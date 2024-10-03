Advertisement
California

Your guide to California’s state Senate District 19 race: Middleton vs. Ochoa Bogh

Democrat Lisa Middleton, left, Republican Rosilicie Ochoa Bogh, right.
Democratic challenger Lisa Middleton, left, and Republican state Sen. Rosilicie Ochoa Bogh.
(Handout)
By Mackenzie MaysStaff Writer 
Share via

Democrat Lisa Middleton is challenging Republican state Sen. Rosilicie Ochoa Bogh for the Inland Empire’s Senate District 19 spot.

The race could be among the closest in the state Legislature this year: In the primary election, Ochoa Bogh won 54% of the vote to Middleton’s 46%.

Both represent historical firsts for the California Legislature: In 2020, Ochoa Bogh became the first Republican Latina elected to the state Senate, and Middleton would be the first out transgender state lawmaker if she wins in November.

Advertisement

Who are the candidates?

Middleton, 72, is former mayor of Palm Springs, where she currently serves as a City Council member. She previously worked for California’s State Compensation Insurance Fund, where she oversaw fraud cases.

Her goals include creating more jobs and affordable housing, fixing roads, protecting reproductive rights and demanding accountability for state spending on issues such as homelessness.

A woman gathers possessions to take before a homeless encampment was cleaned up in San Francisco, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. Cities across the U.S. are struggling with and cracking down on tent encampments as the number of homeless people grows, largely due to a lack of affordable housing. Homeless people and their advocates say sweeps are cruel and costly, and there aren't enough homes or beds for everyone. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

California

California spent billions on homelessness without tracking if it worked

The California State Auditor’s Office analyzed homelessness spending at the behest of lawmakers concerned about efficacy.

April 9, 2024

Ochoa Bogh, 52, is a former teacher, real estate agent and Yucaipa school board member. She sits on the Senate Education and Housing committees and has written bills signed into law by Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom that support mental health providers and give military personnel free admission to fairs.

Her goals include lowering gas taxes, cracking down on border security and fighting for more “parental rights” in public schools.

Where is the district?

The new Senate District 19, reshaped in recent redistricting using census data, includes swaths of Riverside and San Bernardino counties and is home to more than half of a million voters.

Advertisement

The district encompasses Republican areas in the high desert and Inland Empire as well as liberal cities such as Palm Springs.

Entire cities in the district include Barstow, Big Bear Lake, Desert Hot Springs, Indian Wells, La Quinta, Palm Desert and Yucaipa. Some of the cities partially within the district are Hemet, Loma Linda and Redlands.

Proposition 3

California voters will decide in November whether to reaffirm marriage rights in the state Constitution and repeal an outdated provision that still defines marriage as between a man and woman.

Middleton, who married her wife in 2013, supports the Proposition 3, and on the campaign trail has been urging others to do the same.

“My marriage was at stake and so many others — I will stand up for our marriage, I will stand up for every marriage,” she said this spring at a campaign event in Palm Springs.

Advertisement

two interlocking wedding rings in red and blue

California

Your guide to Proposition 3: Affirming gay marriage in California’s Constitution

The measure asks voters to change the California Constitution to enshrine a “fundamental right to marry” and remove language that defines marriage as between a man and a woman.

July 5, 2024

Ochoa Bogh abstained from voting on the measure when it left the state Legislature this year, as did several other fellow Republicans.

She told The Times that she did not support the proposition language because it didn’t include a provision to ensure churches won’t be forced to conduct marriage ceremonies that they don’t agree with.

“We have a right to pursue life, liberty and happiness, whatever that may look like, as long as it doesn’t infringe on someone else’s ability to do the same,” Ochoa Bogh said of her stance on LGBTQ+ rights. “I would never do anything that would be disrespectful to anyone’s life or choices. We all have family members of that nature.”

Abortion

Middleton is endorsed by Planned Parenthood and Reproductive Freedom for All California, and has made abortion rights a key tenet of her campaign for state Senate.

She has vowed to increase funding for reproductive health clinics, expand access to birth control medication and in vitro fertilization and protect those who travel from red states to California to seek abortions.

Advertisement

“It’s time that we let people make decisions for themselves that are absolutely fundamental to their lives,” Middleton said.

Ochoa Bogh opposed Proposition 1, approved by voters in 2022 to enshrine abortion rights in the state Constitution following the Supreme Court’s undoing of Roe vs. Wade, which had long legalized abortion nationwide.

People rally in support of abortion rights at the state Capitol in Sacramento in 2019.

California

Proposition 1 abortion rights ballot measure passes

Voters weigh in on Proposition 1, the statewide ballot measure that would add a right to abortion to the California Constitution.

Nov. 8, 2022

She received a 0% score from Planned Parenthood for her legislative record last year, and wrote a bill that would have mandated that schools teach about antiabortion crisis pregnancy centers. The bill failed to reach the governor’s desk

Past coverage

Democrat Lisa Middleton, left, Republican Rosilicie Ochoa Bogh, right.

California

In tight Inland Empire race, first transgender candidate could oust first Republican Latina

Democrat Lisa Middleton is running to become California’s first transgender lawmaker against Sen. Rosilicie Ochoa Bogh, the first Republican Latina state senator

Sept. 6, 2024

SANTA CLARITA, CA - MAY 24: A press conference was held at the SCV Pregnancy Center in Santa Clarita on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 to voice opposition to legislative attempts to regulate the controversial centers, which are protected by the first amendment. During the press conference speakers highlighted the services they provide. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

California

Even in blue California, attempts to regulate controversial antiabortion centers continue to fail

Legislation aiming to regulate crisis pregnancy centers in California have failed despite otherwise robust abortion access policy.

May 28, 2023

FILE - Protestors in support of transgender rights rally outside the Alabama State House in Montgomery, Ala., March 30, 2021. Three days after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that states can prohibit abortion, Alabama seized on the decision to argue that the state should also be able to ban gender-affirming medical treatments for transgender youth. (Jake Crandall/The Montgomery Advertiser via AP, File)

California

Newsom signs bill protecting transgender youths and families fleeing red-state policies

Gov.

Sept. 30, 2022

L.A. Times Editorial Board Endorsements

The Times’ editorial board operates independently of the newsroom — reporters covering these races have no say in the endorsements.

How and where to vote

Read more California race guides

More election news

CaliforniaPoliticsElection 2024California Politics Abortion
Mackenzie Mays

Mackenzie Mays covers state government and politics in the Los Angeles Times’ Sacramento bureau. Previously, she worked as an investigative reporter for Politico, the Fresno Bee and the Charleston Gazette-Mail. In 2019, she received the National Press Club Press Freedom Award for her political watchdog reporting. She is a graduate of West Virginia University and proud Appalachian.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in California

Advertisement