anyone to leave at this point,” Coates said. “We’re making good headway on the fire.”

Three water-dropping helicopters buzzed over the flames. The firefight was joined by three other Orange County fire

departments.

The blaze began about 1 p.m., Coates said. The cause was unknown.

