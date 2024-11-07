Amid destructive wildfires, police arrest man trying to start a fire in Ventura

The Banfield Animal Hospital, at 5380 Ralston St., Ventura, was the site of an arson attack on Thursday.

As firefighters battled a destructive wildfire in Ventura County, police arrested a man suspected of starting a fire in a parking lot of an animal hospital in the city of Ventura early Thursday.

Ventura Police Department identified the suspect as 22-year-old Efrain Troncoso Gonzalez of Moorpark.

Police said the man is not suspected of having any connection with the Mountain fire, which broke out near Somis before winds drove the blaze into other nearby communities, damaging or destroying numerous homes. So far, the fire has scorched more than 14,000 acres and is threatening thousands of homes.

Police said an emergency dispatcher received a call shortly before 7 a.m. about a man trying to start a fire in the parking lot of the Banfield Pet Hospital at 5380 Ralston St.

“There was particular concern given the current wind conditions and ongoing Mountain Fire,” Ventura police said in a written statement. “Within two minutes of the call, a [Ventura police officer] arrived and observed Gonzalez tending to a fire in the parking lot.”

Police said the fire was approximately one square foot in size and was made up of garbage and shrubbery from the hospital.

Gonzalez, police said, tried to run away when an officer attempted to detain him.

“The officer was eventually able to take Gonzalez into custody and extinguish the fire,” the statement read.

Police said the officer sustained a moderate injury and Gonzalez sustained minor injuries. Both were treated at a hospital for their injuries. After treatment, Gonzalez was transported to Ventura County Jail and booked on suspicion of arson and resisting arrest, resulting in an injury to an officer.