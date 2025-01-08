Satellite images show how fires exploded across L.A. in just a few hours

More than 1,100 homes, businesses and other buildings have burned and at least two people are dead in wildfires burning across L.A. County, making this one of the most destructive firestorms to hit the region in memory.
11 a.m. Tuesday — Palisades fire is visible from space
Los Angeles Fire Department officials first put out word of a brush fire in Pacific Palisades on X at 10:41 a.m. A little more than two hours later, the fire had ballooned in size and was visible from space.
The video below from the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere at Colorado State University and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (CIRRA and NOAA) shows the fire growing and sending a plume of smoke out over the Pacific Ocean.
The Palisades Fire ignites in the Pacific Palisades, just west of Los Angeles.
Firefighters battling the Palisades fire dealt with hydrants that had little to no water flowing out. By 3 a.m. Wednesday, all hydrants ‘went dry,’ an LADWP official says.
7 p.m. Tuesday — Eaton fire is visible from space
Angeles National Forest officials announced that the service’s firefighters were responding along with Los Angeles County Fire to a brush fire near Eaton Canyon in Altadena at 6:38 p.m.
The outbreak of multiple major fires would stretch first responders: At 6:26 p.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department announced that all off-duty members should call in with their availability to be recalled.
By 7 p.m., the Eaton fire was visible from space. At 7:25, evacuation orders went out on X.
As the night continued, CIRA video showed the two fires expanding.
A dire situation is unfolding tonight as wildfires rage in Southern California.
