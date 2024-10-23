Southbound U.S. 101 in downtown L.A. shuts down after water main break

All southbound lanes of the U.S. 101 freeway in downtown Los Angeles were closed at Mission Road Wednesday morning after a water main broke and flooded the highway, according to the Californian Highway Patrol.

Flooding across all lanes was reported about 1:30 a.m., according to the CHP dispatch logs. The southbound lanes were expected to remain closed until at least 7 a.m. but the northbound lanes were open, according to the logs.

The southbound lanes were closed between North Mission Road and 4th Street. The southbound onramp at 3rd Street was open.

Crews were spending the morning sweeping out water and mud from the road. The cause of the flooding was reportedly an underground water main break.