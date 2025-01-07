Fast-moving fire breaks out above Altadena near Eaton Canyon

The Palisades Fire off Pacific Coast Highway in Pacific Palisades, Calif.

A fire broke out Tuesday night in the hills above Altadena near Eaton Canyon, prompting a response from firefighters.

Pasadena spokeswoman Lisa Derderian said the fire is at 20 acres. The fire broke out in the foothills at around 6:28 p.m. but she did not know exact location at the time. Pasadena fire officials are on the scene.

The blaze comes amid intense winds that sparked a destructive fire in Pacific Palisades.

Fire officials have said winds will actually intensifying overnight.