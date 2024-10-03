Your guide to California’s 30th Congressional District race: Balekian vs. Friedman

Friedman (D-Glendale) worked as a film and television executive before she entered politics in her 40s. She spent seven years on the Glendale City Council before winning a state Assembly seat in 2016.

Advertisement

In Sacramento, she built a reputation as a progressive leader on transportation, housing and environmental issues. She has successfully passed bills to legalize anti-speeding traffic cameras, ban so-called “forever chemicals” such as PFAS in baby products and cosmetics, and eliminate parking requirements in new housing developments near transit.

Friedman has been endorsed by the California Democratic Party, more than two dozen labor unions and a host of Democratic leaders, including Schiff.

Friedman, 58, is married to a landscape architect, has a daughter and lives in Glendale.

Balekian, who has never held elected office, initially entered the primary as a no-party-preference candidate, but switched his registration to the Republican Party, saying he realized candidates without a party would receive no institutional support.

Balekian describes himself as a “Deukmejian Republican,” a reference to former California Gov. George Deukmejian, which he said includes the values of “public safety, stay out of my bank account, stay out of my personal life.”

He has been endorsed by the California and Los Angeles County Republican parties, L.A. County Supervisor Kathryn Barger and former county Sheriff Alex Villanueva.

Advertisement

Balekian, 45, is gay and married to a music label marketing director. He lives in Glendale.