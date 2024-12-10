Advertisement
California

Malibu endures cellphone, power outages as Franklin fire burns

Smoke rises in the hills behind the unharmed Malibu Pier.
Smoke rises from the Franklin fire in the hills near the Malibu Pier.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
By Richard Winton
Grace Toohey and Ruben Vives
Share via

Cellphone service was proving a challenge in Malibu, where the Franklin fire was burning Tuesday.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said the fire burned some cell towers in the area, affecting service. It is unclear the scope of the outage, but people in the area reported trouble making calls.

There are also several power outages in the area of the fire Tuesday morning — some that were cut off for firefighter safety and some part of widespread public safety power shutoffs, planned electricity cuts to limit potential fire sparks from utility equipment, according to David Eisenhauer, a Southern California Edison spokesperson.

Advertisement
Students evacuate from Pepperdine University

California

Wildfire explodes in Malibu, damaging homes and spurring mass evacuations

A wildfire broke out late Monday in Malibu, triggering evacuations as Santa Ana winds fanned the flames.

He didn’t have details on outages around the fire. Across the region, almost 40,000 customers had their electricity cut for those planned shutoffs due to high winds, about a quarter in Los Angeles County.

It wasn’t immediately clear how many such outages those included.

Firefighters battle the Franklin Fire in Malibu, Calif., on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)

California

Live updates: Franklin fire in Malibu erupts near Pepperdine University

A ferocious wildfire fanned by strong winds spread rapidly early Tuesday in Malibu, spurring evacuations along the coast and threatening homes while firefighters struggled to contain the flames.

Officials had been bracing for intense Santa Ana winds, saying Monday that more than 350,000 customers from Kern to San Diego counties could lose power amid the planned safety shutoffs. It’s unclear how many actually lost power.

More to Read

CaliforniaFires
Richard Winton

Richard Winton is an investigative crime writer for the Los Angeles Times and part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for public service in 2011. Known as @lacrimes on Twitter, during almost 30 years at The Times he also has been part of the breaking news staff that won Pulitzers in 1998, 2004 and 2016.

Grace Toohey

Grace Toohey is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times covering breaking news for the Fast Break Desk. Before joining the newsroom in 2022, she covered criminal justice issues at the Orlando Sentinel and the Advocate in Baton Rouge. Toohey is a Maryland native and proud Terp.

Ruben Vives

Ruben Vives is a general assignment reporter for the Los Angeles Times. A native of Guatemala, he got his start in journalism by writing for The Times’ Homicide Report in 2007. He helped uncover the financial corruption in the city of Bell that led to criminal charges against eight city officials. The 2010 investigative series won the Pulitzer Prize for public service and other prestigious awards.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in California

Advertisement