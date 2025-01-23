Laguna fire: Evacuations, road closures

View from an AlertCalifornia camera shows the start of the Laguna fire burning near CSU Channel Islands on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025.

The Laguna fire is burning near Camarillo and the campus of Cal State Channel Islands.

Firefighters and water-dropping helicopters are on scene near Laguna Road and Hueneme Road. Several acres have burned.

Evacuations

California State University Channel Islands and University Glen.

Road closures

Potrero Road. Officials urge the public to avoid the area.