De Los weekend guide: Christian Nodal live, a Xelas farewell block party

Now that we’re done with hurriquakes in L.A., it’s time to squeeze every bit of summer left. Join the cumbia dance party in downtown L.A. with Grupo Kual. Sing your sorrows away as mariacheño Christian Nodal kicks off his U.S. tour. Or take in L.A.’s diversity at festivals celebrating Afro-Latinx, Guatemalan and Chicano cultures. Here’s a roundup of events happening this weekend (plus one to preview the following week).

Live music

Christian Nodal: After his surprise appearance at the recent Romeo Santos concert in Mexico City, Christian Nodal returns to Southern California for a show that will delight fans of the Regional Mexican genre. The Sonora, Mexico, native and dad-to-be will perform at the Honda Center in Anaheim on the local leg of his “Forajido” tour. Expect to hear “Adiós amor,” “No te contaron mal,” “Botella tras botella,” and “Probablemente” along with other top hits.

When: 8 p.m. Friday

Where: Honda Center, 2695 E. Katella. Anaheim, CA 92806

Admission: From $41

Romeo Santos invited Christian Nodal to join him on the Campo Marte stage during his second night in Mexico City. (Erniel Rodriguez)

Grupo Kual and Very Be Careful: A night of cumbia sounds will help close the outdoor summer concert series at Grand Performances in downtown L.A. this weekend. The acclaimed cumbia band Grupo Kual combines traditional Colombian cumbia with Mexican influences, creating a unique sound that has won over fans in the U.S. and Latin America. Joining them is L.A. band Very Be Careful, known for its cumbia and Colombian vallenato style. Catch a set by DJ hellotones, spinning cumbia mixes for el baile sonidero.

When: 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday

Where: California Plaza, 350 S. Grand Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90025

Admission: This is a free event.

Jay Wheeler: If we asked you who José Ángel López Martínez is you may not know who that is. But the Puerto Rican artist known as Jay Wheeler is bringing his “Emociones World Tour” to the YouTube Theater next Thursday. Wheeler started his rise in the music industry by posting a video of himself singing that went viral in 2016. Now seven years later he is one the biggest names in reggaeton. Expect to hear his hits and some of his more well-known collaborations with artists like Prince Royce and Nicky Jam.

When: 8 p.m. Aug. 31

Where: YouTube Theater, 1011 Stadium Drive. Inglewood, CA 90305

Admission: From $49

Alex Lora and El Tri: Mexican rock icon Alex Lora and his band El Tri are celebrating more than 50 years of hits on their Los Angeles leg of the Todo el poder del rocanrol tour. The legendary singer and songwriter has fronted El Tri for 55 years and has positioned himself as one of the biggest names in Rock en Español. Though his fans have aged with him, Lora’s iconic status within Mexico will surely bring out not just the Gen-Xers.

When: 8 p.m. Saturday

Where: Peacock Theater, 777 Chick Hearn Court. Los Angeles, CA 90015

Admission: From $55

Cultural celebrations

La Vida Es Un Festival!: An AfroLatinx Celebration!: Celebrate the diversity of the Afro-Latinx diaspora — from the Caribbean to South and Central America — at South L.A.’s Mercado La Paloma. Hosted by the Esperanza Community Housing Corporation, the festival will bring together community members, artists, activists and educators to share their talents and experiences, and promote Black and brown solidarity. Catch a live musical performance by Los Rakas, representing Panama, move with Cuban dance maestra Kati Hernandez, or participate in art and wellness workshops.

When: noon to 8 p.m. Saturday

Where: Mercado La Paloma, 3655 S. Grand Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90007

Admission: This is a free event; RSVP here.

Feria Chapina: This festival has become a tradition for the Guatemalan community in Los Angeles, celebrating its seventh year this weekend. The festival will highlight the culture and history of Guatemala through its traditions, marimbas, music and more. Enjoy authentic Guatemalan dishes, find arts and crafts from a variety of vendors, and check out other festival experiences to learn about the roots of the Central American country.

When: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Where: Lafayette Park 625 S. Lafayette Park Place. Los Angeles, CA 90057

Admission: This is a free event.

Chicano Heritage Festival: Santa Ana is hosting its second annual Chicano Heritage Festival to celebrate the city’s official declaration of August as Chicano Heritage Month. There will be cultural exhibits, carnival rides, food vendors and live music performances by Malo and Tierra Legacy. The goal of the event is to showcase the importance of the Chicano community and the contributions that Chicano individuals have made. A car cruise will kick off the family-friendly event, so get there early if you want to check out the classics.

When: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday

Where: El Salvador Park, 1825 W. Civic Center Drive

Admission: This is a free event.

Community gatherings

Xelas in Boyle Heights will close Aug. 27. (Martina Ibáñez-Baldor / De Los)

Xelas Farewell Fiesta: Patrons shared their support on Instagram earlier this month following the Boyle Heights bar’s announcement that it was closing its doors after five years in business. To mark its farewell (at least for now), Xelas will host a block party in partnership with the Women’s March Foundation and Caminarte.BoyleHeights. The fiesta will include music, food and local vendors. While the block party is open to all ages, guests must be over 21 to enter the bar.

When: 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday

Where: 1846 1/2 1st St. Los Angeles, CA 90033

Admission: This is a free event.

Sayonara Summer Block Party: Celebrate the end of the summer season with a party tied to a cause. The Sayonara Summer block party in downtown L.A.’s Arts District will have food, local spirits and brews, and live music. The fundraiser will benefit No Us Without You LA, a nonprofit that helps feed undocumented restaurant workers and their families in Los Angeles. Stay ‘til the end if you want to catch a mariachi serenade.

When: noon to 6 p.m. Sunday

Where: 506 Colyton St. Los Angeles, CA 90013

Admission: Tickets must be purchased for this event, 21 and over

South Central Night Flea Market: The South Central Night Flea Market is bringing together local food spots, vendors and entertainment for an event family and friends can enjoy. Their mission is to build community instead of competition and highlight small BIPOC businesses. Find clothing and jewelry from Chiapas, Mexico, or go for the snacks: from funnel cakes to chamoy-covered dulces enchilosos.

When: 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday

Where: Chucos Justice Center, 7625 S. Central Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90001

Admission: This is a free event.

Food and drinks

Holy Grounds Coffee and Tea: This coffee shop with a sanctuary feel has been serving the El Sereno community since 2012. Its “not so secret” menu includes a turmeric spice blend latte and a Juan, 2, 3 — a cafe de olla with caramel and coconut milk. Pair your drink with a coffee cake from Homeboy Bakery and grab a seat on the outdoor patio, which features a handmade fountain, mosaic tile artwork and plants you can admire and or buy. Inside, the shop sells goods from local vendors, so after that latte, save a little cash for a pair of earrings or essential oils.

Where: 5371 Alhambra Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90032

The entrance at the Holy Grounds Coffee Shop in El Sereno. (Jacqueline Pinedo / Los Angeles Times)

Carnes Asadas Pancho Lopez: Can’t decide between a soup and a stew? You don’t have to. Carnes Asadas Pancho Lopez has authentic Guadalajara-style carne en su jugo. If you go with a big appetite, try its massive Molcajete, which includes carne asada, grilled onions and queso dorado for the table. It also offers a variety of dishes like tacos de birria, menudo and coctel de camaron.

Where: 3326 Pasadena Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90031

Gogo’s Tacos: The interior of Gogo’s Tacos is bright and full of color. It prides itself on providing quality ingredients like prime angus rib-eye and Polito Family Farms chicken. If you’re trying to stay plant-friendly, try its award-winning mushroom tacos. A significant percentage of the proceeds from Gogo’s goes to the Juan Carlos Cantoni Foundation, a nonprofit that aids youth with education and mental health support.

Where: 3660 Beverly Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90004

L.A. is too big for us to know about all the events happening this weekend. If we missed something you think we should know about, let us know.

L.A. Times en español staff writer Tommy Calle contributed to this story.