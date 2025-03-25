Buscabulla teases summer U.S. tour and new album, ‘Se Amaba Así’

Puerto Rican indie-pop act Buscabulla is entering a new era. Nearly five years after the release of its critically acclaimed debut album, “Regresa,” the duo has announced an upcoming U.S. tour and new album.

On Tuesday, Buscabulla dropped a teaser trailer for sophomore album “Se Amaba Así.” The 52-second clip shows two playful dogs that fade into the side profiles of married couple Luis Alfredo Del Valle and Raquel Berrios, who met in 2011 and later formed Buscabulla. Appearing toward the end of the clip is the phrase “Se Amaba Así” and a parting note that reads: “Pronto.”

Buscabulla also announced its headlining U.S. tour of the same name. The tour will kick off in Miami on June 19 and includes a stop in Los Angeles, where the band will perform at the Belasco on July 3.

“You have a purpose, and you have to fulfill it,” said lead singer Berrios in a recent press release. “That’s what this new era is about.”

Known for its experimental rhythms and tropical beats, the band made waves with its 2020 debut , “Regresa.” A blend of whispering salsa, R&B and trippy pop, the album chronicled the duo’s complicated return to Puerto Rico from New York following the devastation of Hurricane Maria. The album was named one of NPR’s 50 best albums of 2020 for its “complex and shifting ideas of home,” and Berrios’ “soft, sweetly approachable vocals.”

Buscabulla’s last release was an angel number-inspired single titled “11:11,” which came out in June 2024. The band previously collaborated with hitmaker Bad Bunny on the 2022 song “Andrea,” a haunting ballad from his landmark album “Un Verano Sin Ti” that addresses misogyny and intimate partner violence . The band appeared with the singer on his world tour later that year.

Tickets to Buscabulla’s upcoming tour are available for presale beginning Wednesday, March 26 at 10 a.m. PST, with general sales on Friday, March 28 at 10 a.m. PST.

Buscabulla Summer Tour Dates

JUNE

19 – Miami, FL – ZeyZey

20 – Orlando, FL – The Social

21 – Atlanta, GA – Masquerade (Altar)

23 – Washington, D.C. – Songbyrd

24 – Philadelphia, PA – The Foundry

26 – Brooklyn, NY – TBA

28 – Chicago, IL – Lincoln Hall

JULY

1 – San Francisco, CA – Bimbo’s 365 Club

3 – Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco

5 – San Diego, CA – Quartyard

6 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom

9 – San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger

10 – Austin, TX – Antone’s Nightclub

11 – Dallas, TX – Tulips FTW

12 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall (Upstairs)