Fast-moving fire breaks out above Altadena near Eaton Canyon
A fire broke out Tuesday night in the hills above Altadena near Eaton Canyon, prompting a response from firefighters.
Pasadena spokeswoman Lisa Derderian said the fire is at 20 acres. The fire broke out in the foothills at around 6:28 p.m. but she did not know exact location at the time. Pasadena fire officials are on the scene.
The blaze comes amid intense winds that sparked a destructive fire in Pacific Palisades.
Fire officials have said winds will actually intensifying overnight.
