Advertisement
California

Fire erupts at Costa Mesa park, spurring evacuation warning

By Paul PringleStaff Writer 
Share

A brush fire broke out at Talbert Regional Park in Costa Mesa on Sunday afternoon, charring about eight acres and prompting a voluntary evacuation order because of heavy smoke, officials said.

Two minors were injured although not seriously, said Costa Mesa Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief Chris Coates. Details on the fire at the Orange County park, in the 1200 block of Victoria Street, were not available.

No structures were damaged, but authorities advised residents of Swan Drive to evacuate and suggested that others nearby remain indoors due to the smoke, Coates said. Balearic Community Center, at 1975 Balearic Drive, was designated as an evacuation center.

Advertisement

“We’re not forcing anyone to leave at this point,” Coates said. “We’re making good headway on the fire.”

A firefighter carries a hose while battling the Point Fire along West Dry Creek Rd. in Healdsburg, Calif. on Sunday, June 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Climate & Environment

California wildfires have already burned 90,000 acres, and summer is just beginning

California wildfires burned almost 90,000 acres already this year, an amount more than five times the average of pre-summer blazes from the last few years.

June 22, 2024

Three water-dropping helicopters buzzed over the flames. The firefight was joined by three other Orange County fire
departments.

The blaze began about 1 p.m., Coates said. The cause was unknown.

More to Read

CaliforniaFiresBreaking News
Paul Pringle

Paul Pringle is a Los Angeles Times reporter who specializes in investigating corruption.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement