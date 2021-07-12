Advertisement
Share
Awards

Cedric the Entertainer will host live, in-person 2021 Emmy ceremony

Cedric the Entertainer.
Cedric the Entertainer will host the 2021 Emmys on Sept. 19.
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
By Michael OrdoñaStaff Writer 
Share

Just ahead of Tuesday’s Emmy nominations, the Television Academy announced Monday that comedian Cedric the Entertainer will host the live, in-person 73rd Emmy Awards on Sept. 19.

After the COVID-19 pandemic forced last year’s ceremony to be a remote affair, the academy noted in its press release that this year’s edition at the Microsoft Theatre would be held before “a limited audience of nominees and their guests.”

On returning to executive produce after serving in that role for 2020’s trailblazing show, Reginald Hudlin said in a statement, “Last year, the restrictions of COVID freed me and the awesome talents at [production company] Done+ Dusted to do a show that was different than any other award show. We don’t plan on repeating ourselves, but we certainly want to try some new ideas that could only be done on the Emmys.”

Cedric the Entertainer, 57, has nearly 90 film and television credits, including CBS’ ”The Neighborhood” and the “Barbershop” film franchise. He has received multiple NAACP Image Awards and shared a Gotham Independent Film Award with the ensemble of “Talk to Me” in 2007, but has yet to collect an Emmy.

Advertisement

He said in statement, “Throughout the roller-coaster of a year that we have all lived through, television has helped us stay connected as a society like never before. It not only entertained us, but as it always has, it helped to open our eyes, educate us, and hopefully brought about a better understanding of who we are as a people. I can’t wait to take the stage to celebrate all of the great shows and performances that made us laugh, cry, dance and sing over the past year.”

Awards

Emmys 2021: Our nomination predictions in all the key categories

A woman getting out of her car in the woods

Awards

Emmys 2021: Our nomination predictions in all the key categories

“The Crown” and “Ted Lasso” should dominate, while the packed limited series categories are ripe for perceived snubs.

More Coverage

Why the limited series categories are absolutely impossible
How ‘Ted Lasso’ is likely to sweep the comedy races

Nominations for the 73rd Emmy Awards will be announced at 8:30 a.m. Pacific Tuesday. The ceremony will be broadcast live on CBS on Sept. 19.

Awards

The BuzzMeter: Experts predict the 2021 Emmy nominations -- and so can you

Jason Sudeikis, Emma Corrin, Michaela Coel and Michael K. Williams are Emmy contenders.

Awards

The BuzzMeter: Experts predict the 2021 Emmy nominations -- and so can you

Our panel of veteran TV journalists read the early signs on the road to the 2021 Emmys

AwardsTelevisionEmmys
Michael Ordoña

Michael Ordoña covers film and television for the Los Angeles Times.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement