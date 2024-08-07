Advertisement
California

Column: After past disappointments, Harris shows courage in VP choice

Kamala Harris at a lectern while Tim Walz holds his hand over his heart at an arena rally
Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris introduces Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate at a campaign rally Tuesday in Philadelphia.
(Matt Rourke / Associated Press)
By George SkeltonCapitol Journal Columnist 
SACRAMENTO — 

Kudos to Vice President Kamala Harris. She didn’t do the blatantly political thing and select a popular governor from a key battleground state to be her running mate.

Instead, the Californian picked a popular governor from a blue state she was very likely to carry anyway — one who should have broad appeal in many middle America purple states.

Her choice of moderate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz doesn’t smack of a typical, predictable, ultra-safe political move. That alone seems refreshing in this overly polarized election year.

She took a risk. If Harris had selected Pennsylvania’s popular Gov. Josh Shapiro, she’d have probably locked up a vital battleground state she’ll need to win in November.

But Shapiro — like California Gov. Gavin Newsom — already is very active in his support of Biden administration policies and warning voters against the perils of a second Donald Trump presidency. And Shapiro has a very strong local following. So he may help Harris carry Pennsylvania anyway.

At a Pennsylvania campaign rally Tuesday where Harris and Walz appeared together publicly for the first time, Shapiro promised that “I’m gonna be working my tail off” for the Democratic ticket. We’ll see.

Another vice presidential possibility on Harris’ shortlist — Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona — could probably have also wrapped up his battleground state for the Democratic ticket. And Kelly has a great resume: fighter pilot, astronaut, gun control advocate and all-around solid guy.

But Walz is a better, more natural communicator — virtually unexcelled, as he demonstrated to a national TV audience Tuesday.

It was the plainspoken Walz, after all, who came up with arguably this election cycle’s most effective adjective — a potential game-changer — calling Trump and his running mate JD Vance simply “weird.”

“Weird” is easily understandable and, in Trump’s case, practically undeniable — as opposed to years of Democrats labeling the former president a “threat to democracy,” an abstract notion that needs too much explanation. “Weird” has much more immediate sting.

Such a wordsmith who doesn’t need pollsters and focus groups to tell him what to say is priceless.

Referring to Trump and Vance at the rally, Walz told the cheering arena audience: “These guys are creepy and, yes, just weird as hell.”

As for Trump’s running mate, Walz said — like he really meant it — ”I can’t wait to debate the guy.”

Harris reportedly was attracted to the 60-year-old, balding governor’s “authenticity” — presumably his down-home, folksy manner that constantly emits sincerity. A regular dude. And Americans — let’s hope — are ready for normality.

He helped coach a small high school’s football team to a state championship and taught social studies. He spent 24 years in the Army National Guard, rising to the unlisted rank of sergeant major. The Democrat was elected to Congress from a purple district that historically went Republican. And he spent 12 years in the House working both sides of the aisle.

“I learned the art of compromise without compromising my values,” he said at the rally.

We need more elected officials like that who can get things done.

He’s a crack rifle shot and a hunter — but strongly supports gun control. “In Minnesota, we believe in the 2nd Amendment,” he said. “But we also believe in commonsense gun laws.”

Harris also reportedly was impressed with Walz’ “happy go lucky” demeanor. He’s positive and upbeat — not habitually negative and spewing hate like Trump and now Vance. Voters may be ripe for humor and smiles.

He thanked Harris for “bringing back the joy” to presidential campaigning.

All this aside, Harris did seemingly follow her unfortunate California pattern as state attorney general in one regard: By not picking Shapiro, she dodged a confrontation with a major labor group — in this case, public school teachers.

Shapiro supports school vouchers — public money to help students attend private schools — which is anathema to teachers unions.

But Harris was right on this one: The nation’s leading Democrat can’t be suspected of favoring so-called school choice — spending tax money on private classrooms.

By passing over Shapiro, Harris also didn’t risk alienating pro-Palestinian voters — particularly in battleground Michigan — by teaming with a Jewish running mate who has strongly supported Israel’s military campaign in Gaza.

So Harris was a bit risk-averse in her selection of Walz. But that’s savvy politics.

In tapping Walz, Harris also seemed to be making a play for the white old guy vote — trying to put the species at ease. Inclusion. Smart.

The first Black and Asian American female vice president already has awakened young voters and people of color.

Trump must be nervously squirming.

The GOP nominee immediately called Walz “a dangerously liberal extremist.”

But Walz with his broad smile, rural roots and common-man demeanor doesn’t look or sound dangerous. He seems to be out of an old Norman Rockwell painting. The evidence points to his extreme competence — as an officeholder and a campaigner.

As one who has been critical of Harris on previous occasions, I say that this time she deserves congratulations for making an outstanding move.

