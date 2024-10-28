Gavin Newsom reflects on year of arrests made for retail theft, car burglaries a week ahead of election

California Gov. Gavin Newsom says Proposition 36 will take away current state savings that are allocated to anti-recidivism programs and dramatically increase prison populations.

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday touted the results of a yearlong crackdown on retail theft across the state, an announcement that aligns with his strong opposition to an anticrime measure on the Nov. 5 ballot that he argued would return California to ineffective criminal justice policies of the past.

“Almost exactly a year ago, we initiated the largest support for local law enforcement agencies that ever have been provided to the state of California ... related to retail theft,” Newsom said during a Monday afternoon news conference. “I want to really show the results of these arrests.”

The $267-million grant assisted 55 cities and counties across California to reduce retail theft crimes and car burglaries. Newsom said that effort led to 3,200 arrests and the recovery of more than 3,000 stolen cars and $46 million in stolen merchandise in the last nine months.

This isn’t the first time Newsom has noted the state’s progress in cracking down on property thefts, but his announcement comes just a week before the election, when California voters will decide the fate of Proposition 36. The ballot measure would impose stricter penalties for retail theft and crimes involving fentanyl.

That measure would undo parts of Proposition 47, a 2014 criminal justice reform measure approved by voters that reclassified some property and drug crimes from felonies to misdemeanors. That reform has been scorned by critics who claim there was a rise in property crimes and lawlessness after its passage, despite a recent think tank report that found little evidence to suggest Proposition 47 is directly to blame for fluctuations in property and drug crimes in the decade since.

Newsom and some Democrats have warned voters to take a cautious look at Proposition 36, which they say would take away current state savings that are allocated to anti-recidivism programs and dramatically increase prison populations.

But Californians don’t seem to be swayed by his opposition. More than 70% of voters said they would vote in favor of the measure, according to the most recent poll published by the Public Policy Institute of California.

Meanwhile, the Yes on 36 campaign, which is bankrolled by Walmart and other large retailers, rolled out a new television advertisement this weekend featuring former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, who recently announced he is running for governor in 2026.

Villaraigosa previously ran an unsuccessful bid for governor in 2018 and failed to make it past the primary. He is the only current gubernatorial candidate who supports Proposition 36.

Villaraigosa made a cameo in the 31-second ad promoting Proposition 36 as a “balanced approach” to reducing crime.

One of Villaraigosa’s signature efforts as mayor was increasing the number of Los Angeles Police Department officers to more than 10,000. He credited that effort with a 48% drop in violent crime during his tenure at City Hall.

Also featured in the Proposition 36 ad is Sacramento County Sheriff Jim Cooper, who has been one of the measure’s most prominent supporters.

Newsom at Monday’s news conference dismissed speculation that his administration might challenge Proposition 36 in court if voters pass it.

“We’ll do whatever the voters support,” Newsom said.