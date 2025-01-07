Advertisement
California

Fast-moving fire breaks out above Altadena near Eaton Canyon

The Palisades Fire off Pacific Coast Highway in Pacific Palisades, Calif. on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025.
The Palisades Fire off Pacific Coast Highway in Pacific Palisades, Calif.
(Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
By Ruben VivesStaff Writer 
A fire broke out Tuesday night in the hills above Altadena near Eaton Canyon, prompting a response from firefighters.

Pasadena spokeswoman Lisa Derderian said the fire is at 20 acres. The fire broke out in the foothills at around 6:28 p.m. but she did not know exact location at the time. Pasadena fire officials are on the scene.

The blaze comes amid intense winds that sparked a destructive fire in Pacific Palisades.

Fire officials have said winds will actually intensifying overnight.

California
Ruben Vives

