‘Power of the Dog,’ ‘Dune’ among the 2022 PGA nominations

The 2022 Producers Guild of America Awards nominations have been announced, and they might spell trouble for a foreign-language awards-season favorite and a couple of blockbusters trying to get some best picture cred.

The PGA nominations went largely as expected, with critics’ awards favorite “The Power of the Dog” honored among other top contenders such as “Belfast,” “CODA,” “Dune,” “King Richard,” “Licorice Pizza” and “West Side Story.” The Netflix musical “Tick, Tick ... Boom!” made it in, along with two that might be considered mild surprises, considering their absences so far from other best picture lists: “Being the Ricardos” and “Don’t Look Up.” The latter film, from Adam McKay, has been divisive among critics (only 55% on Rotten Tomatoes) but has broken several Netflix records for streaming hours — making it and “Dune” the only quantifiable blockbusters in the group. Netflix scored an impressive three of the 10 nods.

Other big hits angling for best picture Oscar nominations come Feb. 8, including the Daniel Craig Bond finale “No Time to Die” and the COVID-19 pandemic’s only billion-dollar grosser so far, “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” didn’t make the cut.

Neither did critics’ favorite “Drive My Car,” which has been a juggernaut through awards season so far (arguably even more so than “Power of the Dog”) and is bidding to make 2022 the fourth straight year in which a non-English-language film receives a best-picture Oscar nomination.

The PGAs are regarded as among the most predictive awards when it comes to the Oscars. The PGA winner has corresponded to the Oscars’ best-picture winner roughly 70% of the time.

The nominees in the animated category are “Encanto,” “Luca,” “The Mitchells vs. the Machines,” “Raya and the Last Dragon” and “Sing 2.” Notable omissions include two heralded international films, “Belle” and “Flee,” although “Flee” was honored in the documentary category.

In television, the drama category includes nods for “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “The Morning Show,” “Squid Game,” “Succession” and “Yellowstone.” Only “Handmaid’s” and “Succession” are previous nominees.

The nominated comedies are “Cobra Kai,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Hacks,” “Only Murders in the Building” and “Ted Lasso.” “Cobra Kai” is nominated for two seasons (3 and 4).

The limited or anthology series category, which has become one of the most closely watched, including at the Emmys, features a number of major water-cooler hits: “Dopesick,” “Mare of Easttown,” “The Underground Railroad,” “WandaVision” and “The White Lotus.”

Among other notable nominees, “The Beatles: Get Back” appears in the nonfiction television category alongside “60 Minutes,” “Allen v. Farrow,” “Queer Eye” and “Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy.”

Dave Chappelle, controversies and all, goes head-to-head with Stephen Colbert, Trevor Noah, John Oliver and “Saturday Night Live” in the Live Entertainment, Variety, Sketch, Standup & Talk Television category.

The complete list of 2022 PGA Award nominees:

Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures

“Being the Ricardos”

“Belfast”

“CODA”

“Don’t Look Up”

“Dune”

“King Richard”

“Licorice Pizza”

“The Power of the Dog”

“Tick, Tick… Boom!”

“West Side Story”

Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures

“Encanto”

“Luca”

“The Mitchells vs. the Machines”

“Raya and the Last Dragon”

“Sing 2”

Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television — Drama

“The Handmaid’s Tale” (Season 4)

“The Morning Show” (Season 2)

“Squid Game” (Season 1)

“Succession” (Season 3)

“Yellowstone” (Season 4)

Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television — Comedy

“Cobra Kai” (Seasons 3 & 4)

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” (Season 11)

“Hacks” (Season 1)

“Only Murders in the Building” (Season 1)

“Ted Lasso” (Season 2)

David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited or Anthology Series Television

“Dopesick”

“Mare of Easttown”

“The Underground Railroad”

“WandaVision”

“The White Lotus”

Award for Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures

“8-Bit Christmas”

“Come From Away”

“Oslo”

“Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia”

“Single All the Way”

“Tom Petty, Somewhere You Feel Free: The Making of Wildflowers”

Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television

“60 Minutes” (Season 54)

“Allen v. Farrow” (Season 1)

“The Beatles: Get Back” (Season 1)

“Queer Eye” (Season 6)

“Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy” (Season 1)

Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment, Variety, Sketch, Standup & Talk Television

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” (Season 27)

“Dave Chappelle: The Closer”

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” (Season 8)

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (Season 7)

“Saturday Night Live” (Season 47)

Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television

“America’s Got Talent” (Season 16)

“Nailed It!” (Seasons 5 & 6)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (Season 13)

“Top Chef” (Season 18)

“The Voice” (Season 20)