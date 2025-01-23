Advertisement
California

Laguna fire: Evacuations, road closures

View from an AlertCalifornia camera shows the start of the Laguna fire burning near CSU Chan
View from an AlertCalifornia camera shows the start of the Laguna fire burning near CSU Channel Islands on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025.
(AlertCalifornia)
By Richard Winton
 and Hannah Fry

The Laguna fire is burning near Camarillo and the campus of Cal State Channel Islands.

Firefighters and water-dropping helicopters are on scene near Laguna Road and Hueneme Road. Several acres have burned.

Evacuations

California State University Channel Islands and University Glen.

Road closures

Potrero Road. Officials urge the public to avoid the area.

Richard Winton

Richard Winton is an investigative crime writer for the Los Angeles Times and part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for public service in 2011. Known as @lacrimes on Twitter, during almost 30 years at The Times he also has been part of the breaking news staff that won Pulitzers in 1998, 2004 and 2016.

Hannah Fry

Hannah Fry covers breaking news for the Los Angeles Times. She most recently covered Orange County for The Times and has written extensively about criminal trials, housing, politics and government. In 2020, Fry was part of the team that was a Pulitzer finalist for its coverage of a boat fire that killed 34 people off the coast of Santa Barbara. Fry came to The Times from the Daily Pilot, where she covered coastal cities, education and crime. An Orange County native, Fry started her career as an intern at the Orange County Register.

