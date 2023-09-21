De Los weekend guide: A Selena tribute, Luis Miguel live, Cassandro at Lucha VaVoom

Luis Miguel, a.k.a. “El Sol de México,” is back with a new look and a desire to show the world that he is still buzzworthy. If a fusion of ska and Latin rock is what you’re into, Los Fabulosos Cadillacs will hit the stage at the Hollywood Bowl — just don’t get too excited about a mosh pit there.

If you didn’t get enough of Latino heritage celebrations last week, Long Beach, Inglewood and even the Ford have you covered with a screening of “Selena.” And Lucha VaVoom will celebrate Cassandro, just ahead of the biopic film release Friday on Prime Video.

Here’s a roundup of events happening this weekend.

Live music

Los Fabulosos Cadillacs and Los Auténticos Decadentes: Two of Argentina’s most popular and long-running Latin rock bands are hitting the stage at the Hollywood Bowl. Los Fabulosos Cadillacs will bring their blend of rock, rap, salsa, ska and reggae as part of their El Leon del Ritmo tour. The legendary band performed at Coachella this year and now are celebrating 30 years since the release of their hit “Matador.” They will be joined by rockers Los Auténticos Decadentes, another influential group known for mixing a variety of sounds. Don’t count on a mosh pit — but do expect crowds of multiple generations rocking out to the high-energy performances.

When: 7 p.m. Saturday

Where: Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave, Los Angeles

Admission: Tickets available from $20.

Luis Miguel in concert: After giving “El Grito” in Las Vegas last weekend and a successful launch to his world tour in Argentina and Chile last month, Luis Miguel returns to Southern California with his long-awaited shows in Anaheim, Ontario and Los Angeles. “El Sol de México” is back with a new look and a desire to show the world that he is still the biggest star in Latin music. With a mariachi group and his traveling band at his side, Luis Miguel will perform his biggest hits at the kickoff of Hispanic Heritage Month.

Los Angeles

When: 8 p.m. Sunday

Where: Kia Forum, 3900 W. Manchester Blvd., Inglewood

Admission: Tickets available from $220

Ontario

When: 8 p.m. Wednesday

Where: Toyota Arena, 4000 E. Ontario Center Parkway, Ontario

Admission: Tickets available from $320

Luis Miguel is projected onto a giant screen as he performs at the Honda Center in Anaheim. (Ringo Chiu / For Los Angeles Times en Espanol)

Alejandro Fernández y Álex Fernández: Another icon of Mexican music, Alejandro Fernández, returns to Southern California for his area stop on the Amor y Patria 2023 tour. After two recent shows in Las Vegas and Anaheim, Fernández will share the stage with his son, Alex, who has accompanied him on the majority of the shows on the tour. They each will perform solo but also will perform duets much like Alejandro and his legendary father, Vicente, did years ago.

When: 8 p.m. Friday

Where: Kia Forum, 3900 W. Manchester Blvd., Inglewood

Admission: Tickets available from $23

Cultural celebrations

Inglewood Hispanic Heritage Festival: Catch folklorico dancers, mariachi bands and a set by cumbia band Sonora Dinamita at the city of Inglewood’s annual Hispanic Heritage Month festival. Bring the family to enjoy food vendors and activities for children. If that’s not enough, stay for the classic car show and a salsa dance party with Clave Dura.

When: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday

Where: Market Street between Florence and Nutwood Street, downtown Inglewood

Admission: Free

Viva Long Beach: The city of Long Beach will host its first community event in honor of Latine Heritage Month. The event will celebrate culture and community with food, local vendors and entertainment. Enjoy live performances by Julian Torres y Mariachi Cenzontle, Weapons of Mass Creation, Tiancho, Gummy and DJ sets by members of Chulita Vinyl Club.

When: noon to 8 p.m. Saturday

Where: Lincoln Park, 101 Pacific Ave., downtown Long Beach

Admission: Free general admission, VIP tickets available starting at $40.

Appreciating film and Latino icons

Lucha VaVoom: The iconic stage show that fuses Mexican wrestling, burlesque, comedy and a host of other art forms will celebrate one of its ring’s stars. To lucha libre devotees, Cassandro El Exotico is a household name. And now many more will learn about the Tejano-born wrestler with a new biopic that hits theaters Sept. 15 and premieres Friday on Prime Video. The story follows Saúl Armendáriz, aka Cassandro, played by Gael García Bernal, and his rise to fame as a gay lucha libre wrestler. Expect the same outrageous acts and a special presentation of the film’s trailer.

When: 8 p.m. Friday

Where: Mayan Theatre, 1038 S. Hill St., Los Angeles

Admission: Tickets available starting at $45. This event is 21 and over.

A masked Mexican wrestler flies from the ring at a Lucha VaVoom show. (Hon Hoang/EnFlight Design)

NFMLA Film Festival + the Academy:

NewFilmmakers Los Angeles will host the 2023 InFocus: Latinx & Hispanic Cinema Film Festival, which celebrates diversity and spotlights communities of filmmakers from all over Latin America. The full-day event will include four short film programs and audience Q&As with emerging filmmakers from Brazil, the Dominican Republic, Mexico, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Cuba, Ecuador, Puerto Rico, Spain, Venezuela and the United States. Moderators include The Times’ Steven Vargas and De Los contributor Carlos Aguilar.

When: 1 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences, Pickford Center, 1313 Vine St., Los Angeles

Admission: Tickets available starting at $10.

”Selena” at the Ford: Produced in partnership with Street Food Cinema, the Ford will celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with a special night honoring Selena. The event will feature a screening of the 1997 biopic “Selena” starring Jennifer Lopez and a Selena-inspired musical performance by L.A. tribute band Selenamos.

When: 8 p.m. Saturday

Where: The Ford, 2580 Cahuenga Blvd., Los Angeles

Admission: Tickets available starting at $10.

Food and drinks

L.A. Food Bowl Fiesta Friday: Calling all foodies. The Los Angeles Times concludes its 7th L.A. Food Bowl event with Night Market this weekend. Visit Fiesta Friday, a one-of-a-kind opportunity to experience food with iconic Latin American flavors from world-class chefs and restaurants highlighting food from around L.A., Mexico and the Caribbean. Catch Bricia Lopez of Guelaguetza, Danny Trejo and Peruvian chef Virgilio Martínez on the food stage. Sample bites from Evil Cooks, El Ruso, A’s BBQ and many more. If that’s not enough, check out the lineup for Saturday and Sunday.

When: 8 p.m. Friday

Where: Paramount Studios backlot, 5555 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles

Admission: Tickets available starting at $150. This event is 21 and over.

Alex Garcia prepares octopus at an Evil Cooks pop-up. Find Evil Cooks at this year’s L.A. Food Bowl Night Market on Friday. (Michael Owen Baker/For The Times)

Sabor Nicaragüense restaurant: This locally owned restaurant brings traditional Nicaragüense flavor with every plate. It serves a variety of dishes common to the Central American region. Enjoy classics like tostones, gallo pinto, yuca frita, fritanga Nicaragüense, sopa de mondongo and salpicon. Make sure you leave room for the nacatamales, which are served daily.

Where: 1927 S. Western Ave., Los Angeles

Little Belize restaurant : If you’ve never tried Belizean food, then Little Belize Restaurant is a good place to start. It serves a classic blend of Belizean and Caribbean dishes full of flavor. Try the oxtail, fried fish, plantains, meat pie or stew chicken. Pair your meal with traditional drinks like cream soda, pineapple ginger soda and kola champagne. If you’re looking for a vibe, catch the reggae brunch on Sundays.

Where: 217 E. Nutwood St., Inglewood

L.A. is too big for us to know about all the events happening this weekend. If we missed something you think we should know about, let us know.

L.A. Times en Español staff writer Tommy Calle contributed to this story.