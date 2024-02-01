Your guide to California’s Congressional District 30 race: The battle for Schiff’s seat

Laura Friedman, Democrat, state Assembly member.

Friedman (D-Glendale) has been a leader on transportation, housing and environmental issues in the Assembly, writing the state’s so-called fur coat ban of 2019 as well as laws that make it easier to build accessory dwelling units to ease the housing crisis and barring local governments from mandating parking spaces as part of most development near transit stops.



Anthony Portantino, Democrat, state senator.

Portantino (D-Burbank) chairs the Senate’s powerful Appropriations Committee. During his time in the Senate, he has written several gun safety measures, leading the charge on the state’s revamped concealed-carry regulations, which face an ongoing court challenge. He’s also championed mental-health-related bills — particularly expanding resources for children.



Mike Feuer, Democrat, former Los Angeles city attorney, councilman and state Assembly member.

Feuer — who ran for Los Angeles mayor in 2022 — also previously served in the state Assembly and on the L.A. City Council. His campaign underscores the fights he took on with the Trump administration while he was city attorney, among other things. City Hall watchdogs have criticized Feuer for his handling of a lawsuit stemming from the Department of Water and Power billing debacle.



Nick Melvoin, Democrat, Los Angeles Unified School District board member.

Melvoin is a two-term school board member who was first elected in a historically expensive 2017 race in which he ousted an incumbent with the help of charter school backers. He began his career as a local public school teacher in Watts and went to law school on a public interest fellowship before running for school board. He chaired the district’s budget committee and spearheaded the launch of the district’s Open Data Portal, according to his campaign website.



Sepi Shyne, Democrat, West Hollywood mayor.

Shyne was elected to the West Hollywood City Council in 2020.



Ben Savage, Democrat, actor, producer and businessman.

The former “Boy Meets World” star previously ran for West Hollywood City Council in 2022, finishing seventh.



G. “Maebe A. Girl” Pudlo, Democrat, Silver Lake Neighborhood Council member.

Pudlo, a trans activist, ran against Schiff in 2022, winning less than 30% of the vote.



Jirair Ratevosian, Democrat, public health advocate.

Ratevosian has a doctoral degree in public health from Johns Hopkins University and previously worked at the U.S. State Department and as legislative director to Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Oakland), according to his campaign website.

Other candidates include:

