Oscar races up for grabs?

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone has some issues with the way the Dodgers celebrated after they thoroughly dismantled his team in the World Series. Should the Yankees win this year (spoiler alert: They won’t), he hopes the Yankees have a little more decorum.

Stay classy, New York? Boone has seen their fans, right?

I’m Glenn Whipp, columnist for the Los Angeles Times, host of The Envelope’s Monday newsletter and, today, the guy celebrating the president who would not be king.

Advertisement

Newsletter From the Oscars to the Emmys. Get the Envelope newsletter for exclusive awards season coverage, behind-the-scenes stories from the Envelope podcast and columnist Glenn Whipp’s must-read analysis. Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

Five Oscar races that could surprise

Because of early print deadlines for The Envelope, sometimes a column I file will be overtaken by news. Or I might change my mind. It happens. Case in point: This piece about Oscar races still up for grabs.

Might Timothée Chalamet become the youngest to take the lead actor trophy for “A Complete Unknown”? I’d be more open to that possibility if he wins at the Screen Actors Guild Awards later this week. But, talking more to voters in recent days, I’m becoming convinced that Adrien Brody is going to prevail for “The Brutalist,” taking a second Oscar a good quarter-century after winning for “The Pianist.”

Is animated feature still up for grabs? I’ve been trying to make “Flow” happen all awards season, but “The Wild Robot’s” dominance at the Annie Awards gives me pause. Maybe the academy’s international voting bloc comes through? It’s still possible.

Advertisement

Does Demi Moore have lead actress locked? Or could Fernanda Torres pull off an upset? Has “I’m Still Here” leapfrogged the embattled “Emilia Pérez”? How many Oscars will Sean Baker win for “Anora”? I’ll have my full Oscar predictions up shortly. But in the meantime, again, on this next to last day of Oscar voting, here are a few points to ponder about these races.

Fernanda Torres, a lead actress nominee for “I’m Still Here.” (Annie Noelker / For The Times)

Oscar voters most-coveted swag?

Any physical media fans out there? Some of you have to be old enough or nerdy enough or nostalgic enough to still enjoy taking a Blu-ray off the shelf and giving it a spin. Christopher Nolan ... are you reading this?

Advertisement

When an email from The Times landed in my inbox (don’t you love hearing from us?) with the subject line “The most coveted piece of Oscar season swag,” I braced myself for a story on ... I don’t know ... eye gel patches and recovery serums. But no. It was my old friend Tim Grierson writing about the gorgeous DVD box that Neon sends to film critics every year.

“Financially, it makes no sense whatsoever — those things are ridiculously expensive,” says Neon’s chief marketing officer, Christian Parkes. “But they’re also really important because that’s the end-of-year statement. It’s a way of saying thank you to everyone that supported us. And it’s a way for everyone to look back and be like, ‘Yeah, good work, Neon — that’s a good slate.’”

This year’s box includes, of course, “Anora,” Sean Baker’s celebrated best picture nominee, along with “The Seed of the Sacred Fig” and “Longlegs” and nine other titles. Something for everyone.

“We’re well aware that it does set us apart,” says Andrew Brown, Neon’s president of digital distribution, of the box sets. “We know that people welcome our books and we know that our fellow studios look at us and go, ‘Wow, that’s pretty amazing. We wish we could do something like that.’ It’s not a competition — I mean, it’s a competition for the films, but it’s not a competition for the book. We welcome more of this type of thing.”

Me too! Physical media forever!

Neon DVD Box Sets, years 5-8. (Los Angeles Times Photo Illustration; photos by Neon)

Looking for more in-depth coverage on all things Envelope? Shop our collection of The Envelope magazines today.

Advertisement