Here are the 2024 SAG Awards nominees: live updates

Nominations for the 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards — the first since last year’s strike — will be announced exclusively on Instagram Live on Wednesday, starting at 7 a.m. on @sagawards and @netflix. The presenters are Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani. The nominations will be immediately preceded by an introduction, which will include the nominations for stunt ensembles in film and television.

The awards, voted on by a union with more than 119,000 members, will be given out Feb. 24 at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles, in a ceremony to be streamed live on Netflix for the first time.

Which of your favorite movies and TV shows made the final list? Find our live-updating list of the nominees below: