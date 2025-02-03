101 Latino-owned businesses and organizations to experience the best of Latino L.A.

Since launching in July 2023, De Los has made a concerted effort to spotlight Latino-owned businesses and organizations in Southern California. Some of our favorite stories are those that delve into how Latinos are carving their own path and creating spaces for their communities — whether it be an account of the inaugural Púchica Fest , which celebrates Central American culture, or a report on the growth of LA Librería, the only Spanish-language children’s bookstore in Los Angeles.

“Latino-owned businesses are a big part of what makes L.A. special, and one of the best ways of taking in culture is through food and art,” actor Xochitl Gomez told De Los as part of our recurring “ Mi Los Angeles ” series.

We couldn’t agree more, which brings us to the De Los 101. We’ve compiled the best of Latino L.A. into 10 lists, ranging from places to pick up a new hobby to locales that help visitors connect with their heritage. From Latino-owned bookstores and coffee shops to the best places to get your body moving, there’s something for everyone.

With almost 5 million Latinos in L.A. County, we’re bound to miss some spots. Did we miss one of your favorites? Let us know and we may highlight them in our future coverage. Make sure you also follow us on Instagram to watch the video components to this project.

Advertisement

— Martina Ibáñez-Baldor, De Los Design Director