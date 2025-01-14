Fires break out amid windy conditions in Riverside County, triggering evacuation

The Scout fire as seen from Keller Peak.

Two new fires have started in Riverside County amid Santa Ana winds, sparking new evacuations in Southern California.

The Scout fire is burning near Mission Boulevard and Crestmore Road in Jurupa Valley and the second fire is burning in Hemet near Warren Road and Esplanade Avenue, Riverside County fire officials said.

The Scout fire had burned two acres as of 1 p.m. and has the potential to burn five, according to Riverside Fire Department Division Chief Michael Staley. The blaze began around 12:03 p.m. in the Santa Ana River bottom.

No structures were threatened and 13 units were deployed to fight the fire, Staley said. Helicopters were also conducting water drops. The fire wasn’t contained as of 1:15 p.m.

An evacuation order was issued for Mount Rubidoux Park, a mountain just west of downtown Riverside. Riverside Community Hospital is about half a mile southeast of the park, and the historic Mission Inn Hotel is about four-fifths of a mile away.

The Stone fire that burned in Hemet was contained around 1:10 p.m. and began around noon, according to Hemet fire officials.