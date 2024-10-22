Woman found dead in trash can in Costa Mesa, was killed by a friend, police say
A 38-year-old woman was found dead in a backyard trash can in Costa Mesa on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.
A man was arrested in Glendale on suspicion of murder. Police said he was a friend of the woman.
The victim, whose identity was not released pending notification of her family, was found around 2:27 p.m. at a home in the 1900 block of Maple Avenue, according to a news release.
As Costa Mesa police conducted an investigation Tuesday, the home was cordoned off with crime scene tape. In interviews, neighbors described the area as safe and the incident as shocking.
“Never a problem, never had any type of violence or anything like that, any disturbance,” said a neighbor who gave only her first name, Sherri.
No further details were available.
Anyone who may have additional information is asked to call Det. K. Moore at (714) 754-4986.
OnScene.TV contributed to this report.
