Música mexicana star Ivan Cornejo announces new tour ahead of ‘Mirada’ album release

Ivan Cornejo performs at Palladium Times Square on September 02, 2023 in New York City.
Ivan Cornejo performs at Palladium Times Square in New York in 2023.
(Astrida Valigorsky / Getty Images)
By Cerys Davies
Sad sierreño singer Ivan Cornejo, 20, is going on tour ahead of the release of his upcoming album, “Mirada.” his biggest tour to date.

The singer-songwriter from Riverside announced the 26-date North American tour Tuesday in an Instagram post.

His third album, “Mirada,” will be released by Zaragoza Records (Interscope) on July 18. The “La Curiosidad” singer has released has two singles from the upcoming LP “Baby Please” and “Donde Estas.” Both tracks have already garnered over 20 million streams on Spotify.

Cornejo rose to fame in 2021 with the release of “Está Dañada,” a somber, alternative take on the música mexicana genre. In May, Cornejo headlined the Sueños Music Festival in Chicago. He is slated to perform at Milwaukee’s Summerfest and Festival d’été de Québec in July before kicking off his tour in Estero, Fla. He’ll perform Oct. 12 at the Honda Center in Anaheim.

“I’m so thrilled to start on this new tour, especially as I step into bigger venues and reach new audiences,” Cornejo told Variety ahead of the announcement. “It’s been a while since I’ve released new music, and I can’t wait to share these fresh sounds and heartfelt performances with everyone. This tour feels like a celebration of all the creativity and passion that’s been brewing over the past years.”

Mirada tour tickets will be available this week, with an artist presale Thursday and a general sale Friday.

Cerys Davies

