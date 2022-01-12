EGOT winner Rita Moreno’s enviable showbiz stats

In 1962, Rita Moreno became the first Latina to win an acting Oscar, for her supporting performance as Anita in “West Side Story.” Moreno, 90, is in the running again in supporting, as a new character, Valentina, in Steven Spielberg’s “WSS” remake. She could create some new milestones along the way.

Moreno would be the first nonagenarian acting nominee. Most senior thus far has been Christopher Plummer, 88 when nominated for “All the Money in the World” in 2018. Anthony Hopkins, 83 when he won last year for “The Father,” is the oldest winner.

Were Moreno to win this year, the 60-year gap between awards would be the longest, with the 38-year span between Helen Hayes’ two Oscars just a comparative blink of an eye.

Moreno, Hayes and 14 others made the awards scene’s most select list — of EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony) winners.

Moreno could become the second EGOT recipient with multiple acting Oscars, after Hayes.

Ariana DeBose — Anita in the new “WSS” – is also a supporting contender this year. A win would make Moreno and DeBose the third pair to win for the same role, after Marlon Brando-Robert De Niro (as Don Corleone) and Heath Ledger-Joaquin Phoenix (as the Joker).

90-year-old EGOT, Presidential Medal of Freedom, National Medal of Arts, Peabody Career Achievement and SAG Life Achievement awards recipient is still in the mix for competitive film awards.

