De Los weekend guide: Independence Day celebrations, Galaxy versus LAFC in El Tráfico

Get your country’s flag ready for a weekend of cultural celebrations. Various Latin American countries will be celebrating their independence this weekend throughout L.A. County. This weekend also kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month — but you know we celebrate year round. If you’re in for some fierce competition, the L.A. rivalry between Galaxy and LAFC continues in El Tráfico match. Here’s a roundup of events happening this weekend.

CULTURAL CELEBRATIONS

El Grito: Los Angeles will kick off Latino Heritage Month with El Grito , hosted by Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez of District 7. El Grito will commemorate Mexican Independence with a reenactment of the Cry of Dolores and bell ringing, which recognizes the call to arms on the eve of the Mexican War of Independence. The event will also feature a concert with performances by Banda Machos, Las Colibrí, Las Cafeteras and Banda Las Angelinas. Enjoy food trucks, vendors, a silent disco and more.

When: 5 to 11 p.m. Friday

Where: Los Angeles City Hall and Gloria Molina Grand Park

Admission: Free

Folklorico dancers perform at the El Grito celebrations at Grand Park near City Hall in downtown L.A. in 2016. (Barbara Davidson / Los Angeles Times)

Central American Independence Day Festival: The Central American Festival Committee will host its annual festival and parade this weekend. The event celebrates the independence day of several Latin American countries. The parade will feature carriages adorned in each country’s flag colors. There will also be authentic foods, traditional dance and musical performances and rides for little ones.

When: Noon to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; Parade kicks off at 11 a.m. Sunday

Where: MacArthur Park, 230 W. 6th St.. The parade will start at Vermont Avenue and Pico Boulevard; see route map here.

Admission: Free

Para La Cultura: Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month: West Covina, in partnership with Unidos, is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month at the Plaza West Covina. The event will include more than 45 Latino vendors, live music performances and traditional dancing.

When: 4 to 8 p.m. Friday

Where: Plaza West Covina, 112 Plaza Drive, West Covina

Admission: Free, but RSVP suggested

Fiestas Patrias-Pico Rivera: The emblematic Pico Rivera Sports Arena will celebrate Mexican Independence Day with a lineup of musical bands. The event will feature banda, norteña and tamborazo groups that will have you dancing until you’re forced to kick off your botas, or heels.

When: 6 p.m. Friday

Where: Pico Rivera Sports Arena, 11003 Avenida Vicente Fernández, Pico Rivera

Admission: Tickets available at $45, children under 10 are free

Fiestas Patrias Festival and Parade- Santa Ana: A.B. Quintanilla and the Kumbia All Starz, the Texas Kumbia All Starz and Marilyn Odessa will open the two-day festival and parade celebrating Mexican independence and commemorating Santa Ana’s Hispanic and Latino cultures. Los Sebastianes de Saúl Plata and Graciela Beltrán will headline Day 2. The event will also feature food vendors, rides and cultural exhibitions.

When: Noon Saturday and Sunday

Where: Flower Street between Civic Center Drive and Santa Ana Boulevard, Santa Ana

Admission: Free

FAMILY FRIENDLY

Galaxy versus LAFC in El Tráfico: Get your soccer jerseys ready and your tailgate prep for El Tráfico. The rivalry is going down this weekend at BMO Stadium. Tickets are still available for the classic game, but beware that El Tráfico is true to its name, so it might take some time getting in and out of the stadium.

When: 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday

Where: 3939 S. Figueroa St.

Admission: Tickets available , starting at $105.

Los Angeles FC’s Carlos Vela, center, takes a shot on goal during the second half of an MLS soccer match against the Los Angeles Galaxy in 2019. (Associated Press)

South L.A. Power Fest: The music festival, which has featured dozens of local acts and drawn thousands of attendees over the years, will resume its tradition in person this year. Hosted by the nonprofit Community Coalition, Power Fest is a celebration of South L.A.’s art and culture, bringing empowerment and education to the community. There will be games for kids, empowerment sessions, a resource garden and an art and vendor village. The lineup for the day includes No Name, Buyepongo, KG Sueprstar, Roxcizzle, DJ Adé, !Baile!, and DJ Abstrkt.

When: Noon to 8 p.m. Saturday

Where: Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza, 3650 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Admission: Free, but RSVP suggested

Latino comics embraced at the Museum of Latin American Art Latinx and Latin American comic vendors and illustrators gathered at the Museum of Latin American Art in Long Beach for the 11th annual Latino Comics Expo.

LéaLA 2023: Celebrate Spanish literacy at the annual book festival LéaLA 2023, also known as La Feria del Libro. This four-day program, organized by the University of Guadalajara USA Foundation, aims to promote Spanish books and literacy in a nearly 50% Latino city. It also recognizes the Spanish language as a culturally, politically and economically important language in the United States. The event will feature more than 30 Spanish-language writers, poetry sessions, academic discussions, and children’s workshops. View the full programming here .

When: Starts at 10 a.m. Thursday through Sunday

Where: LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes, 501 N. Main St.

Admission: Free

LIVE MUSIC

Celebrating Samba: Viver Brasil brings its samba celebration program to the Ford, honoring Brazil’s African legacy through contemporary music and dance. The performance will take the audience on a vibrant cultural experience to Salvador, Bahia. It will also showcase the royal orixas of the water and the forest, joyful samba, the Bahian Carnaval Bloco afro Motumbaxé, and an interactive dance experience for all. Don’t forget your sunscreen and sun hats.

When: 10:30 a.m. Sunday

Where: The Ford, 2580 Cahuenga Blvd. East

Admission: Tickets available , $10. Kids free under 12.

Shakira was the highlight of the 2023 MTV VMAs In a night that featured performances from Karol G, Peso Pluma and Cardi B, Shakira was the biggest star at the 2023 MTV VMAs.

Maluma: Last weekend, Maluma filled the Forum in Inglewood with his biggest hits; this weekend, he is ready to do it all over again in Ontario. The Colombian singer will bring his Don Juan world tour to the Toyota Arena, where he will showcase his versatility in the pop, urban and even regional Mexican genres.

When: 8 p.m. Friday

Where: Toyota Arena 4000 E. Ontario Center Parkway, Ontario

Admission: From $59

Carin Leon: The regional Mexican star returns to the L.A. area after a show last weekend at the Honda Center in Anaheim. The next stop on his Colmillo de Leche tour will be at Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles, where he will run through his biggest hits, including “Primera cita,” “Que vuelvas,” “Ni me debes ni te debo,” “Tú’ and “El tóxico.”

When: 8 p.m. Saturday

Where: Crypto.com Arena 1111 S. Figueroa

Admission: From $125

Carin Leon performs at the Latin American Music Awards in April at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. (John Locher / Associated Press)

FOOD AND DRINKS

Three Borders’ Brunch and Grill: Can’t decide among Mexican, Salvadoran or American cuisine? At this fusion brunch spot in Mid-Wilshire, you don’t have to. Check out the Volcan dish, which includes eggs, pupusas, casamiento and your choice of meat. The restaurant also has chipilin tamales and refreshing aguas frescas.

Location: 5269 W. Olympic Blvd.

Portobanco’s Restaurant: After his family moved to the U.S., Heberto Portobanco found himself missing traditional Nicaraguan cuisine. That’s when he decided to find a way to share with the Los Angeles community. Portobanco’s Restaurant offers authentic Nicaraguan food for anyone missing a taste of home or those who enjoy the cuisine. Try its tostones con queso, fritanga or quesillo, all while slipping on a refreshing cacao drink. The restaurant also offers a full service coffee bar.

Location: 1225 Venice Blvd.

Colmelati: Satisfy that sweet tooth with a cooling treat like Oaxacan ice cream. Located in North Hollywood, Colmelati is a modern Mexican cafe with handcrafted Oaxacan ice cream flavors like chocolate oaxaqueño, oaxacan coffee, burnt milk and quesillo with blackberry. The shop also offers paletas, smoothies, juices, coffee and even elotes with chapulines.

Location: 6356 Vineland Ave., North Hollywood

L.A. is too big for us to know about all the events happening this weekend. If we missed something you think we should know about, let us know.

L.A. Times en español staff writers Tommy Calle and Soudi Jiménez contributed to this story.