Advertisement
Primary Care

Whipple’s Disease: Rare but Treatable Systemic Infection

Questionnaire about health problem, with user being at risk for Whipple's Disease.
(Richelle)
Kevin Famuyiro
By Kevin Famuyiro
Senior Content Strategist Contact

Key Facts

  • Whipple’s disease is caused by Tropheryma whipplei, a bacterium that can live harmlessly in healthy individuals.
  • Joint pain can appear years before digestive symptoms like weight loss and diarrhea.
  • The gold-standard diagnosis is a small intestine biopsy using PAS staining.
  • Treatment involves long-term antibiotics, typically ceftriaxone followed by trimethoprim-sulfamethoxazole.
  • Relapse, especially in the brain, can occur years after treatment, making follow-up essential.

Whipple’s disease is a rare but serious systemic infection caused by the bacterium Tropheryma whipplei. It’s found in the environment and even in asymptomatic carriers but targets middle-aged white men and can affect multiple organ systems—especially the small intestine. Because its early symptoms mimic more common conditions, diagnosis often requires a combination of clinical suspicion and specific laboratory testing.

Table of Contents

Etiology and Epidemiology of Whipple’s Disease

Tropheryma whipplei is a gram-positive bacterium first identified in 1907 and later linked to a chronic, relapsing multisystem illness. It’s found in soil and sewage and can colonize healthy individuals without causing symptoms. But a small group—usually those with underlying immune system dysfunction—may develop full blown disease [1], [3].

Most patients with Whipple’s disease are middle-aged Caucasian men, so what about genetic susceptibility and hormonal influence [4], [11]? Although the bacteria can live harmlessly in some, defects in cellular immunity likely allow it to multiply unchecked and cause multisystemic illness [10].

Clinical Manifestations

Classical Form: Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma

One of the weirdest things about Whipple’s disease is how slowly and subtly it can unfold. Many patients first present with joint pain or arthropathy which may appear years before gastrointestinal symptoms. Unlike inflammatory arthritis, this joint pain often has no redness or swelling so it’s hard to diagnose.

Advertisement

Once gastrointestinal symptoms start, they usually include chronic diarrhea, abdominal pain and significant weight loss—hallmarks of malabsorption due to damage to the gastrointestinal tract, especially the small intestine [2], [6], [8].

Other Forms

Whipple’s isn’t limited to the gut. The disease can take many forms depending on which organs are involved. Some patients have cardiac symptoms like endocarditis, while others may have neurological symptoms. Some have symptoms of which are neurological symptoms. Some have isolated CNS symptoms—known as isolated Whipple’s disease—without any gut symptoms at all. Children can also be affected, although this is less common. In pediatric cases, the disease often mimics acute infections with fever and lymphadenopathy [3].

Tropheryma whipplei bacteria in human duodenum, the causative organism of Whipple's disease.
(Dr_Microbe)

Pathophysiology of the Bile Duct

Scientists are still figuring out how T. whipplei causes disease. What’s clear is that it hijacks the host’s immune system. The bacterium has been shown to replicate in host cells using interleukin 16 and induce cell death via apoptosis [3]. A subtle deficiency in the patient’s T-cell mediated immunity may be the reason why only some carriers develop disease [4], [2].

This impaired immunity prevents the body from clearing the bacterium properly, allowing it to invade the small intestine’s lining and spread through lymphatic and blood vessels to distant organs [9].

Diagnosis

Diagnosing Whipple’s disease can be tricky because of its many manifestations. The diagnostic gold standard is a small bowel biopsy—usually of the duodenum—with periodic acid–Schiff (PAS) staining which highlights the characteristic foamy macrophages filled with T. whipplei [2], [6].

For confirmation, polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing targeting the 16S ribosomal RNA gene of T. whipplei is widely used. Immunohistochemistry and DNA sequencing can provide additional molecular confirmation especially in cases without classic gastrointestinal symptoms [12].

Whipple Disease symptoms, diagnostic and treatment vector icon set. Line editable medical icons.
(missbobbit)

Treatment

Whipple’s disease is one of the few systemic infections where antibiotic treatment can potentially cure the disease. But treatment must be prolonged and monitored closely because of the risk of relapse [5].

Advertisement

A common approach is to start with intravenous ceftriaxone for two weeks and then long term oral trimethoprim-sulfamethoxazole for at least one year [7]. For patients who cannot tolerate this regimen, a combination of hydroxychloroquine and doxycycline has been used successfully [7].

Since the disease can affect the CNS, some experts recommend regimens that can cross the blood brain barrier. Relapses, especially of the brain, can occur years later so long term follow up is essential.

Closing Thoughts

Whipple’s disease is a rare and fascinating illness that challenges clinicians with its many manifestations and slow progression. It often starts with vague joint pain or chronic digestive issues and can eventually affect almost every organ system—including the heart and brain. But with the right diagnostic tools and long term antibiotic treatment many patients can recover significantly.

Research into the immunological mechanisms of susceptibility may one day lead to more targeted treatments or even prevention. For now awareness and early recognition are the best tools to fight this elusive disease.

Advertisement

References

[1] Marth T. (2016). Whipple’s disease. Acta clinica Belgica, 71(6), 373–378. https://doi.org/10.1080/17843286.2016.1256586

[2] El-Abassi, R., Soliman, M. Y., Williams, F., & England, J. D. (2017). Whipple’s disease. Journal of the neurological sciences, 377, 197–206. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jns.2017.01.048

[3] Puéchal X. (2013). Whipple’s disease. Annals of the rheumatic diseases, 72(6), 797–803. https://doi.org/10.1136/annrheumdis-2012-202684

Advertisement

[4] Marth, T., & Raoult, D. (2003). Whipple’s disease. Lancet (London, England), 361(9353), 239–246. https://doi.org/10.1016/S0140-6736(03)12274-X

[5] Schwartzman, S., & Schwartzman, M. (2013). Whipple’s disease. Rheumatic diseases clinics of North America, 39(2), 313–321. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.rdc.2013.03.005

[6] Ratnaike R. N. (2000). Whipple’s disease. Postgraduate medical journal, 76(902), 760–766. https://doi.org/10.1136/pmj.76.902.760

Advertisement

[7] Biagi, F., Biagi, G. L., & Corazza, G. R. (2017). What is the best therapy for Whipple’s disease? Our point of view. Scandinavian journal of gastroenterology, 52(4), 465–466. https://doi.org/10.1080/00365521.2016.1264009

[8] Mönkemüller, K., Fry, L. C., Rickes, S., & Malfertheiner, P. (2006). Whipple’s Disease. Current infectious disease reports, 8(2), 96–102. https://doi.org/10.1007/s11908-006-0004-x

[9] Ramaiah, C., & Boynton, R. F. (1998). Whipple’s disease. Gastroenterology clinics of North America, 27(3), 683–vii. https://doi.org/10.1016/s0889-8553(05)70026-1

Advertisement

[10] Marth, T., & Strober, W. (1996). Whipple’s disease. Seminars in gastrointestinal disease, 7(1), 41–48. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/8903578/

[11] Bai, J. C., Mazure, R. M., Vazquez, H., Niveloni, S. I., Smecuol, E., Pedreira, S., & Mauriño, E. (2004). Whipple’s disease. Clinical gastroenterology and hepatology : the official clinical practice journal of the American Gastroenterological Association, 2(10), 849–860. https://doi.org/10.1016/s1542-3565(04)00387-8

[12] Fantry, G. T., & James, S. P. (1995). Whipple’s disease. Digestive diseases (Basel, Switzerland), 13(2), 108–118. https://doi.org/10.1159/000171492

Advertisement

MORE DOCTORS & SCIENTISTS

Doctor explains breast anatomy using anatomical model.

Breakthrough Drugs Are Changing the Outlook for Triple-Negative Breast Cancer

A group of Women Holding a Ribbon to promote Breast Cancer awareness to others.

Invasive Lobular Carcinoma: Why It Deserves More Focus

Clostridium difficile infection - Bacterial infection that can cause severe diarrhea and inflammation of the colon.

Pseudomembranous Colitis (Clostridium Difficile Infection): Risks and Treatment Strategies

Man at home in distress, clutching chest, coughing may have severe respiratory illness.

Esophageal Strictures: Causes, Types, and How They’re Treated

Teenage oncology patient talking with doctor. Oncologist treating teen girl with cancer and provide emotional support.

Biosimilars Are Changing the Cost of Cancer Treatment—Here’s How

A female doctor sitting in her office and engaging in a video consultation through her laptop.

Chronic Disease Care Gets a Digital Makeover with Virtual Consultations

Senior Female Scientist Has Discussion with Young Male Laboratory Assistant. He Shows Her Data Charts on a Clipboard.

How Cancer Clinical Trials Are Transforming Treatment

High vitamin B sources assortment of foods.

Vitamin B: Essential Roles, Deficiency Risks and Benefits

Electronic health records infographic with laptop and smartphones, flat vector illustration on white background.

How Healthcare Systems Are Strengthening EHR Security

Proctitis word or concept represented by wooden letter tiles on a wooden table with glasses and a book.

What Is Proctitis? How to Recognize, Treat, and Prevent It

Woman suffering from pain in knee, Injury from workout and osteoarthritis, Tendon problems and Joint inflammation.

Understanding Osteoarthritis: Why Joint Protection Is Imperative

Sick young woman in pain holding belly stomach feeling hurt abdomen ache gastritis pancreatitis symptoms.

Gastritis Explained: What It Is, What Causes It, and How to Treat It

Primary Care
Kevin Famuyiro

Kevin Famuyiro is a Senior Content Strategist at LA Times Studios, curating content by working closely with doctors, scientists and healthcare experts as well as sourcing scholarly-reviewed medical and science journals.

Advertisement
Advertisement