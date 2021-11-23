What milestones might Denzel Washington reach this Oscar season?

Denzel Washington, two-time acting Oscar winner (supporting, 1989’s “Glory”; lead, 2001’s “Training Day”), eight-time nominee and a lead-actor contender this year for “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” due in theaters this Christmas, might have an Oscar season full of milestones.

9: Washington could become the ninth performer to reach nine acting nominations, after Meryl Streep (21), Katharine Hepburn and Jack Nicholson (12), Bette Davis and Laurence Olivier (10) and Al Pacino, Paul Newman and Spencer Tracy (nine).

1: If he wins, Washington would be the first Black three-time Oscar winner and first Black actor with multiple lead awards.

2: Only two Black performers have won multiple acting Oscars: Washington and Mahershala Ali (supporting, for “Moonlight” in 2017 and “Green Book” in 2019).

7 people have won three or more Oscars: Ingrid Bergman, Walter Brennan, Daniel Day-Lewis, Frances McDormand, Nicholson, Streep and Hepburn (who won four).

3 of those (Day-Lewis, McDormand, Streep) won their third statuette in the past 10 years, putting momentum behind a Washington win.

20 years since he last won. But that’s shorter than the …

29 years between Streep’s second (“Sophie’s Choice”) and third (“The Iron Lady”) Oscars. So it can be done.