Angela Bassett, ‘Wakanda Forever,’ ‘Abbott Elementary’ top NAACP Image Awards

Angela Bassett won entertainer of the year at Saturday’s NAACP Image Awards on a night that also saw her take home an acting trophy for the television series “9-1-1.”

The Bassett-led Marvel superhero sequel “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” won best motion picture at the ceremony, which was broadcast live on BET from Pasadena.

Viola Davis won outstanding actress for the action epic “The Woman King,” a project she championed and starred in. Will Smith won for the slavery drama “Emancipation,” his first release since last year’s Academy Awards, where he slapped comedian Chris Rock onstage before winning his first best actor trophy.

“I never want to not be brave enough as a woman, as a Black woman, as an artist,” Davis said, referencing a quote from her character in the film, which she called her magnum opus. “I thank everyone who was involved with ‘The Woman King’ because that was just nothing but high-octane bravery.”

Advertisement

“Abbott Elementary” won for outstanding comedy series. Creator and series star Quinta Brunson invited her co-stars onstage and praised shows like “black-ish” for paving the way for her series.

The 54 NAACP Image Awards were presented Saturday in Pasadena with Queen Latifah hosting. Serena Williams received the Jackie Robinson Sports award, which recognizes individuals in sports for high achievement in athletics along with their pursuit of social justice, civil rights and community involvement.

The ceremony, which honors entertainers, athletes and writers of color, included special honorees Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union and civil rights attorney Ben Crump.

Here is the complete list of winners:

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Angela Bassett

SOCIAL MEDIA PERSONALITY

@KevOnStage - Kevin Fredericks

Motion picture

Motion picture

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Marvel Studios)

Actor in a motion picture

Will Smith – “Emancipation” (Apple)

Actress in a motion picture

Viola Davis – “The Woman King” (Sony Pictures Releasing)

Supporting actor in a motion picture

Tenoch Huerta – “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Marvel Studios)

Supporting actress in a motion picture

Angela Bassett – “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Marvel Studios)

Independent motion picture

“The Inspection” (A24)

International motion picture

“Bantú Mama” (ARRAY)

Breakthrough performance in a motion picture

Jalyn Hall – “Till” (United Artists Releasing/Orion Pictures)

Ensemble cast in a motion picture

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Marvel Studios)

Animated motion picture

“Wendell & Wild” (Netflix)

Character voice-over performance - motion picture

Keke Palmer – “Lightyear” (Walt Disney Studios)

Short form (live action)

“Dear Mama…” (Film Independent)

Short form (animated)

“More Than I Want to Remember” (MTV Entertainment Studios)

Breakthrough creative (motion picture)

Ericka Nicole Malone – “Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story” (Hulu)

Documentary

Documentary (Film)

“Civil” (Netflix)

Documentary (Television)

“Everything’s Gonna be All White” (Showtime)

Television + streaming

Comedy series

“Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Actor in a comedy series

Cedric the Entertainer – “The Neighborhood” (CBS)

Actress in a comedy series

Quinta Brunson – “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Supporting actor in a comedy series

Tyler James Williams – “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Supporting actress in a comedy series

Janelle James – “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Drama series

“P-Valley” (Starz)

Actor in a drama series

Nicco Annan – “P-Valley” (Starz)

Actress in a drama series

Angela Bassett – “9-1-1” (FOX)

Supporting actor in a drama series

Cliff “Method Man” Smith – “Power Book II: Ghost” (Starz)

Supporting actress in a drama series

Loretta Devine – “P-Valley” (Starz)

Television movie, limited–series or dramatic special

“The Best Man: The Final Chapters” (Peacock)

Actor in a television movie, limited–series or dramatic special

Morris Chestnut – “The Best Man: The Final Chapters” (Peacock)

Actress in a television movie, limited–series or dramatic special

Niecy Nash-Betts – “Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” (Netflix)

News/Information (series or special)

ABC News 20/20 Michelle Obama: The Light We Carry, a Conversation With Robin Roberts (ABC)

Talk series

Sherri (Syndicated)

Reality program, reality competition or game show (series)

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls (Amazon Studios)

Variety show (series or special)

“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” (Comedy Central)

Children’s program

“Tab Time” (YouTube Originals)

Performance by a youth (series, special, television movie or limited–series)

Ja'Siah Young – “Raising Dion” (Netflix)

Host in a talk or news/information (series or special) – Individual or Ensemble

Jennifer Hudson – “The Jennifer Hudson Show” (Syndicated)

Host in a reality/reality competition, game show or variety (series or special) – Individual or Ensemble

Tabitha Brown – “Tab Time” (YouTube Originals)

Guest performance

Glynn Turman – “Queen Sugar” (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

Animated series

“The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” (Disney+)

Character voice-over performance (Television)

Kyla Pratt – “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” (Disney+)

Short form series - Comedy or Drama

“Between the Scenes - The Daily Show” (Comedy Central)

Short form series - Reality/Nonfiction

“Daring Simone Biles” (Snap)

Breakthrough creative (Television)

Quinta Brunson – “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Supporting actor in a television movie, limited–series or dramatic special

Keith David – “From Scratch” (Netflix)

Supporting actress in a television movie, limited–series or dramatic special

Nia Long – “The Best Man: The Final Chapters” (Peacock)

Recording

New artist

Coco Jones – “ICU” (Def Jam Recordings)

Male artist

Chris Brown – “Breezy” (Deluxe) (RCA Records/Chris Brown Entertainment)

Female artist

Beyoncé – “Renaissance” (Columbia Records/ Parkwood Entertainment)

Gospel/Christian album

“Kingdom Book One” – Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin (Tribl Records, Fo Yo Soul Recordings and RCA Inspiration)

International song

“No Woman No Cry” – Tems (Def Jam Recordings)

Music Video/Visual album

“Lift Me Up” – Rihanna (Roc Nation/Def Jam Recordings)

Album

“Renaissance” – Beyoncé (Parkwood/Columbia Records)

Soundtrack/Compilation album

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Music From and Inspired By” – Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, Archie Davis and Dave Jordan (Def Jam Recordings/Hollywood Records)

Gospel/Christian song

“Positive” – Erica Campbell (My Block Inc.)

Jazz album - Instrumental

“JID014 (Jazz is Dead)” – Henry Franklin, Ali Shaheed Muhammad, Adrian Younge

Jazz album - Vocal

“The Evening: Live at Apparatus” – The Baylor Project (Be a Light)

Soul/R&B song

“Cuff It” – Beyoncé (Columbia Record/ Parkwood Entertainment)

Hip Hop/Rap song

“Hotel Lobby” – Quavo, Takeoff (Motown Records/Quality Control Music)

Duo, Group or Collaboration (Traditional)

Silk Sonic – “Love’s Train” (Atlantic Records)

Duo, Group or Collaboration (Contemporary)

Chris Brown feat. Wizkid – “Call Me Every Day” (RCA Records/Chris Brown Entertainment)

Literary

Literary work – Fiction

“Take My Hand” – Dolen Perkins-Valdez (Penguin Random House)

Literary work – Non-Fiction

“Finding Me” – Viola Davis (HarperCollins Publishers)

Literary work – Debut author

“Illustrated Black History: Honoring the Iconic and the Unseen” – George McCalman (HarperCollins Publishers)

Literary work – Biography/Autobiography

“Scenes from My Life” – Michael K. Williams, Jon Sternfeld (Penguin Random House)

Literary work – Instructional

“Black Joy: Stories of Resistance, Resilience, and Restoration” – Tracey Lewis-Giggetts (Gallery/Simon and Schuster)

Literary work – Poetry

“To the Realization of Perfect Helplessness” – Robin Coste Lewis (Alfred A. Knopf)

Literary work – Children

“Stacey’s Remarkable Books” – Stacey Abrams, Kitt Thomas (HarperCollins - Balzer + Bray)

Literary work – Youth/Teens

“Cookies & Milk” – Shawn Amos (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers)

Writing

Writing in a comedy series

Brittani Nichols – “Abbott Elementary” – “Student Transfer” (ABC)

Writing in a drama series

Marissa Jo Cerar – “Women of the Movement” – “Episode 101” (ABC)

Writing in a television movie or special

Scott Mescudi (Story by), Ian Edelman, Maurice Williams – “Entergalactic” (Netflix)

Writing in a motion picture

Ryan Coogler, Joe Robert Cole – “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Marvel Studios)

Directing

Directing in a comedy series

Angela Barnes – “Atlanta” – “The Homeliest Little Horse” (FX)

Directing in a drama series

Giancarlo Esposito – “Better Call Saul” – “Axe and Grind” (AMC)

Directing in a television movie or special

Anton Cropper – “Fantasy Footbal"l (Paramount+)

Directing in a motion picture

Gina Prince-Bythewood – “The Woman King” (Sony Pictures Releasing)

Directing in a documentary (television or motion picture)

Reginald Hudlin – “Sidney” (Apple TV+)

Podcast

News and Information

“Beyond the Scenes - The Daily Show” (Central Productions, LLC)

Lifestyle / Self-Help

“Therapy for Black Girls” (Therapy for Black Girls)

Society and Culture

“LeVar Burton Reads” (SiriusXM’s Stitcher Studios)

Arts and Entertainment

“Two Funny Mamas” (Mocha Podcasts Network)

Costume design, make-up & hairstyling

Costume Design (Television or Film)

Ruth Carter – “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Marvel Studios)

Make-up (Television or Film)

Debi Young, Sandra Linn, Ngozi Olandu Young, Gina Bateman – “We Own This City” (HBO Max)

Hairstyling (Television or Film)

Camille Friend – “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Marvel Studios)