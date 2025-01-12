Burglary suspects dressed as firefighters arrested in L.A. fire zone, officials say

A California National Guard Military Police member stands guard at a closed intersection near the Eaton fire in Altadena on Saturday.

Los Angeles authorities said they arrested 29 more people overnight in the fire zones, including one burglary suspect who was allegedly dressed as a firefighter.

Of the arrests, 25 people were apprehended in the Eaton fire zone, four in the Palisades fire zone, authorities said.

“We have people who will go to all ends to do what they do,” Los Angeles Police Department Chief Jim McDonnell said of a man dressed in a fire jacket and helmet burglarizing homes.

Advertisement

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and LAPD said they arrested suspects dressed as firefighters, including one man driving a truck in the Palisades area. The other suspects were found inside the vehicle. The men pretended to be associated with a fire station but a quick check with the fire department proved that not to be the case, officials said.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said those arrested were not from the area and that some had firearms and drugs.

About 20 similar arrests were made earlier last week.

Curfews remained in place in the fire zones, and the National Guard and police continue to conduct patrols in these areas.

