Hallelujah! Final Oscar voting is upon us!

“There’s a reason why a John Coltrane comes around once and never happens again. It’s like Bach. It’s these people that transcend to a higher place because they get beyond the form. That’s when it becomes timeless and for everybody.”

That’s Flea talking with music journalist Steve Baltin, one of many musicians interviewed for a beautiful celebration of Coltrane’s classic album “A Love Supreme” on its 60th anniversary. So much goodness in this story, but staying on Flea: He walked down the aisle to “A Love Supreme.” He cued it up on a boombox when his kids were born.

“There are things that are so beautiful beyond our comprehension, and this is it right here,” Flea said of that soundtrack choice. “This is the thing. This is what human beings are capable of at their very, very best.”

I'm Glenn Whipp, columnist for the Los Angeles Times and host of The Envelope's Monday newsletter.

Final pitches for all the best picture movies

Final Oscar voting begins tomorrow. What movie will win the Oscar for best picture? The race has felt like a free-for-all. For the 10 movies nominated, being invited to the party was just the first step. Now the focus is on winning. Talking points need to be refreshed and recalibrated. Existential crises about the meaning of it all must be kicked to the curb. The Oscars’ biggest prize is there for the taking!

What messages might these 10 movies be sending as we head into this final stretch? On the eve of voting, I imagined, based on stacks of FYC ads and emails, the films’ final pitches. For example, here’s one for “A Complete Unknown,” sung to the tune of “Like a Rolling Stone”:

Once upon a time, you voted so fine

Gave Oscars to guys like Spielberg in his prime, didn’t you?

Now people vote “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

You thought they were kidding you

You used to brag about

All the classic movies critics would tout

Now you don’t talk so loud

Now you don’t seem so proud

About having to stream your next fiiiiiiilm

How does it feel? How does it feel?

To be on your own

Voting for ‘A Complete Unknown’

Want another one? Let’s keep the Chalamet train rolling and pour this one out for the late, great “Dune: Part Two.”

“We’re trying to be magnanimous here and express our appreciation for this best picture nomination and the four others you gave us. Thank you! But seriously ... what the hell? We won six Oscars for the first movie, and this one’s even better. Did you forget that it came out this year? Are your brains that riddled with age and decay? Sorry. That was a little out of line. Anyway, again, thank you. We’re not expecting much ... now. But when the third movie comes out next year (and it will be arriving in December, so you won’t have that ‘It came out too early’ excuse), you better make it up to us. Snub Denis Villeneuve again and we’re spiking your popcorn with psychedelic dust.”

Seriously. If the third “Dune” lives up to the first two entries, we’re expecting some make-goods.

Timothée Chalamet in “Dune: Part Two.” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Oscar ceremony rounding into shape

Do you remember who won the acting Oscars last year? The motion picture academy offered a quick reminder this week, letting us know that Cillian Murphy, Emma Stone, Robert Downey Jr. and Da’Vine Joy Randolph will be returning this year as presenters, likely following the Oscars’ tradition of presenting the winners of their category’s opposite gender.

It also has been reported that the show will open with “Wicked” co-stars (and Oscar nominees) Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande performing a medley of numbers from the Oscar-nominated musical. No, “Wicked” did not have any original songs. But it did sport songs that moviegoers — and voters — embraced. When I saw “Wicked” with a room full of Screen Actors Guild Awards voters, the room erupted in applause after nearly every number. Maybe they thought Erivo was hanging out in the lobby? (She probably was toward the end, as she joined moderator Kristen Bell for a Q&A.)

Meanwhile, host Conan O’Brien is busy preparing, telling “Good Morning America,” “It’s a tricky show. It’s a tricky time. I’m gonna give it my best shot, and if it doesn’t work out, you will never see me again. You will never ever see me again. And that’s something America can look forward to.”

Robert Downey Jr., Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Emma Stone and Cillian Murphy will return to present at this year’s Oscars. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

