Jamie Lee Curtis the morning after the Oscars

Oscar winner Jamie Lee Curtis continued celebrating her “Everything Everywhere All at Once” victory at the Beverly Hills Hotel on Monday. Taking inspiration from British photographer Terry O’Neill’s iconic “morning after the Oscars” photos of Faye Dunaway lounging poolside at the Beverly Hills Hotel following her lead actress win in 1977 for her role in “Network,” Times photographer Jay L. Clendenin captured Curtis in the same location, but incorporated a few twists “to make it a ‘Jamie’ photo.”
Clendenin details how Curtis’ impromptu shoot came together:
It’s awesome how big a fan of photography Jamie is. We met in person years ago at the Toronto International Film Festival and we seemed to cosmically bond the minute her eyes lighted up, realizing we were both “JLCs.” I made photos that day of her reuniting with Eddie Murphy, and we’ve chatted ever since. In regard to the “morning after photo,” I’ve been trying for years. It’s a tough conversation. You’re basically asking a publicist, “Hey, I don’t want to jinx your team, but, if you happen to win ... could we make some photos the morning after?” And many times ... they don’t win. I know it’s part of the awards race, but it is still a big ask, especially when neither of you knows who will win what.
I definitely was hoping Jamie would want to and I felt like she would be a lot easier to convince on the “if” part, as she is known to not party. She’s an early bird and often jokes about it, and that’s exactly what she did. She came up the stairs to the Governors Ball, got her Oscar trophy engraved and was headed right back to the exit. It was on the way to the elevator that I whispered to her (begged!) that we should do something tomorrow (Monday) morning. She smiled, as if she were really contemplating it, but I didn’t want to get my hopes up — she was riding the high of that wild night. The message the next morning was an amazing invitation, and I’m glad we were able to pull it off.
We had the Faye Dunaway shot in mind the whole time and knew we wanted to make it a “Jamie” photo, so I immediately proposed the latte and foam on the nose ... she was so game. I wanted it with some humor and humility, which is what I’ve come to know and love about the newly crowned Oscar winner JLC.
