Dick Van Dyke rescued by neighbors in Malibu fire, reunited with lost cat

Actor Dick Van Dyke, shown during an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” was among thousands of Malibu residents forced to flee their homes because of the Franklin fire.

Dick Van Dyke is celebrating his 99th birthday Friday with his wife and pets — including his beloved cat Bobo, who briefly went missing — thanks to neighbors who helped rescue the legendary screen and stage actor from his home this week as a wildfire swept through Malibu.

Van Dyke and his wife, Arlene, were among thousands of area residents forced to flee their homes because of the Franklin fire, which started Monday night and was driven by powerful Santa Ana winds, eventually ballooning to 4,000 acres.

Van Dyke wrote on Facebook that he and his wife were able to safely evacuate their home. But the situation was more harrowing than the “Mary Poppins” star let on. The six-time Emmy winner was struggling to untangle a water hose as the fire approached his home in the Serra Retreat community in Malibu, Van Dyke told NBC 4 News.

“I’m out there laying on the ground trying to undo this fire hose, and the fire’s coming over the hill,” he said. “What I did was exhaust myself. I forgot how old I am, and I realized I was crawling to get out.”

Several homes were destroyed in Malibu, including in the Serra Retreat area. But Van Dyke was rescued by his neighbors.

“And three neighbors came and carried me out, and came back and put out a little fire in the guesthouse and saved me,” Van Dyke said.

The helpful neighbors led Van Dyke to a nearby vehicle as ash fell onto his driveway, according to footage from a security camera on his property. That’s when two firefighters arrived. His home was saved, Van Dyke said.

Although he and his wife were able to escape with their pets, one of their cats, Bobo, could not be found. But when the couple returned home, they had a welcome surprise.

“We found Bobo as soon as we arrived back home this morning,” Van Dyke wrote in a follow-up Facebook post. “There was so much interest in his disappearance that Animal Control was called in to assist. But, thankfully he was easy to find and not harmed.”

The post received many well-wishes from fans, and like any Southern California holiday miracle, members of the British rock band Coldplay chimed in to offer their support. The band recently released a video of its new single “All My Love” that features lead singer Chris Martin, sitting at a piano, serenading Van Dyke, who sings and dances along to the tune.

“Dick - we’re sending love and prayers to you, Arlene and everyone affected by these fires. Call us if there’s anything we can do. Love Phil, Chris, Guy, Jonny and Will,” Coldplay wrote in a comment to the photo of Bobo.