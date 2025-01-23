Laguna fire: Evacuations, road closures
The Laguna fire is burning near Camarillo and the campus of Cal State Channel Islands.
Firefighters and water-dropping helicopters are on scene near Laguna Road and Hueneme Road. Several acres have burned.
Evacuations
California State University Channel Islands and University Glen.
Road closures
Potrero Road. Officials urge the public to avoid the area.
