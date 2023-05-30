The 2023 Emmys BuzzMeter: Back with your awards-season viewing guide

There’s something weird about this. Oh yeah, it’s Daniel Radcliffe (far left) as “Weird” Al Yankovic in the epic biopic “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.” It’s definitely not Bella Ramsey (second from left) as a teen in a world destroyed by a fungus in “The Last of Us,” or Steven Yeun (second from right) as a road-rage-afflicted hustler stepping into someone else’s life as the frontman for a Christian rock band in “Beef” or Bill Hader (far right) as a hitman who could have had an acting career if not for the, you know, killings in “Barry.” All these shows and performers are considered top contenders in Round 1 of the 2023 Emmys BuzzMeter.

That low hum you hear is the return of the ever-fabulous Emmy BuzzMeter panel, back with their way-ahead-of-the-curve Round 1 picks for 2023!

We think of this as the “Buzzy” round, a kind of viewing guide for awards-season followers or just folks who want hot tips for the best stuff on TV. In Round 1, our six veteran television journalists mix what they’re confident will get attention in the Emmy race with what they would like to see get noticed. They’ve ranked their picks in each of 14 categories, giving their top ones the most points. In Round 2, they’ll predict what actually will be nominated by the academy on July 12. In Round 3, they’ll predict the winners ahead of the Sept. 18 ceremony.

Your Emmys BuzzMeter panel: Lorraine Ali (Los Angeles Times), Kristen Baldwin (Entertainment Weekly), Tracy Brown (Los Angeles Times), Trey Mangum (Shadow & Act), Matt Roush (TV Guide), Glenn Whipp (Los Angeles Times). (Photo treatment by Gluekit; Photos by Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times, Christina House / Los Angeles Times, Anna Watts / For The Times)

You can pick along with them (or against them) in our online polls accompanying each week’s featured category. This week, we feature one of the flagship categories, and one in which the competition may be even stronger than it was last year: Outstanding drama series.

The first among them is “The Last of Us” — HBO’s videogame-spawned drama is BuzzMeter’s Round 1 leader, by a lot. Pictured: The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) and Lady Mormont (Bella Ramsey) as they flee the fungi. (Liane Hentscher/HBO)

More than half of last year’s nominees aren’t eligible this year — no “Squid Game,” “Severance,” “Ozark,” “Euphoria” or “Stranger Things.” But not only are the returning contenders heavyweights — “Yellowjackets” and the final seasons of “Better Call Saul” and reigning champ “Succession” — but among those stepping into the ring are the much-ballyhooed “House of the Dragon” with its winning “Game of Thrones” pedigree; perhaps the most talked-about show of the season, “The Last of Us”; the best-reviewed live-action “Star Wars” series yet, “Andor”; the hugely popular and very in-the-news “Yellowstone”; and a returning champ — the only drama series ever to score a seven-category drama sweep (a Royal Flush+ ?) — “The Crown.”

And that’s without the ultra-buzzy Brit import “Bad Sisters.” The near-surefire nominee “The White Lotus,” which scored 20 nominations and a cool 10 wins in its previous life as a limited series last year, or one that panelist Trey Mangum picks for a potential “surprise nomination, given how warmly it has been received ... Netflix’s ‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.’”

But despite the first-round point total favoring “Last of Us,” the panel’s early prognostications heavily favor its streamer-mate to eventually win: “For any nominee in this category that isn’t named ‘Succession,’ I’m afraid to say your chances of winning are going to be ‘heavily f— delayed,’ ” says Kristen Baldwin. “The obvious frontrunner is the mercilessly brutal final season of HBO’s ‘Succession’, which saved its cruelest and most politically prescient barbs for last,” says Matt Roush. And Glenn Whipp says, “Let’s be real: This year, there’s ‘Succession’ and there’s everything else. And I say that as an unabashed fan of ‘Better Call Saul,’ a series that still hasn’t won an Emmy over the course of its brilliant run.”



1. “The Last of Us”

2. “Succession”

3. “Better Call Saul”

4. “Yellowjackets”

5. “Bad Sisters”

6. “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story”

7. “House of the Dragon”

8. “The White Lotus”

9. (tie) “Andor”

9. (tie) “Interview With the Vampire”

9. (tie) “P-Valley”

12. “The Crown”

13. “The Good Fight”

14. (tie) “Picard”

14. (tie) “Serpent Queen”

16. (tie) “Bel-Air”

16. (tie) “Slow Horses”

18. (tie) “Perry Mason”

18. (tie) “Snowfall”

Lorraine Ali

Los Angeles Times



1. (tie) “Better Call Saul”

1. (tie) “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story”

3. (tie) “The Last of Us”

3. (tie) “Yellowjackets”

3. (tie) “Bad Sisters”

6. “Serpent Queen”

7. “House of the Dragon”

8. “Snowfall”



“Drama is ironically the least dramatic Emmy category from year to year given the predictable choices of voters, but there is a promising mix of newcomers and last-season shows that may just pump some life into the 2023 competition. Among the fresh faces are AppleTV+’s deadly family affair ‘Bad Sisters,’ HBO’s video-game adaptation ‘The Last of Us,’ Netflix’s ‘Bridgerton’ spinoff ‘Queen Charlotte’ and HBO’s ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel ‘House of the Dragon.’ The potent second season of the psychological survivalist thriller ‘Yellowjackets’ is also an exciting prospect, as is the farewell season of AMC’s masterpiece, ‘Better Call Saul.’ And then there’s ‘Succession,’ which will be nominated way more than anything ever should be. Sigh.” Kristen Baldwin

Entertainment Weekly



1. “Succession”

2. “Better Call Saul”

3. “The Last of Us”

4. “Yellowjackets”

5. “The Good Fight”

6. “House of the Dragon”

7. “Bad Sisters”

8. “The Crown”



“For any nominee in this category that isn’t named ‘Succession,’ I’m afraid to say your chances of winning are going to be ‘heavily f— delayed.’ So voters, why not give a farewell nod to one of the best series you’ve shamefully never recognized: Robert and Michelle King’s searingly funny social satire ‘The Good Fight’? Thanks in advance.” Tracy Brown

Los Angeles Times



1. “The Last of Us”

2. “Andor”

3. “Yellowjackets”

4. “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story”

5. “House of the Dragon”

6. “Better Call Saul”

7. “Bad Sisters”

8. “Interview With the Vampire”



“‘The Mandalorian’ made ‘Star Wars’ history when it was nominated for drama series (twice), but this year is all ‘Andor.’ The intergalactic political thriller is a story about the radicalization of ordinary people living under an authoritarian regime. The series is nuanced and exciting and absolutely belongs in the awards conversation along with other freshman shows like the post-fungal-apocalypse, zombie(ish) thriller ‘The Last of Us’ and the epic war-of-succession fantasy ‘House of the Dragon.’ ”

Trey Mangum

Shadow and Act



1. “Succession”

2. “P-Valley”

3. “Interview With the Vampire”

4. “The Last of Us”

5. “House of the Dragon”

6. “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story”

7. “Bel-Air”

8. “Yellowjackets”



“It is hard to see a world where an HBO show doesn’t come out on top. The buzziest series of the season so far, ‘The Last of Us,’ seems poised to have the best shot, with ‘House of the Dragon’ also in the mix and the final season of ‘Succession’ heavily favored as well. But an interesting one that may get a surprise nomination, given how warmly it has been received, is Netflix’s ‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.’ ” Matt Roush

TV Guide



1. “Succession”

2. “The Last of Us”

3. “Better Call Saul”

4. “The White Lotus”

5. “The Crown”

6. “Picard”

7. “Yellowjackets”

8. “Bad Sisters”



“The obvious frontrunner is the mercilessly brutal final season of HBO’s ‘Succession’, which saved its cruelest and most politically prescient barbs for last. If future seasons of HBO breakout ‘The Last of Us’ keep up the quality, I’d expect that post-apocalyptic thriller with a soul to triumph in years to come. And how I’d love to see ‘Picard’s’ final-season tribute to ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation’ steal a nod from the overhyped ‘Game of Thrones’ knockoff ‘House of the Dragon.’ (It won’t happen.)” Glenn Whipp

Los Angeles Times



1. “Succession”

2. “Better Call Saul”

3. “Bad Sisters”

4. “Yellowjackets”

5. “The White Lotus”

6. “The Last of Us”

7. “Slow Horses”

8. “Perry Mason”



“Let’s be real: This year, there’s ‘Succession’ and there’s everything else. And I say that as an unabashed fan of ‘Better Call Saul,’ a series that still hasn’t won an Emmy over the course of its brilliant run. But ‘Succession’ may have delivered the best final season in the history of television. It’s going to win just about everything it’s up for this year.”

The “Yellowjackets” are as buzzy as they get: Round 1 frontrunner Melanie Lynskey (far right) with castmates and top competitors Juliette Lewis (second from left) and Tawny Cypress (second from right); far left is fellow Emmy nominee Christina Ricci — from the supporting category. (Showtime)

Only one of last year’s nominees, Melanie Lynskey, is even eligible this time around. As such, she’s the frontrunner in Round 1, but there are major obstacles to the “Yellowjackets” star sating the show’s hunger for a major prize. Among these: Her castmates, as several of the grownup versions of the show’s characters are submitting as lead. Two (Tawny Cypress and Juliette Lewis) receive support from the panel in Round 1. Panelist Tracy Brown says Lynskey “has definitely earned her spot as a frontrunner in this category, but I think there should be room for more than one nominee from ‘Yellowjackets.’ ”

Then there’s a royal pain for all commoner contenders: The first two actresses to play Queen Elizabeth II on “The Crown” (Claire Foy and Olivia Colman) enjoyed Emmy coronations; Imelda Staunton’s shot at continuing the regal lineage may well be boosted by the real-life monarch’s passing and her son’s ascension to the throne being recent news. Meanwhile, another queen, Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel), earned the fealty of critics.

But speaking of succession, “Succession’s” Sarah Snook competes for the first time in the lead category, in the series’ final season, in which she happened to deliver some of her most emotional, challenging work. Meanwhile, Sharon Horgan headlines the critically lauded “Bad Sisters” (she “gave my favorite performance this year,” says panelist Lorraine Ali) and several panelists shout out Brandee Evans of “P-Valley.” Kristen Baldwin says Evans “may not ride dragons or fight “clickers,” but she’s giving a powerful performance as Mississippi mom — and incredible pole dancer — Mercedes Woodbine in Katori Hall’s wildly compelling stripper drama.”

The name that came up most in the panelists’ comments? Bella Ramsey, integral to the success of the ultra-buzzy “The Last of Us.” Among the Buzzards’ raves: Glenn Whipp saying “Ramsey was so good in ‘The Last of Us,’ sullen (c’mon, she is a teenager), sharp, funny, vulnerable and, when push comes to shove, a badass. Don’t count her out.”

Among the notables not making the top-eight cut (or not getting votes at all): Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) is a previous winner; Keri Russell’s “The Diplomat” is a hit; Christine Baranski (“The Good Fight”) is highly respected and Helen Mirren (“1923”) is, you know, Helen Mirren.

1. Melanie Lynskey (“Yellowjackets”)

2. Sarah Snook (“Succession”)

3. Bella Ramsey (“The Last of Us”)

4. Sharon Horgan (“Bad Sisters”)

5. Emma D’Arcy (“House of the Dragon”)

6. Brandee Evans (“P-Valley”)

7. Tawny Cypress (“Yellowjackets)

8. Christine Baranski (“The Good Fight”)

9. Helen Mirren (“1923”)

10. Imelda Staunton (“The Crown”)

11. Golda Rosheuvel (“Queen Charlotte”)

12. Juliette Lewis (“Yellowjackets”)

Lorraine Ali

Los Angeles Times



1. Sharon Horgan (“Bad Sisters”)

2. (tie) Melanie Lynskey (“Yellowjackets”)

2. (tie) Bella Ramsey (“The Last of Us”)

4. Emma D’Arcy (“House of the Dragon”)

5. (tie) Tawny Cypress (“Yellowjackets)

5. (tie) Golda Rosheuvel (“Queen Charlotte”)



“Sharon Horgan of the Peabody Award-winning series ‘Bad Sisters’ gave my favorite performance this year as Ava, the eldest member of the Garvey sisters, Irish siblings bound by blood, trauma and their mutual hatred of their detestable brother-in-law, John Paul (Claes Bang). But Horgan, who co-developed the series, is up against some particularly strong performances this year from Melanie Lynskey and Juliette Lewis (‘Yellowjackets’), Bella Ramsey (‘The Last of Us’) and Golda Rosheuvel (‘Queen Charlotte’). Emma D’Arcy was also quite good as ‘House of the Dragon’s’ Rhaenyra Targaryen.” Kristen Baldwin

Entertainment Weekly



1. Sarah Snook (“Succession”)

2. Melanie Lynskey (“Yellowjackets”)

3. Christine Baranski (“The Good Fight”)

4. Brandee Evans (“P-Valley”)

5. Sharon Horgan (“Bad Sisters”)

6. Bella Ramsey (“The Last of Us”)



“Welcome to the party, Sarah Snook! With ‘Euphoria’s’ Zendaya not eligible this year, the ‘Succession’ star is currently the one to beat. Also, ‘P-Valley’ star Brandee Evans may not ride dragons or fight “clickers,” but she’s giving a powerful performance as Mississippi mom — and incredible pole dancer — Mercedes Woodbine in Katori Hall’s wildly compelling stripper drama.” Tracy Brown

Los Angeles Times



1. Melanie Lynskey (“Yellowjackets”)

2. Bella Ramsey (“The Last of Us”)

3. Sharon Horgan (“Bad Sisters”)

4. Emma D’Arcy (“House of the Dragon”)

5. Tawny Cypress (“Yellowjackets)

6. Sarah Snook (“Succession”)



“Melanie Lynskey has definitely earned her spot as a frontrunner in this category, but I think there should be room for more than one nominee from ‘Yellowjackets.’ I’m also all in on Bella Ramsey, who really shines as the tough but tormented survivor Ellie in ‘The Last of Us,’ especially in the latter half of the season.”

Trey Mangum

Shadow and Act



1. Brandee Evans (“P-Valley”)

2. Sarah Snook (“Succession”)

3. Emma D’Arcy (“House of the Dragon”)

4. Tawny Cypress (“Yellowjackets)

5. Melanie Lynskey (“Yellowjackets”)

6. Bella Ramsey (“The Last of Us”)



“Sarah Snook of ‘Succession’ jumps to the lead category for the show’s final season. But after the show’s hiatus from eligibility last year, Brandee Evans from ‘P-Valley’ absolutely should be a threat this time. And of course, the ‘Yellowjackets’ ladies will be in heavy contention, with Melanie Lynskey and Tawny Cypress both having shots.” Matt Roush

TV Guide



1. Sarah Snook (“Succession”)

2. Melanie Lynskey (“Yellowjackets”)

3. Bella Ramsey (“The Last of Us”)

4. Sharon Horgan (“Bad Sisters”)

5. Imelda Staunton (“The Crown”)

6. Helen Mirren (“1923”)



“If ‘Succession’ sweeps, which is likely, Sarah Snook could finally score a win as the epically conflicted Shiv (never was a devious character better named). Also rooting for ‘The Last of Us’ heroine Bella Ramsey, who at 19 would likely be one of the youngest to vie for this hotly contested category. And I’m hoping ‘Bad Sisters’ ‘ creator-star Sharon Horgan isn’t an outlier.” Glenn Whipp

Los Angeles Times



1. Bella Ramsey (“The Last of Us”)

2. Sarah Snook (“Succession”)

3. Melanie Lynskey (“Yellowjackets”)

4. Sharon Horgan (“Bad Sisters”)

5. Helen Mirren (“1923”)

6. Juliette Lewis (“Yellowjackets”)



“Bella Ramsey’s age might work against her. She’s only 19, five years younger than Zendaya when she became the youngest woman to win this Emmy three years ago for ‘Euphoria.’ But Ramsey was so good in ‘The Last of Us,’ sullen (c’mon, she is a teenager), sharp, funny, vulnerable and, when push comes to shove, a badass. Don’t count her out.”

It’s hardly black and white, but Bob Odenkirk is the early frontrunner for the Emmy for lead actor in a drama series, for the final bit of eligibility for “Better Call Saul.” (Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television)

It’s not going to be another father-vs.-son face-off for the “Succession” crew; This time, it’s father vs. son vs. son, as Kieran Culkin’s Roman Roy steps out of big brother Kendall Roy’s (previous winner Jeremy Strong’s) shadow — and out of the supporting category — into the lead-actor brouhaha. Will the fact that Brian Cox’s Logan Roy was only in barely more than 20% of the season prevent his, um, success in the race? Well, Anthony Hopkins’ Hannibal Lecter was in about 14% of “The Silence of the Lambs” for that Oscar win, and Logan’s teeth tore into at least as much of his own people as Hannibal’s did.

It’s the academy’s last shot (probably) at honoring five-time (acting) nominee Bob Odenkirk for “Better Call Saul” and three-time nominee Patrick Stewart for “Picard.” Pointing out that, coming into this season, “Saul” had received 46 nominations — and zero wins in any category — Glenn Whipp says, “I think we can all agree that is a travesty, one that needs to be corrected in this, the show’s final Emmy run. And who better to win than Bob Odenkirk?”

Then again, “All hail ‘The P—’ or, at least, Claes Bang’s portrayal of the ‘Bad Sisters’ villain,” says Lorraine Ali. “He needs to be nominated.” Trey Mangum says, “For me, the standout performance here is Damson Idris for the last season of ‘Snowfall.’ ”

Meanwhile, Pedro Pascal starred in two big shows, “The Mandalorian” and “The Last of Us.” And given the longer format, Diego Luna was able to bring much more depth and complexity to his “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” character in “Andor.”

Fun fact: With Pascal and Luna among the top contenders, it’s worth noting that only one Latinx actor has ever been nominated in the category — Jimmy Smits, for “NYPD Blue” (five times). None has ever won.

1. Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”)

2. Pedro Pascal (“The Last of Us”)

3. Kieran Culkin (“Succession”)

4. Jeremy Strong (“Succession”)

5. Damson Idris (“Snowfall”)

6. Diego Luna (“Andor”)

7. Jacob Anderson (“Interview With the Vampire”)

8. Nicco Annan (“P-Valley”)

9. Brian Cox (“Succession”)

10. (tie) Jeff Bridges (“The Old Man”)

10. (tie) Patrick Stewart (“Picard”)

12. Antony Starr (“The Boys”)

14. (tie) Claes Bang (“Bad Sisters”)

14. (tie) Harrison Ford (“1923”)

Lorraine Ali

Los Angeles Times



1. Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”)

2. (tie) Pedro Pascal (“The Last of Us”)

2. (tie) Damson Idris (“Snowfall”)

4. (tie) Diego Luna (“Andor”)

4. (tie) Antony Starr (“The Boys”)

6. Patrick Stewart (“Picard”)



“All hail ‘The P—’ or, at least, Claes Bang’s portrayal of the ‘Bad Sisters’ villain. He needs to be nominated. Pedro Pascal will most certainly be in the running for his solemn bounty hunter Joel in ‘The Last of Us,’ which is more than I can say for Antony Starr. He’s continuously knocked it out of the park in his role as the egotistical Homelander in the superhero satire, ‘The Boys,’ but he and the series have also been continuously overlooked. Could it be those disturbing party scenes? Diego Luna was lucky enough to lead the only decent Star Wars TV series since ‘The Mandalorian,’ and perhaps the only meaningful narrative yet, so he’s a much better bet. And no matter the odds, Bob Odenkirk should win every year for his role as Jimmy in ‘Better Call Saul,’ no matter that the Vince Gilligan drama sadly ended its run in 2022. Every day is ‘Saul’ day.” Kristen Baldwin

Entertainment Weekly



1. Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”)

2. Kieran Culkin (“Succession”)

3. Jeremy Strong (“Succession”)

4. Pedro Pascal (“The Last of Us”)

5. Brian Cox (“Succession”)

6. Claes Bang (“Bad Sisters”)



“With ‘Succession’s’ leading men likely to take up three slots, and the next two almost certainly going to ‘Better Call Saul’s’ Bob Odenkirk and ‘The Last of Us’ star Pedro Pascal, there’s barely any room left for surprises in this category. Here’s hoping voters don’t forget Claes Bang, the man behind ‘Bad Sisters’ ’ stunningly odious villain, John Paul.” Tracy Brown

Los Angeles Times



1. Pedro Pascal (“The Last of Us”)

2. Diego Luna (“Andor”)

3. Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”)

4. Jacob Anderson (“Interview With the Vampire”)

5. Patrick Stewart (“Picard”)

6. Kieran Culkin (“Succession”)



“Pedro Pascal appears to have found his niche playing surrogate fathers who somehow become tasked with protecting a young charge across a dangerous journey. The version he plays in ‘The Last of Us,’ Joel, is a bit more broken and grizzled than the space bounty hunter of ‘The Mandalorian,’ and the lack of a helmet obscuring his face should help his odds.”

Trey Mangum

Shadow and Act



1. Damson Idris (“Snowfall”)

2. Nicco Annan (“P-Valley”)

3. Jacob Anderson (“Interview With the Vampire”)

4. Pedro Pascal (“The Last of Us”)

5. Jeremy Strong (“Succession”)

6. Kieran Culkin (“Succession”)



“ ‘Succession’ swaps Brian Cox with Kieran Culkin in the category this year, but will he and Jeremy Strong cancel each other out? For me, the standout performance here is Damson Idris for the last season of ‘Snowfall,’ a show which should have had Emmy love shown to it throughout the years.” Matt Roush

TV Guide



1. Kieran Culkin (“Succession”)

2. Jeremy Strong (“Succession”)

3. Pedro Pascal (“The Last of Us”)

4. Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”)

5. Jeff Bridges (“The Old Man”)

6. Harrison Ford (“1923”)



“The combative Roy bros will likely battle it out, and this year I’m leaning toward Kieran Culkin’s funny-sad portrayal of man-child Roman over Jeremy Strong’s hollowed-out Kendall. (Brian Cox should be supporting, RIP Logan.) I wouldn’t object to Bob Odenkirk finally winning for ‘Better Call Saul,’ but once again, he’s an underdog.” Glenn Whipp

Los Angeles Times



1. Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”)

2. Jeremy Strong (“Succession”)

3. Kieran Culkin (“Succession”)

4. Pedro Pascal (“The Last of Us”)

5. Brian Cox (“Succession”)

6. Jeff Bridges (“The Old Man”)



“ ‘Better Call Saul’ has earned 46 Emmy nominations for its first five seasons. It has won zero. I think we can all agree that is a travesty, one that needs to be corrected in this, the show’s final Emmy run. And who better to win than Bob Odenkirk, the face of the series, the actor who broke our hearts with a character we thought we had pegged when the show began.”

Rhea Seehorn may be looking in the rearview, but that’s because she’s leading her category in Round 1 of the 2023 Emmy BuzzMeter. (Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television)

Only three of last year’s eight nominees are eligible this year, and they’re all at the top of the Round-1 ranking. With the field wide open, the panel supported a whopping 19 contenders.

Rhea Seehorn, who finally received her first nomination last year after several outstanding seasons on “Better Call Saul” (she actually received her first two, including one for her work in the short-form series “Cooper’s Bar”), may well be the frontrunner this year for “Saul’s” final season. She faces likely returning nominees Christina Ricci (“Yellowjackets”) and J. Smith-Cameron.

A rule change seemingly aimed at making mass nominations for individual shows more difficult may complicate things for “The White Lotus,” the ensemble show with multiple contenders in several acting categories, though multiple SAG and Critics’ Choice winner — and previous Emmy winner — Jennifer Coolidge seems a pretty good bet here. Others in this boat include multiple contenders from “The Crown,” “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “House of the Dragon” and “Yellowjackets.” Cameron’s path to a repeat nom probably flows around this obstacle with previous nominee (and “Succession” castmate) Sarah Snook’s move to the lead category.

Still, says Kristen Baldwin, “ ‘Yellowjackets’ ’ Christina Ricci deserves another nom, as does her co-star Sophie Nélisse, whose young Shauna truly went through the emotional wringer in the wilderness this season.” And Tracy Brown advocates for a pair from another show: “I can’t be the only person who wished [‘House of the Dragon’] spent a bit more time with Milly Alcock’s younger version of Rhaenyra Targaryen... That said, the future did bring Olivia Cooke into the picture, so it wasn’t all sad.”

1. Rhea Seehorn (“Better Call Saul”)

2. Jennifer Coolidge (“White Lotus”)

3. Christina Ricci (“Yellowjackets”)

4. (tie) Milly Alcock (“House of the Dragon”)

4. (tie) Carol Burnett (“Better Call Saul”)

6. Elizabeth Debicki (“The Crown”)

7. Eve Hewson (“Bad Sisters”)

8. Olivia Cooke (“House of the Dragon”)

9. (tie) Aubrey Plaza (“The White Lotus”)

9. (tie) J. Smith-Cameron (“Succession”)

11. Angela Lewis (“Snowfall”)

12. (tie) Adjoa Andoh (“Queen Charlotte”)

12. (tie) Yvonne Strahovski (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

12. (tie) Coco Jones (“Bel-Air”)

15. Sophie Nélisse (“Yellowjackets”)

16. Simone Kessell (“Yellowjackets”)

17. Lauren Ambrose (“Yellowjackets”)

18. (tie) Lesley Manville (“The Crown”)

18. (tie) Denise Gough (“Andor”)

Lorraine Ali

Los Angeles Times



1. Rhea Seehorn (“Better Call Saul”)

2. Eve Hewson (“Bad Sisters”)

3. (tie) Adjoa Andoh (“Queen Charlotte”)

3. (tie) Christina Ricci (“Yellowjackets”)

3. (tie) Yvonne Strahovski (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

6. (tie) Milly Alcock (“House of the Dragon”)

6. (tie) Olivia Cooke (“House of the Dragon”)

6. (tie) Sophie Nélisse (“Yellowjackets”)



“She was snubbed for five seasons until finally, last year, Rhea Seehorn received a long-overdue Emmy nomination for her performance as ‘Better Call Saul’s’ Kim Wexler. But the actor, who starred opposite Bob Odenkirk in AMC’s ‘Breaking Bad’ prequel series, did not win. 2023 is the year to make that happen, even if she is competing against another contender from the show, a newcomer called Carol Burnett.” Kristen Baldwin

Entertainment Weekly



1. Rhea Seehorn (“Better Call Saul”)

2. Carol Burnett (“Better Call Saul”)

3. J. Smith-Cameron (“Succession”)

4. Elizabeth Debicki (“The Crown”)

5. Christina Ricci (“Yellowjackets”)

6. Jennifer Coolidge (“White Lotus”)

7. Sophie Nélisse (“Yellowjackets”)

8. Eve Hewson (“Bad Sisters”)



“This award belongs to ‘Better Call Saul’s’ Rhea Seehorn. Period. That said, a few other thoughts: Season 5 of Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ wasn’t as strong as its predecessor, but Elizabeth Debicki was excellent as Princess Diana and should not be overlooked. ‘Yellowjackets’ ’ Christina Ricci deserves another nom, as does her co-star Sophie Nélisse, whose young Shauna truly went through the emotional wringer in the wilderness this season.” Tracy Brown

Los Angeles Times



1. Rhea Seehorn (“Better Call Saul”)

2. Jennifer Coolidge (“White Lotus”)

3. Milly Alcock (“House of the Dragon”)

4. Olivia Cooke (“House of the Dragon”)

5. Christina Ricci (“Yellowjackets”)

6. Eve Hewson (“Bad Sisters”)

7. Elizabeth Debicki (“The Crown”)

8. Denise Gough (“Andor”)



“‘House of the Dragon’ wouldn’t have been nearly as successful without Milly Alcock’s engaging performance winning us over right from the beginning. I can’t be the only person who wished the series spent a bit more time with Alcock’s younger version of Rhaenyra Targaryen before the abrupt time jump. That said, the future did bring Olivia Cooke into the picture, so it wasn’t all sad.”

Trey Mangum

Shadow and Act



1. Angela Lewis (“Snowfall”)

2. Milly Alcock (“House of the Dragon”)

3. Olivia Cooke (“House of the Dragon”)

4. Coco Jones (“Bel-Air”)

5. Elizabeth Debicki (“The Crown”)

6. Simone Kessell (“Yellowjackets”)

7. Lauren Ambrose (“Yellowjackets”)

8. J. Smith-Cameron (“Succession”)



“With Snook from ‘Succession’ in a different category, this field has opened up quite a bit. I’m favoring the ‘House of the Dragon’ ladies, Milly Alcock and Olivia Cooke. It would be also impossible not to note two of my favorites this year: Coco Jones for ‘Bel-Air’ and Angela Lewis for the final season of ‘Snowfall.’” Matt Roush

TV Guide



1. Jennifer Coolidge (“White Lotus”)

2. Rhea Seehorn (“Better Call Saul”)

3. Aubrey Plaza (“The White Lotus”)

4. Carol Burnett (“Better Call Saul”)

5. Elizabeth Debicki (“The Crown”)

6. J. Smith-Cameron (“Succession”)

7. Christina Ricci (“Yellowjackets”)

8. Milly Alcock (“House of the Dragon”)



“HBO’s ‘The White Lotus’ again provided a bounty of great performances to choose from, but it would be hard to bet against Jennifer Coolidge as the frenetic Tanya, though Aubrey Plaza as the restless Harper is also a strong contender. Rhea Seehorn deserves recognition for her indelible work in ‘Better Call Saul,’ and who wouldn’t want to see TV legend Carol Burnett nominated as the woman who brought Saul Goodman down?” Glenn Whipp

Los Angeles Times



1. Rhea Seehorn (“Better Call Saul”)

2. Jennifer Coolidge (“White Lotus”)

3. Aubrey Plaza (“The White Lotus”)

4. Christina Ricci (“Yellowjackets”)

5. Carol Burnett (“Better Call Saul”)

6. Eve Hewson (“Bad Sisters”)

7. J. Smith-Cameron (“Succession”)

8. Lesley Manville (“The Crown”)



“Carol Burnett’s recent 90th birthday did not go unnoticed. NBC devoted a two-hour primetime special to the beloved icon, and she also popped up on the cover of People magazine. The most fitting tribute, though, would be to honor her for the work she’s still doing. Burnett played a key role in the final season of ‘Better Call Saul,’ portraying a kind woman compelled to do the right thing. Her tense final scene with Bob Odenkirk is worthy of reward all by itself.”

Knight by day, Daemon by night (well, actually Prince Daemon all the time) — Matt Smith lands, dragon and all, atop the BuzzMeter’s Round 1 list of Emmy-contending drama supporting actors. The “House of the Dragon” star tops reigning champ Matthew Mcfadyen of “Succession” by one point. (Ollie Upton/HBO)

Matt Smith ekes out a one-point lead over reigning champ Matthew Mcfadyen in Round 1.

While a rule change mildly discouraging mass nominations for individual shows may slow the roll of the likes of “The White Lotus,” “The Handmaid’s Tale” and even Emmy ensemble juggernaut “Succession,” Mcfadyen from the latter looks like a pretty sure bet to land at least another nom. In fact, due to the devastating, emotionally charged confrontations his Tom Wambsgans had with Sarah Snook’s Shiv Roy in the series’ final season, he may well be favored to repeat — a case of Wambsgans, thank you, ma’am.

Speaking of “Succession,” a pair of Skarsgårds (which, in Sweden, is considered a good omen for the chocolate harvest) could make news in this category if Alexander can convert last season’s guest-actor nod to another as supporting and his father, Stellan, can go rogue to steal one as “Andor’s” shifty Resistance figure. Stellan’s main obstacle in doing so may be potential vote-splitting with castmate Andy Serkis, who turned in tremendously sympathetic work, and one of the series’ most stirring speeches (but who receives no love in Round 1 of the BuzzMeter).

The “Succession” boys do indeed litter the picks and comments in Round 1. Lorraine Ali, however, climbs the parapets to declare, “I’d like to use this entire space to sing the praises of Matt Smith, who plays the amoral Prince Daemon” in “House of the Dragon.” Trey Mangum says Isaiah John of “Snowfall” was “very terrific.” Matt Roush calls the great John Lithgow a “veteran scene stealer” in “The Old Man” and pulls out a “wish-list long shot: Todd Stashwick as ‘Picard’s’ hilarious skeptical Starfleet officer who refused to worship the aging heroes.”

1. Matt Smith (“House of the Dragon”)

2. Matthew Macfadyen (“Succession”)

3. (tie) John Lithgow (“The Old Man”)

3. (tie) Alexander Skarsgård (“Succession”)

5. Stellan Skarsgård (“Andor”)

6. Nicholas Braun (“Succession”)

7. Alan Ruck (“Succession”)

8. J. Alphonse Nicholson (“P-Valley)

9. Olly Sholotan (“Bel-Air”)

10. Giancarlo Esposito (“Better Call Saul”)

11. (tie) Isaiah John (“Snowfall”)

11. (tie) Andre Braugher (“The Good Fight”)

13. Jensen Ackles (“The Boys”)

14. (tie) Bradley Whitford (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

14. (tie) Elijah Wood (“Yellowjackets”)

16. (tie) F. Murray Abraham (“The White Lotus”)

16. (tie) Sam Reid (“Interview with a Vampire”)

18. Wes Bentley (“Yellowstone”)

19. (tie) Jonathan Banks (“Better Call Saul”)

19. (tie) Max Minghella (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

19. (tie) Theo James (“The White Lotus”)

19. (tie) Todd Stashwick (“Picard”)

19. (tie) Tony Revolori (“Willow”)

Lorraine Ali

Los Angeles Times



1. Matt Smith (“House of the Dragon”)

2. (tie) John Lithgow (“The Old Man”)

2. (tie) Stellan Skarsgård (“Andor”)

2. (tie) Bradley Whitford (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

5. (tie) Jensen Ackles (“The Boys”)

5. (tie) Isaiah John (“Snowfall”)

5. (tie) J. Alphonse Nicholson (“P-Valley)

8. Max Minghella (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)



“I’d like to use this entire space to sing the praises of Matt Smith, who plays the amoral Prince Daemon Targaryen in the ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel ‘House of the Dragon.’ Smith transformed into the silver-haired killing machine for the HBO series, a vicious character who beheaded peasants for fun, and never once were audiences reminded that he was the same performer who played the genteel, Corgi-loving Prince Philip in ‘The Crown.’ The HBO series had its ups and downs, but Smith was consistently strong.” Kristen Baldwin

Entertainment Weekly



1. Alan Ruck (“Succession”)

2. Matthew Macfadyen (“Succession”)

3. Andre Braugher (“The Good Fight”)

4. Matt Smith (“House of the Dragon”)

5. Jensen Ackles (“The Boys”)

6. Wes Bentley (“Yellowstone”)

7. Nicholas Braun (“Succession”)

8. Giancarlo Esposito (“Better Call Saul”)



“A gentle reminder to voters that Andre Braugher, an actor they’ve nominated 11 times in the past, did wonderful work as the strategically flamboyant rainmaker Ri’Chard Lane in the final season of ‘The Good Fight.’ Also, if you don’t give Alan Ruck a nomination for his bittersweet turn as billionaire bloviator Connor Roy, I’m gonna sic the Conheads on you.” Tracy Brown

Los Angeles Times



1. Stellan Skarsgård (“Andor”)

2. Matt Smith (“House of the Dragon”)

3. Elijah Wood (“Yellowjackets”)

4. Alexander Skarsgård (“Succession”)

5. Giancarlo Esposito (“Better Call Saul”)

6. Olly Sholotan (“Bel-Air”)

7. Matthew Macfadyen (“Succession”)

8. Tony Revolori (“Willow”)



“The first season of ‘Andor’ features a number of powerful speeches I still think about, and one of the most memorable is a monologue about sacrifice delivered by Stellan Skarsgård’s Luthen Rael. That ‘Andor’ doesn’t flinch about depicting the cost of resistance and war is one of its strengths. Also, wouldn’t it be fun to see a father-son pair (Alexander Skarsgård is also a contender for ‘Succession’) nominated in one category?”

Trey Mangum

Shadow and Act



1. J. Alphonse Nicholson (“P-Valley)

2. Olly Sholotan (“Bel-Air”)

3. Matt Smith (“House of the Dragon”)

4. Isaiah John (“Snowfall”)

5. Sam Reid (“Interview with a Vampire”)

6. Matthew Macfadyen (“Succession”)

7. Andre Braugher (“The Good Fight”)

8. Theo James (“The White Lotus”)



“With Kieran Culkin in the lead category this year, this seems like an all-but ace for Matthew Macfayden. If ‘P-Valley’ breaks through for Emmy attention this year, eyes should be on J. Alphonse Nicholson. Isaiah John was also very terrific with the material he was able to bring to life in the final season of ‘Snowfall.’ ” Matt Roush

TV Guide



1. Matthew Macfadyen (“Succession”)

2. John Lithgow (“The Old Man”)

3. Alexander Skarsgård (“Succession”)

4. Nicholas Braun (“Succession”)

5. F. Murray Abraham (“The White Lotus”)

6. Matt Smith (“House of the Dragon”)

7. Giancarlo Esposito (“Better Call Saul”)

8. Todd Stashwick (“Picard”)



“A tough category, thanks to the strength of ‘Succession’’s tremendous ensemble. I’d expect Matthew Macfadyen to repeat as the sniveling Tom Wambsgans, but he could split the vote with the likes of Alexander Skarsgård, Nicholas Braun and possibly others. My other favorite choice is veteran scene-stealer John Lithgow as the adversary of Jeff Bridges’ ‘The Old Man.’ My wish-list long shot: Todd Stashwick as ‘Picard’s’ hilariously skeptical Starfleet officer who refused to worship the aging heroes.” Glenn Whipp

Los Angeles Times



1. Matthew Macfadyen (“Succession”)

2. Alexander Skarsgård (“Succession”)

3. Nicholas Braun (“Succession”)

4. John Lithgow (“The Old Man”)

5. Alan Ruck (“Succession”)

6. Stellan Skarsgård (“Andor”)

7. Giancarlo Esposito (“Better Call Saul”)

8. Jonathan Banks (“Better Call Saul”)



“ ‘Succession’ cast members should fill half this category, including last year’s winner, Matthew Macfadyen, and previous nominee Nicholas Braun. But voters should also throw a bone to Conheads and finally reward the great Alan Ruck, as well as Alexander Skarsgård for the chaos-creating energy he brought to sneering billionaire Lukas Matsson.”

The panel expects “Abbott Elementary” to take its competitors to school. Pictured: Tyler James Williams, creator-star Quinta Brunson and reigning supporting actress Emmy champ Sheryl Lee Ralph. (Gilles Mingasson/ABC)

The — what — Platinum? Plutonium? Unobtainium? — Age of Television Comedy continues with a host of massively popular and critically lauded shows in the running. Possibly boosting their Emmy allure, several — “Atlanta,” “Barry,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Reboot” — are over and some — “Ted Lasso,” “The Great” — may be ending. And then there’s the new blood, including “Poker Face,” “Mo” and “Shrinking,” and what has to be considered among the favorites, after its romp through the non-Emmy awards season: “The Bear.”

And that’s without counting a few that are just happily chugging along — “Only Murders in the Building,” “Reservation Dogs,” “What We Do in the Shadows” and a little show called “Abbott Elementary” among them. Lorraine Ali says “Abbott” “is king here. It should have no problem populating multiple comedy categories.”

And besides those, our panelists have a few other ideas about what deserves some awards love this year: “A hidden gem here is Max’s ‘Rap Sh!t,’ the Issa Rae-produced series that was a laugh-out-loud treasure from last summer,” says Trey Mangum. “It hurt not to put the tuneful spoof ‘Schmigadoon!’ on the short list,” says Matt Roush.

Perhaps the most fervent praise in the panelists’ comments went to “Barry”: Kristen Baldwin says, “Bill Hader’s bleak, yet brutally funny, final season of ‘Barry’ was, hands down, the best show in contention this year.” Glenn Whipp says the show “started as a pitch-black comedy and, over the course of its run, fully gave into its dark premise, becoming a bleak, honest examination of the limits of redemption. Its brilliance defies categorization.”

1. “Abbott Elementary”

2. “Barry”

3. “Poker Face”

4. “The Bear”

5. “Only Murders in the Building”

6. “Mo”

7. (tie) “Reboot”

7. (tie) “Ted Lasso”

9. (tie) “The Other Two”

9. (tie) “Rap Sh!t”

9. (tie) “Reservation Dogs”

12. “Wednesday”

13. (tie) “Shrinking”

13. (tie) “UnPrisoned”

15. (tie) “Somebody Somewhere”

15. (tie) “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

17. (tie) “American Born Chinese”

17. (tie) “Atlanta”

Lorraine Ali

Los Angeles Times



1. (tie) “Abbott Elementary”

1. (tie) “Poker Face”

3. (tie) “Barry”

3. (tie) “Mo”

3. (tie) “Wednesday”

6. “Somebody Somewhere”

7. “Reboot”

8. “The Other Two”



“Quinta Brunson’s ABC work mockumentary ‘Abbott Elementary’ is king here. It should have no problem populating multiple comedy categories. Notable newcomers include Natasha Lyonne’s ‘Columbo’-inspired detective series, ‘Poker Face,’ Tim Burton’s ‘Addams Family’ spinoff ‘Wednesday,’ Netflix’s Palestinian/Texan immigrant tale ‘Mo’ and ‘Reboot,’ a prophetic Hulu sitcom about the perils of making a Hulu comedy series. The show from Steven Levitan (‘Modern Family’) and starring Keegan-Michael Key never got a second season, but it should have. And it should be nominated.” Kristen Baldwin

Entertainment Weekly



1. “Barry”

2. “Abbott Elementary”

3. “Reservation Dogs”

4. “Reboot”

5. “Poker Face”

6. “Ted Lasso”

7. “Only Murders in the Building”

8. “American Born Chinese”



“Bill Hader’s bleak, yet brutally funny, final season of ‘Barry’ was, hands down, the best show in contention this year — even though it was more drama than comedy. (Give us a dramedy category, dang it!) Voters, we know you’ll give ‘Ted Lasso’ a nod despite its calamitously messy third season, so please balance that out by honoring a heartwarming comedy we can still believe in: ‘Reservation Dogs.’” Tracy Brown

Los Angeles Times



1. “Abbott Elementary”

2. “Poker Face”

3. “Mo”

4. “Barry”

5. “Only Murders in the Building”

6. “The Bear”

7. “Shrinking”

8. “Reservation Dogs”



“I seem to be particularly drawn to comedies about solving murders and dealing with grief lately, so I’m rooting for some of my new favorites like ‘Poker Face’ and ‘Shrinking’ to break into this category that will likely be full of past nominees. ‘Mo,’ about a family of Palestinian refugees in Texas, is also a standout for its nuance, humor and care.”

Trey Mangum

Shadow and Act



1. “Abbott Elementary”

2. “Rap Sh!t”

3. “The Other Two”

4. “Poker Face”

5. “UnPrisoned”

6. “Reboot”

7. “The Bear”

8. “Only Murders in the Building”



“‘ ‘Abbott Elementary’ is back again and stronger than ever. But Peacock’s gem ‘Poker Face’ may surprise folks, and if any show could upset ‘Abbott,’ it definitely would be ‘Barry,’ especially being in its final season. A hidden gem here is Max’s ‘Rap Sh!t,’ the Issa Rae-produced series that was a laugh-out-loud treasure from last summer.” Matt Roush

TV Guide



1. “Abbott Elementary”

2. “The Bear”

3. “Barry”

4. “Only Murders in the Building”

5. “Ted Lasso”

6. “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

7. “Shrinking”

8. “Poker Face”



“‘Abbott Elementary’s’ success as a network breakout puts it atop the field, and while ‘The Bear’ deservedly has its advocates, how is that a comedy? (The same is almost true for ‘Barry’, though its extreme absurdist elements qualify.) Dark horses worth noting include Apple’s ‘Shrinking’ and Peacock’s delightful comedy-mystery ‘Poker Face.’ And it hurt not to put the tuneful spoof ‘Schmigadoon!’ on the short list.” Glenn Whipp

Los Angeles Times



1. “Abbott Elementary”

2. “The Bear”

3. “Barry”

4. “Poker Face”

5. “Only Murders in the Building”

6. “Ted Lasso”

7. “Mo”

8. “Atlanta”



“Emmy rules have dictated shows that started as a limited series move to the comedy or drama series categories when they return for a second season. But what about a show like ‘Barry,’ that started as a pitch-black comedy and, over the course of its run, fully gave into its dark premise, becoming a bleak, honest examination of the limits of redemption. Its brilliance defies categorization.”

“Abbott Elementary’s” Ms. Everything, Quinta Brunson, is firmly at the head of the class in the BuzzMeter’s Round-1 list of comedy lead actress contenders. (ABC)

With reigning queen Jean Smart out, “Abbott Elementary’s” do-everything Quinta Brunson seems the likely frontrunner. At least, that’s what several BuzzMeter panelists think. But beyond that creator-showrunner-writer-star, the race feels wide open.

Rachel Brosnahan is a previous winner, and though awards-watcher enthusiasm for “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” may have flagged, its fifth and final season does sport a 94% on Rotten Tomatoes. She’s ninth in the Round-1 voting. The superb duo of three-time nominee Linda Cardellini (10th) and seven-time nominee (including twice for this role) and previous winner Christina Applegate (third) might likewise suffer from “Dead to Me’s” perceived third-season dip. Elle Fanning could earn a second consecutive nom, but her excellent show (“The Great”) feels underappreciated (six noms in two previous seasons, with one win for period costumes). She didn’t receive any first-round votes.

Multiple panelists sing the praises of Robin Thede — Kristen Baldwin says “it’s way past time for the voting body to honor the hardest working woman in sketch comedy: ‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ creator/writer/star Robin Thede.” Tracy Brown says, “Tatiana Maslany is one of my favorite actors, so watching her do comedy with a superhero twist was a delight. She might be a longshot, but ‘She-Hulk’ is a smart and fun show.”

And several panelists shout out Natasha Lyonne, star, co-creator, occasional writer and director of “Poker Face,” executing something like a tribute to Peter Falk’s “Columbo” persona: “Lyonne has said she wouldn’t mind playing her crime-solving, b.s.-detecting detective for decades to come,” says Glenn Whipp, “and I’d gladly take a front row seat at the retirement home to watch her.”

The category seems ripe for some new blood, with Selena Gomez (“Only Murders in the Building”), Devery Jacobs (“Reservation Dogs”) and Rose McIver (“Ghosts”) among those deftly leading or serving as key cogs in top ensembles (though neither Jacobs nor McIver received first-round votes). Jenna Ortega’s work in “Wednesday” is certainly buzzworthy, but some controversies surrounding the show may derail her bid.

1. Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”)

2. Natasha Lyonne (“Poker Face”)

3. Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”)

4. Bridget Everett (“Somebody Somewhere”)

5. Robin Thede (“A Black Lady Sketch Show”)

6. Jenna Ortega (“Wednesday”)

7. (tie) Selena Gomez (“Only Murders in the Building”)

7. (tie) Kerry Washington (“UnPrisoned”)

9. Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

10. (tie) Linda Cardellini (“Dead to Me”)

10. (tie) Maya Rudolph (“Loot”)

12. (tie) Rachel Bloom (“Reboot”)

13. (tie) Tatiana Maslany (“She-Hulk: Attorney at Law”)

13. (tie) Ms. Pat (“The Ms. Pat Show”)

Lorraine Ali

Los Angeles Times



1. (tie) Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”)

1. (tie) Natasha Lyonne (“Poker Face”)

3. Jenna Ortega (“Wednesday”)

4. Bridget Everett (“Somebody Somewhere”)

5. (tie) Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”)

5. (tie) Robin Thede (“A Black Lady Sketch Show”)



“As far back as ‘The Slums of Beverly Hills,’ Natasha Lyonne had a little something in her voice that was reminiscent of a great on-screen personality, but who was it…? ‘Poker Face’ provided the answer when it premiered on Peacock earlier this year: Peter Falk! She plays a de facto detective with many of the same snooping skills as Falk’s ‘70s sleuth Columbo, who inspired her character. The cold stare and deadpan delivery of Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams needs to be honored as well, perhaps with wilted black roses. And the improvisational skills of Bridget Everett in the quirky HBO Max series ‘Somebody Somewhere’ – pure magic. It’s an exciting year for comedy.” Kristen Baldwin

Entertainment Weekly



1. Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”)

2. Robin Thede (“A Black Lady Sketch Show”)

3. Bridget Everett (“Somebody Somewhere”)

4. Natasha Lyonne (“Poker Face”)

5. Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”)

6. Rachel Bloom (“Reboot”)



“Christina Applegate (‘Dead to Me’) and Quinta Brunson (‘Abbott Elementary’) are shoo-ins, and Rachel Brosnahan (‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’) will be a knee-jerk choice. Fine. But it’s way past time for the voting body to honor the hardest working woman in sketch comedy: ‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ creator/writer/star Robin Thede.” Tracy Brown

Los Angeles Times



1. Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”)

2. Natasha Lyonne (“Poker Face”)

3. Selena Gomez (“Only Murders in the Building”)

4. Robin Thede (“A Black Lady Sketch Show”)

5. Jenna Ortega (“Wednesday”)

6. Tatiana Maslany (“She Hulk: Attorney at Law”)



“Tatiana Maslany is one of my favorite actors, so watching her do comedy with a superhero twist was a delight. She might be a longshot, but ‘She-Hulk’ is a smart and fun show. I also think it’s time for the always fantastic ‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ cast to be recognized, starting with the show’s creator, Robin Thede.”

Trey Mangum

Shadow and Act



1. Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”)

2. Natasha Lyonne (“Poker Face”)

3. Kerry Washington (“UnPrisoned”)

4. Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”)

5. Maya Rudolph (“Loot”)

6. Ms. Pat (“The Ms. Pat Show”)



“Like her show, ‘Abbott Elementary,’ lead star and writer Quinta Brunson seems pretty unstoppable in this category and doesn’t have to worry about Jean Smart this year. However, the prospect of Christina Applegate for the final season of ‘Dead to Me’ may be something that voters may not want to let pass.” Matt Roush

TV Guide



1. Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”)

2. Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”)

3. Natasha Lyonne (“Poker Face”)

4. Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

5. Jenna Ortega (“Wednesday”)

6. Bridget Everett (“Somebody Somewhere”)



“Quinta Brunson could and should add an acting Emmy to her writing award from last year as ‘Abbott’s’ eternally optimistic Janine. Other standouts include Natasha Lyonne’s raunchy turn as ‘Poker Face’s’ human lie detector, Bridget Everett’s heartfelt character study in ‘Somebody Somewhere’ and what appears to be Christina Applegate’s acting swan song in Netflix’s tricky ‘Dead to Me.’ ” Glenn Whipp

Los Angeles Times



1. Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”)

2. Natasha Lyonne (“Poker Face”)

3. Bridget Everett (“Somebody Somewhere”)

4. Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”)

5. Linda Cardellini (“Dead to Me”)

6. Jenna Ortega (“Wednesday”)



“Every generation needs its version of Peter Falk’s Lt. Columbo, and Natasha Lyonne staked an early claim to that title with the first season of her terrific mystery-thriller series, ‘Poker Face.’ Lyonne has said she wouldn’t mind playing her crime-solving, b.s.-detecting detective for decades to come, and I’d gladly take a front row seat at the retirement home to watch her.”

Bill Hader (“Barry”) leads in Round 1, but nobody has it locked up yet. The field competing for the comedy lead actor Emmy is absolutely loaded. (Hulu)

The category was absolutely loaded last year and all six nominees from 2022 are eligible again this year.

Donald Glover (“Atlanta”), Bill Hader (“Barry”), Nicholas Hoult (“The Great”), Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”) and comedy legends Steve Martin and Martin Short (“Only Murders in the Building”) are all in the mix. Glover, Hader and Sudeikis are all previous winners in these roles, as well as for talents besides acting (Glover also for directing, Hader also for writing and two-time acting winner Sudeikis as “Ted Lasso’s” executive producer). That’s a formidable group. The Round-1 leader, Hader, also directed “Barry’s” entire final season — he has won a DGA award for each of the show’s previous three seasons.

However, “The Bear’s” Jeremy Allen White has been cleaning up on the awards circuit (winning the SAG and Critics’ Choice, among other honors), making it hard to deny him a spot in the nominees circle. Ramy Youssef (“Ramy”), Adam Scott (“Party Down”) and John Larroquette (the resurrected “Night Court” — not a zombie show) are all eligible again, and Bob Odenkirk is a dual threat between the final season of “Better Call Saul” and the role he seems born to play in “Lucky Hank.” And surprisingly, neither Hoult nor Glover received first-round votes, potentially opening spots in the Emmy race.

In fact, the most passionate support in the panelists’ comments was fairly evenly divided between White and ... Delroy Lindo of “UnPrisoned.”

“If you haven’t seen Delroy Lindo’s comedic turn in ‘UnPrisoned,’ add it to your watchlist ASAP,” says Trey Mangum. Kristen Baldwin, fingers tightly crossed, says, “I’m just going to get deep into magical thinking here and imagine a world where people realize ‘Only Murders in the Building’ is hacky and overrated, so they give those lead actor slots to Delroy Lindo ... and Keegan-Michael Key.”

1. Bill Hader (“Barry”)

2. Jeremy Allen White (“The Bear”)

3. Delroy Lindo (“UnPrisoned”)

4. Mohammed Amer (“Mo”)

5. Keegan-Michael Key (“Reboot”)

6. Steve Martin (“Only Murders in the Building”)

7. Jason Segel (“Shrinking”)

8. Martin Short (“Only Murders in the Building”)

9. Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”)

10. (tie) Drew Tarver (“The Other Two”)

10. (tie) Ramy Youssef (“Ramy”)

12. Sam Richardson (“The Afterparty”)

13. Ben Wang (“American Born Chinese”)

Lorraine Ali

Los Angeles Times



1. (tie) Bill Hader (“Barry”)

1. (tie) Mohammed Amer (“Mo”)

3. Delroy Lindo (“UnPrisoned”)

4. Keegan-Michael Key (“Reboot”)

5. (tie) Ramy Youssef (“Ramy”)

5. (tie) Sam Richardson (“The Afterparty”)



“If you’re a Bill Hader hater, brace yourself. The ‘Barry’ co-creator and star has nailed it again with the fourth and final season of the HBO dark comedy about a hit man turned amateur actor. It’s true that voters get stuck in grooves and can’t help but vote for the same things year after year, but this time, it’s deserved. Season 4 of ‘Barry’ is phenomenal, and it has a lot to do with the strong performances, Hader’s being at the top of that list. My long shot: Delroy Lindo of ‘UnPrisoned.’ He plays a formerly incarcerated man who’s trying to adjust to life on the outside and repair his relationship with his daughter (Kerry Washington). Lindo brings a depth and warmth to the role that’s wholly unexpected for an otherwise light comedy, and gives insight into the struggles of assimilating back into society. Lindo’s performance stands out.” Kristen Baldwin

Entertainment Weekly



1. Bill Hader (“Barry”)

2. Delroy Lindo (“UnPrisoned”)

3. Keegan-Michael Key (“Reboot”)

4. Jeremy Allen White (“The Bear”)

5. Jason Segel (“Shrinking”)

6. Ben Wang (“American Born Chinese”)



“I’m just going to get deep into magical thinking here and imagine a world where people realize ‘Only Murders in the Building’ is hacky and overrated, so they give those lead actor slots to Delroy Lindo (a marvel in Hulu’s ‘UnPrisoned’) and Keegan-Michael Key (who managed to outshine ‘Reboot’s’ ensemble full of comedy all-stars).” Tracy Brown

Los Angeles Times



1. Bill Hader (“Barry”)

2. Mohammed Amer (“Mo”)

3. Jeremy Allen White (“The Bear”)

4. Jason Segel (“Shrinking”)

5. Steve Martin (“Only Murders in the Building”)

6. Martin Short (“Only Murders in the Building”)



“‘Mo’ works as well as it does because Mohammed Amer is so charming and real that you can’t help but care for him and his TV family. Mo’s is a very specific experience, but it’s also very relatable. Also charming is Jason Segel’s Jimmy in ‘Shrinking,’ who is a chaotic ball of grief and disaster that I think should be in the mix.”

Trey Mangum

Shadow and Act



1. Delroy Lindo (“UnPrisoned”)

2. Keegan-Michael Key (“Reboot”)

3. Drew Tarver (“The Other Two”)

4. Jeremy Allen White (“The Bear”)

5. Steve Martin (“Only Murders in the Building”)

6. Ramy Youssef (“Ramy”)



“If you haven’t seen Delroy Lindo’s comedic turn in ‘UnPrisoned,’ add it to your watchlist ASAP and you’ll understand why it’s one of the best things on television this year. But if the show isn’t at top of mind for voters, Jeremy Allen White definitely could hold off Steve Martin and Martin Short this year.” Matt Roush

TV Guide



1. Jeremy Allen White (“The Bear”)

2. Bill Hader (“Barry”)

3. Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”)

4. Steve Martin (“Only Murders in the Building”)

5. Jason Segel (“Shrinking”)

6. Martin Short (“Only Murders in the Building”)



“‘The Bear’s’ Jeremy Allen White gave one of the standout performances of the year, but I’m just not sure his harrowing work qualifies as a comedy performance. (He’ll probably win regardless.) Steve Martin and Martin Short will duke it out again as comedy masters for ‘Only Murders in the Building’, and I hope Jason Segel gets some love as the emotionally fragile therapist in ‘Shrinking’ (from the ‘Ted Lasso’ camp).” Glenn Whipp

Los Angeles Times



1. Jeremy Allen White (“The Bear”)

2. Bill Hader (“Barry”)

3. Steve Martin (“Only Murders in the Building”)

4. Martin Short (“Only Murders in the Building”)

5. Mohammed Amer (“Mo”)

6. Delroy Lindo (“UnPrisoned”)



“Hair artfully tousled, old-school white tee perfectly cut to show off the tattooed biceps (who knew mastering knife skills could translate into such an effective workout?), Jeremy Allen White turned ‘Yes, chef!’ into last summer’s defining affirmation. And he imbued his character, Carmy, with so much hurt and pain and anger that following his journey through the show’s first season gave me so much stress that I’m only now calming down. Just in time for Season 2!”

Don’t sleep on “Abbott Elementary” — Janelle James is just one of three of the show’s stars the BuzzMeter puts in the comedy supporting actress nominations circle in Round 1. (Temma Hankin / ABC)

Of 2022’s eight nominees, five are in the running again this year (assuming “Ted Lasso’s” Sarah Niles would be considered a “guest,” rather than “supporting” performer in 2023). Three-time winner Alex Borstein (including twice for “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”); Janelle James and reigning champ Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Abbott Elementary”); Juno Temple and previous winner Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”) all have to be considered frontrunners to repeat their nominee status (although Temple didn’t get any support from the panel in Round 1).

That likely leaves three slots for a host of worthy candidates. Sarah Goldberg of “Barry” is a previous nominee and delivers her most daring work to date in the show’s final season, but will voters be put off by the performance — and really, the whole final season — feeling much more like dramatic, rather than comedic work? Kristen Baldwin says Goldberg “somehow gets better every season, as Sally’s increasingly fragile psyche disintegrates before our eyes.” Zazie Beetz could be in line for her second nod for “Atlanta’s” final season. The ensembles of “The Bear,” “Saturday Night Live” and “Ghosts” all have multiple contenders in their ranks.

Tracy Brown advocates for “SNL’s” Ego Nwodim, “whose first Lisa from Temecula sketch I have rewatched so often I have it memorized. I’m probably watching it again as you read this.” Matt Roush says, “while I know the bloom has faded from ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,’ its comeback final season was once again elevated by Alex Borstein’s terrific portrayal of the fearsome Susie, whose Friars Club roast was one for the ages.”

1. Janelle James (“Abbott Elementary”)

2. Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Abbott Elementary”)

3. Ayo Edebiri (“The Bear”)

4. Sarah Goldberg (“Barry”)

5. Jessica Williams (“Shrinking”)

6. Lisa Ann Walter (“Abbott Elementary”)

7. Molly Shannon (“The Other Two”)

8. Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”)

9. Alex Borstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

10. Paulina Alexis (“Reservation Dogs”)

11. Zazie Beetz (“Atlanta”)

12. Ego Nwodim (“Saturday Night Live”)

13. (tie) Ginger Gonzaga (“She-Hulk: Attorney at Law”)

13. (tie) Michaela Jae Rodriguez (“Loot”)

Lorraine Ali

Los Angeles Times



1. (tie) Janelle James (“Abbott Elementary”)

1. (tie) Molly Shannon (“The Other Two”)

3. (tie) Ayo Edebiri (“The Bear”)

3. (tie) Sarah Goldberg (“Barry”)

5. (tie) Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Abbott Elementary”)

5. (tie) Jessica Williams (“Shrinking”)

7. (tie) Lisa Ann Walter (“Abbott Elementary”)

7. (tie) Zazie Beetz (“Atlanta”)



“Sarah Goldberg of ‘Barry.’ Janelle James, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Lisa Ann Walter of ‘Abbott Elementary.’ Molly Shannon of ‘The Other Two.’ Jessica Williams of ‘Shrinking.’ There are plenty of great choices here, and more than one of the nominees will come from the ‘Abbott’ pool. And Ayo Edebiri was fantastic in ‘The Bear,’ but was it a comedy? Or ‘Barry’ for that matter? Or is ‘Bad Sisters’ really a drama? Life’s great mysteries….” Kristen Baldwin

Entertainment Weekly



1. Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Abbott Elementary”)

2. Sarah Goldberg (“Barry”)

3. Janelle James (“Abbott Elementary”)

4. Paulina Alexis (“Reservation Dogs”)

5. Jessica Williams (“Shrinking”)

6. Ayo Edebiri (“The Bear”)

7. Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”)

8. Lisa Ann Walter (“Abbott Elementary”)



“‘Barry’s’ Sarah Goldberg somehow gets better every season, as Sally’s increasingly fragile psyche disintegrates before our eyes. (Again: Give us a dramedy category, dang it!) ‘Abbott’s’ Lisa Ann Walters has a shot at joining co-stars Sheryl Lee Ralph and Janelle James here, and fingers crossed that standouts Jessica Williams (‘Shrinking’) and Paulina Alexis (‘Reservation Dogs’) break through, too.” Tracy Brown

Los Angeles Times



1. Janelle James (“Abbott Elementary”)

2. Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Abbott Elementary”)

3. Ayo Edebiri (“The Bear”)

4. Jessica Williams (“Shrinking”)

5. Lisa Ann Walter (“Abbott Elementary”)

6. Sarah Goldberg (“Barry”)

7. Ego Nwodim (“Saturday Night Live”)

8. Ginger Gonzaga (“She-Hulk: Attorney at Law”)



“It’s not so unusual for the Emmys to recognize ‘Saturday Night Live’ cast members lately. so I have to make a case for Ego Nwodim, whose first Lisa from Temecula sketch I have rewatched so often I have it memorized. I’m probably watching it again as you read this.”

Trey Mangum

Shadow and Act



1. Janelle James (“Abbott Elementary”)

2. Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Abbott Elementary”)

3. Molly Shannon (“The Other Two”)

4. Jessica Williams (“Shrinking”)

5. Lisa Ann Walter (“Abbott Elementary”)

6. Ayo Edebiri (“The Bear”)

7. Zazie Beetz (“Atlanta”)

8. Michaela Jae Rodriguez (“Loot”)



“Once again, it is between Janelle James and Sheryl Lee Ralph of ‘Abbott Elementary,’ but it shouldn’t be a surprise if another supporting star of the show, Lisa Ann Walter, pops up to join them. But there are also many great potential nominees here from new shows, from Jessica Williams in ‘Shrinking,’ to Ayo Edebiri in ‘The Bear,’ to Michaela Jae Rodriguez in ‘Loot.’ ” Matt Roush

TV Guide



1. Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Abbott Elementary”)

2. Janelle James (“Abbott Elementary”)

3. Alex Borstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

4. Ayo Edebiri (“The Bear”)

5. Sarah Goldberg (“Barry”)

6. Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”)

7. Lisa Ann Walter (“Abbott Elementary”)

8. Jessica Williams (“Shrinking”)



“Sheryl Lee Ralph and Janelle James bring such different fabulous qualities to ‘Abbott Elementary’ I wish they could share the next Emmy. And while I know the bloom has faded from ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,’ its comeback final season was once again elevated by Alex Borstein’s terrific portrayal of the fearsome Susie, whose Friars Club roast was one for the ages.” Glenn Whipp

Los Angeles Times



1. Ayo Edebiri (“The Bear”)

2. Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Abbott Elementary”)

3. Lisa Ann Walter (“Abbott Elementary”)

4. Janelle James (“Abbott Elementary”)

5. Sarah Goldberg (“Barry”)

6. Jessica Williams (“Shrinking”)

7. Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”)

8. Molly Shannon (“The Other Two”)



“Jessica Williams annoying Harrison Ford in ‘Shrinking’ was pure pleasure, her unguarded optimism defeating Ford’s grumpiness at every turn and Ford being completely OK with it. Plus, Williams unleashed a pitch-perfect Mariah Carey impression. How can voters ignore that high note?”

You can only shrink Harrison Ford so much. The veteran movie star more than fills up his role as the resident curmudgeon on “Shrinking” — pictured here with one of the only people to whom he’s openly nice, his colleague’s daughter (played by Lukita Maxwell). (HBO)

Yes, all eight nominees from 2022 are again eligible: Anthony Carrigan and previous winner Henry Winkler of “Barry”; Toheeb Jimoh, Nick Mohammed and reigning two-time champ Brett Goldstein of “Ted Lasso”; four-time winner (including once for this role) Tony Shalhoub (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”); Tyler James Williams (“Abbott Elementary”) and Bowen Yang (“Saturday Night Live”) are all in the running.

So naturally, the panel supported 21 contenders in Round 1. Shockingly, neither Shalhoub nor Yang were among them.

Yes, some of these are from beloved shows that are ending or are possibly ending. Yes, there are also previous nominees (Stephen Root of “Barry,” Kenan Thompson of “Saturday Night Live” and James Lance, Sam Richardson, Brendan Hunt and Jeremy Swift of “Ted Lasso” among them) including a recent Oscar nominee (Brian Tyree Henry of “Atlanta”) all in the running as well. And there are plenty of long-deserving, never-nominated contenders in the mix (Harvey Guillén and Kayvan Novak of “What We Do in the Shadows” come to mind).

But rolling into the race like a giant boulder is none other than Harrison Ford. Much more than his laconic performance in the drama “1923,” his hilarious turn as the tough-love psychiatrist/mentor in “Shrinking” shows a side of the storied veteran we haven’t seen before. And it’s one that is easy to embrace, as well. He’s the not-so-secret weapon in that show, and a likely slam dunk for a nomination — and likely the early frontrunner to win and collect his first-ever Emmy. The panelists are all over Ford, calling his performance a “perfectly curmudgeonly turn,” saying he’s “delightful as the gruff and reluctant mentor” and that he “stole every scene in ‘Shrinking.’ ”

Lorraine Ali stumps for Carrigan — “It’s now or never for NoHo Hank, academy voters. So do your duty ... Carrigan created an indelible TV comedy character that will be remembered for years to come.” Tracy Brown says of Guillén, his “vampire familiar-turned-bodyguard Guillermo was particularly great in Season 4.” Trey Mangum asks, “Who wouldn’t be down to see recent Oscar nominee Brian Tyree Henry nab that Emmy that has eluded him?”

1. Harrison Ford (“Shrinking”)

2. Anthony Carrigan (“Barry’)

3. Tyler James Williams (“Abbott Elementary”)

4. Brian Tyree Henry (“Atlanta”)

5. Brett Goldstein (“Ted Lasso”)

6. Ebon Moss-Bacharach (“The Bear”)

7. (tie) Chris Perfetti (“Abbott Elementary”)

7. (tie) Henry Winkler (“Barry”)

9. LaKeith Stanfield (“Atlanta”)

10. Stephen Root (“Barry”)

11. (tie) William Stanford Davis (“Abbott Elementary”)

11. (tie) Harvey Guillen (“What We Do in the Shadows”)

12. Toheeb Jimoh (“Ted Lasso”)

13. (tie) Paul Walter Hauser (“The Afterparty”)

13. (tie) Johnny Knoxville (“Reboot”)

13. (tie) James Marsden (“Jury Duty”)

13. (tie) Ke Huy Quan (“American Born Chinese”)

17. (tie) Nick Mohammed (“Ted Lasso”)

17. (tie) Josh Segarra (“The Other Two”)

19. (tie) Benjamin Bratt (“Poker Face”)

19. (tie) Vico Ortiz (“Our Flag Means Death”)

19. (tie) Kenan Thompson (“Saturday Night Live”)

Lorraine Ali

Los Angeles Times



1. (tie) Anthony Carrigan (“Barry’)

1. (tie) LaKeith Stanfield (“Atlanta”)

3. (tie) Brian Tyree Henry (“Atlanta”)

3. (tie) Brett Goldstein (“Ted Lasso”)

5. (tie) Stephen Root (“Barry”)

5. (tie) Paul Walter Hauser (“The Afterparty”)

5. (tie) Johnny Knoxville (“Reboot”)

8. Vico Ortiz (“Our Flag Means Death”)



“It’s now or never for NoHo Hank, academy voters. So do your duty and nominate Anthony Carrigan for his role as ‘Barry’s’ Chechen gangster with a flair for Southwestern interior design and Euroman fashion. Carrigan created an indelible TV comedy character that will be remembered for years to come, and how often does that happen? Let’s ask Henry Winkler.” Kristen Baldwin

Entertainment Weekly



1. Anthony Carrigan (“Barry’)

2. Harrison Ford (“Shrinking”)

3. Tyler James Williams (“Abbott Elementary”)

4. Henry Winkler (“Barry”)

5. Ebon Moss-Bacharach (“The Bear”)

6. Harvey Guillen (“What We Do in the Shadows”)

7. Ke Huy Quan (“American Born Chinese”)

8. Kenan Thompson (“Saturday Night Live”)



“Sorry, ‘Ted Lasso’ boys, but it’s time to move on. If Harrison Ford doesn’t eke out a drama nomination for the Taylor Sheridan western ‘1923,’ he will almost certainly wind up on this ballot for his perfectly curmudgeonly turn on ‘Shrinking.’ ‘Barry’s’ Anthony Carrigan and Henry Winkler each deserve another nod for their work in the HBO comedy’s final season.” Tracy Brown

Los Angeles Times



1. Harrison Ford (“Shrinking”)

2. Tyler James Williams (“Abbott Elementary”)

3. Anthony Carrigan (“Barry’)

4. Brian Tyree Henry (“Atlanta”)

5. Ebon Moss-Bacharach (“The Bear”)

6. Chris Perfetti (“Abbott Elementary”)

7. Harvey Guillen (“What We Do in the Shadows”)

8. Ke Huy Quan (“American Born Chinese”)



“ ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ remains one of my favorite shows and I thought Harvey Guillén’s vampire familiar-turned-bodyguard Guillermo was particularly great in Season 4. And it feels like Harrison Ford is everywhere right now but he is quite delightful as the gruff and reluctant mentor who you know cares more than he lets on in ‘Shrinking.’ ”

Trey Mangum

Shadow and Act



1. Tyler James Williams (“Abbott Elementary”)

2. Chris Perfetti (“Abbott Elementary”)

3. Brian Tyree Henry (“Atlanta”)

4. William Stanford Davis (“Abbott Elementary”)

5. Toheeb Jimoh (“Ted Lasso”)

6. James Marsden (“Jury Duty”)

7. Josh Segarra (“The Other Two”)

8. Benjamin Bratt (“Poker Face”)



“Tyler James Williams is a lock, and in an ideal world, Chris Perfetti would also join him in having a nomination, and maybe even William Stanford Davis (all of ‘Abbott Elementary’). And when it comes down to it, who wouldn’t be down to see recent Oscar nominee Brian Tyree Henry nab that Emmy that has eluded him?” Matt Roush

TV Guide



1. Harrison Ford (“Shrinking”)

2. Tyler James Williams (“Abbott Elementary”)

3. Brett Goldstein (“Ted Lasso”)

4. Henry Winkler (“Barry”)

5. Anthony Carrigan (“Barry’)

6. Brian Tyree Henry (“Atlanta”)

7. Nick Mohammed (“Ted Lasso”)

8. Chris Perfetti (“Abbott Elementary”)



“I’d like to see Harrison Ford get two nominations this year: as the patriarch of ‘Yellowstone’ prequel ‘1923,’ but especially as the crotchety therapist who stole every scene in ‘Shrinking.’ In a tough category with several deserving former winners, he and the equally crafty Tyler James Williams of ‘Abbott Elementary’ could teach a master class in underplaying.” Glenn Whipp

Los Angeles Times



1. Harrison Ford (“Shrinking”)

2. Ebon Moss-Bacharach (“The Bear”)

3. Brett Goldstein (“Ted Lasso”)

4. Anthony Carrigan (“Barry’)

5. Stephen Root (“Barry”)

6. Brian Tyree Henry (“Atlanta”)

7. Tyler James Williams (“Abbott Elementary”)

8. Henry Winkler (“Barry”)



“ ‘Barry’ has been short on pure comedic moments the past couple of seasons, but the sixth episode of this, its final season, gave Stephen Root a sterling showcase when Fuches, post-parole, showed up at a coffee house, completely transformed into his Raven persona. A subsequent subplot with Anthony Carrigan’s NoHo Hank was as funny as anything on television this year. I’m really going to miss this show.”

Everyone gets tainted by a coldly served dish in the cycle of rage and vengeance in “Beef,” which was originally considered a comedy. Ali Wong stars as Amy, Steven Yeun as Danny in the bruising limited series. ( Andrew Cooper/Netflix)

Unlike last year, when “Dopesick” was the frontrunner and “The White Lotus” took no prisoners, this year’s limited/anthology series crop doesn’t seem to have clear favorites. “George & Tammy” may be the best bet for a nom here because it’s a biopic about two country music legends and boasts real star power, with Oscar nominee Michael Shannon and Oscar winner Jessica Chastain. All the other top picks have pretty good arguments for and against them.

Netflix’s “Beef,” a late switch from the comedy category, is considered well done and sits atop the Round-1 BuzzMeter list, but past horrific comments by supporting actor David Choe may have made it tougher to digest. Peacock’s “Mrs. Davis,” a late switch from drama (one would think its switch would have been from drama to comedy, but here it is in limited) is bonkers, inventive and gives Betty Gilpin the lead role she has long deserved, but it doesn’t seem to have made a big splash. HBO Max’s “Love and Death” is a story that was just told last year in Hulu’s “Candy,” which came and went without a trace despite committed work by its three leads. Similarly, HBO Max’s “White House Plumbers” is another take on Watergate, right on the heels of last year’s “Gaslit,” which was not only a fresh angle on the story, but sported a fine cast including Oscar winners Julia Roberts and Sean Penn — and also slipped into the ether with little fanfare.

“Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” dropped on Netflix between two documentaries on the notorious serial killer (one on Netflix and one on Discovery in 2020). It earned raves for Evan Peters’ lead performance, but not only competes with those documentaries, but Apple TV’+s serial-killer serial, “Black Bird” — which earned raves (and awards) for Paul Walter Hauser’s supporting performance. “Black Bird” is No. 2 in the panel’s Round-1 estimation. Matt Roush calls it “likely ... the miniseries to beat.”

A less-heralded entry is another adaptation — Prime Video’s gender-swapped “Dead Ringers,” which could be carried into contention by Rachel Weisz’s dazzling lead performances as twin gynecologists in whom madness is gestating. Trey Mangum rings the bell for “The Best Man: The Final Chapters,” saying it “brought a classic Black film franchise to a close with a limited series, and it should be talked about more among critics for what it accomplished.”

And watch out for the late-releasing “A Small Light,” a new perspective on the Anne Frank story. Glenn Whipp calls it “a moving portrait of courage and resolve, inspiring and illuminative.”

1. “Beef”

2. “Black Bird”

3. “The Patient”

4. “A Small Light”

5. (tie) “The Best Man: The Final Chapters”

5. (tie) “Mrs. Davis”

5. (tie) “This is Going to Hurt”

8. “Five Days at Memorial”

9. (tie) “Daisy Jones & The Six”

9. (tie) “From Scratch”

9. (tie) “Tiny Beautiful Things”

12. (tie) “Dead Ringers”

12. (tie) “George and Tammy”

13. (tie) “Fleishman Is in Trouble”

13. (tie) “Love and Death”

Lorraine Ali

Los Angeles Times



1. “The Patient”

2. (tie) “Beef”

2. (tie) “Black Bird”

2. (tie) “Tiny Beautiful Things”

5. “Love and Death”



“The gentle narratives of the pandemic era are over. Some of the year’s best limited series were about unhinged psychopaths, vicious killers and folks with severe anger-control issues. ‘The Patient’ and ‘Black Bird’ took different paths into the mind of a serial killer, and both were singularly gripping psychological dramas. Rachel Weisz and Elizabeth Olsen tease out killer instincts in ‘Dead Ringers’ and ‘Love & Death,’ respectively, and there’s more collective rage in ‘Beef’ than the downtown interchange at rush hour. Welcome back to the Before Times.” Kristen Baldwin

Entertainment Weekly



1. “Mrs. Davis”

2. “Beef”

3. “The Patient”

4. “Five Days at Memorial”

5. “Black Bird”



“Last year, three of the five nominees were expensively lackluster true-crime adaptations (‘Inventing Anna,’ ‘The Dropout,’ ‘Pam & Tommy’). No need to repeat that mistake in 2023, when there are so many genuinely original projects in contention: Netflix’s ‘Beef’ (a lock); Peacock’s ‘Mrs. Davis’ (a very deserving dark horse); FX on Hulu’s ‘The Patient’ (featuring a chilling performance by Domhnall Gleeson).” Tracy Brown

Los Angeles Times



1. “This is Going to Hurt”

2. “Black Bird”

3. “The Patient”

4. “Daisy Jones & The Six”

5. “Fleishman Is in Trouble”



“‘Television has been increasingly unflinching in its depiction of realistic childbirth lately and ‘This is Going to Hurt’ is particularly relentless in showing how messy and brutal things can get in an underfunded public OB/GYN ward. But the stellar cast really made this show a must-see (just maybe not all at once).”

Trey Mangum

Shadow and Act



1. “The Best Man: The Final Chapters”

2. “Beef”

3. “From Scratch”

4. “Five Days at Memorial”

5. “Daisy Jones & The Six”



“ ‘The Best Man: The Final Chapters’ brought a classic Black film franchise to a close with a limited series, and it should be talked about more amongst critics for what it accomplished. And if there is one series that kept my attention weeks after I viewed, it was definitely ‘Beef.’ ” Matt Roush

TV Guide



1. “Black Bird”

2. “Beef”

3. “A Small Light”

4. “The Patient”

5. “George and Tammy”



“The sleeper in this category, not as packed as in some years, is National Geographic’s stirring ‘A Small Light,’ a suspenseful and moving historical drama about the woman who helped hide Anne Frank and her family during the Nazi occupation. Apple’s riveting prison drama ‘Black Bird’ was much showier and will likely be the miniseries to beat.” Glenn Whipp

Los Angeles Times



1. “A Small Light”

2. “Black Bird”

3. “Beef”

4. “Dead Ringers”

5. “George and Tammy”



“NatGeo’s ‘A Small Light’ takes history we thought we thoroughly knew – the WWII story of Anne Frank – and shows it from a different perspective, that of Miep Gies, one of the Dutch civilians who helped hide the Frank family from the Nazis. It’s a moving portrait of courage and resolve, inspiring and illuminative.”

Tired: By-the-numbers rock biopics. Weird: The rollicking, epic saga of pop music’s foremost parodist, played with magical conviction by Daniel Radcliffe (center, with help from a cast of multitudes, including Rainn Wilson, right, as Dr. Dementor, er, Demento). “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” is more than just another one riding the bus; it gets off at No. 1 in the BuzzMeter’s first round. (Roku)

The category that invites one to climb the highest mountain, adopt the lotus pose and ponder, “What is a TV movie, anyway, these days?” is back and more whatever than ever.

While many of the panelists question why the category still exists, some do find things to praise about the contenders. There’s the quite funny “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story,” which premiered last year at TIFF — Glenn Whipp says, “In a genre that has all but given up the ghost, ‘Weird’s’ daring, relentless ridiculousness makes it the clear standout.” There are at least three prominent sequels to theatrical features (“Disenchanted,” “Hocus Pocus 2” and “Prey”) — four if you count “Reno 911: It’s a Wonderful Heist” — with “Prey” easily being the most-liked of the bunch: It’s an improvement on the “Predator” films that spawned it and proves lead Amber Midthunder is ready for star status (panelists call the movie “ambitious” and even “fantastic”). There are a couple of reimaginings of features (“Disney’s Pinocchio,” “Father of the Bride”), TV show extensions (“A Waltons Thanksgiving”) and other stuff.

There are also some highly regarded ones, such as “Jerry and Marge Go Large,” which pairs Bryan Cranston with Annette Bening (who shows off killer comic chops), and “Fire Island,” which gives new meaning to pride and prejudice. Tracy Brown says it “feels like a lifetime ago that the Jane Austen-inspired queer rom-com ‘Fire Island’ premiered, but it remains one of my favorites of 2022.”

1. “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”

2. “Prey”

3. (tie) “Disney’s Pinocchio”

3. (tie) “Fire Island”

3. (tie) “Dolly Parton‘s Mountain Magic Christmas”

6. (tie) “Boston Strangler”

6. (tie) “Reality”

8. “The People We Hate at the Wedding”

9. “Jerry and Marge Go Large”

Lorraine Ali

Los Angeles Times



1. “Disney’s Pinocchio”

2. “Boston Strangler”

3. (tie) “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”

3. (tie) “Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas”

3. (tie) “The People We Hate at the Wedding”



“What is a TV movie? Seriously, go look it up right now. I’ll wait… OK, so you’ve read about what qualifies technically, but can you name, off the top of your head, more than one or two TV movies you’ve seen in the last year? Thought so. No wonder ‘TV Movie’ used to be lumped in with miniseries and limited series. The category needed padding, and clearly, it still does.” Kristen Baldwin

Entertainment Weekly



1. “Disney’s Pinocchio”

2. “Prey”

3. “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”

4. “Fire Island”

5. “Reality”



“Folks, why are we still doing this? In an era when so many movie movies end up on streaming — and in a year when only a few of the many projects that qualified for this category aired on non-streaming networks — making a distinction between ‘movies’ and ‘TV movies’ feels like splitting hairs. How about giving us a dramedy category instead? (No, I won’t stop asking.)” Tracy Brown

Los Angeles Times



1. “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”

2. “Prey”

3. “Fire Island”

4. “Boston Strangler”

5. “Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas”



“I’ve asked this before and I’ll ask it again: What exactly is a ‘TV movie’ nowadays? ‘Prey’ and ‘Fire Island’ are both fantastic, and they feel much more like theatrical movies that happen to be streaming than the made-for-TV movies of times past. It also feels like a lifetime ago that the Jane Austen-inspired queer rom-com ‘Fire Island’ premiered but it remains one of my favorites of 2022.”

Trey Mangum

Shadow and Act



1. “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”

2. “Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas”

3. “The People We Hate at the Wedding”

4. “Reality”

5. “Fire Island”



“As every year, this is a category that is most interesting— and anything can happen. Both ‘Fire Island’ and ‘Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas’ would be a delight to see go far here, but my bet would be on Roku taking home an Emmy for ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.’ ” Matt Roush

TV Guide



1. “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”

2. “Disney’s Pinocchio”

3. “Prey”

4. “Reality”

5. “Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas”



“In this typically underpowered category, Roku’s rollicking biopic spoof about Weird Al Yankovic (gamely impersonated by Daniel Radcliffe) is the unlikely front runner. Hulu’s Native American ‘Predator’ prequel, ‘Prey’ is a more ambitious alternative to such a potentially goofy win, and I wish Guillermo del Toro’s meticulously crafted, stop-motion interpretation of ‘Pinocchio’ were eligible. (Why can’t a Netflix movie win an Oscar and an Emmy?)” Glenn Whipp

Los Angeles Times



1. “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”

2. “Prey”

3. “Fire Island”

4. “Jerry and Marge Go Large”

5. “Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas”



“As kooky and inventive as its subject, ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ featured LSD-laced guacamole, Quinta Brunson playing Oprah and a very game Daniel Radcliffe as everyone’s favorite accordion-wielding song parodist. In a genre that has all but given up the ghost, ‘Weird’s’ daring, relentless ridiculousness makes it the clear standout.”

Weisz, Weisz, babies: Rachel Weisz steps into the dual role of twin gynecologists (played by Jeremy Irons in the 1988 David Cronenberg film) in the Amazon Prime Video miniseries adaptation of “Dead Ringers.” Her daring, detailed work in the show created by British playwright Alice Birch has her atop the BuzzMeter’s first-round rankings. (Amazon Prime Video)

While the limited series and TV movie categories may lack clear frontrunners, there are some performances in them that seem like slam dunks for awards notice. Jessica Chastain (“George & Tammy” — “Chastain brings a warm and empathetic understanding to Wynette’s larger-than-life story,” says Glenn Whipp) and Rachel Weisz (“Dead Ringers” — “a stunning dual performance,” says Matt Roush) are Oscar winners executing high-degree-of-difficulty work with considerable aplomb.

Meanwhile, Trey Mangum says, “ ‘Swarm’ may have been divisive for some, but one thing that wasn’t was Dominique Fishback’s tour-de-force performance.” Tracy Brown calls Amber Midthunder “a bona fide action star. It’s the type of role and performance that tends to get (unfairly) overlooked in awards conversations, but ‘Prey’ has layers of character-driven nuance.” And Kristen Baldwin allows that the byzantine wackiness of “Mrs. Davis” may lose some viewers, but assures that “Betty Gilpin gives an astounding comedic and dramatic performance [in] a hilarious and moving story about family, faith and Buffalo Wild Wings.”

1. Rachel Weisz (“Dead Ringers”)

2. (tie) Jessica Chastain (“George and Tammy”)

2. (tie) Dominique Fishback (“Swarm”)

2. (tie) Ali Wong (“Beef”)

5. Bel Powley (“A Small Light”)

6. Elizabeth Olsen (“Love and Death”)

7. Sanaa Lathan (Best Man: The Final Chapters)

8. (tie) Vera Farmiga (“Five Days at Memorial”)

8. (tie) Betty Gilpin (“Mrs. Davis”)

9. Kathryn Hahn (“Tiny Beautiful Things”)

10. (tie) Emily Blunt (“The English”)

10. (tie) Zoe Saldana (“From Scratch”)

11. Amber Midthunder (“Prey”)

Lorraine Ali

Los Angeles Times



1. Rachel Weisz (“Dead Ringers”)

2. (tie) Ali Wong (“Beef”)

2. (tie) Elizabeth Olsen (“Love and Death”)

2. (tie) Kathryn Hahn (“Tiny Beautiful Things”)

5. Jessica Chastain (“George and Tammy”)



“Kathryn Hahn plays an advice columnist on the outs with her husband and her teen daughter in ‘Tiny Beautiful Things,’ Hulu’s series was adapted from a Cheryl Strayed novel of the same name, and the narrative is loosely based on Strayed’s own story. Elizabeth Olsen also portrays a true story: Candy Montgomery was a Texas homemaker who was accused of hacking her friend to death with an axe after having an affair with the victim’s husband. Both performances are stellar, and we haven’t even gotten to Rachel Weisz portraying identical twins in ‘Dead Ringers.’ If all of these women are nominated, voters will have a tough decision in the end.” Kristen Baldwin

Entertainment Weekly



1. Ali Wong (“Beef”)

2. Betty Gilpin (“Mrs. Davis”)

3. Rachel Weisz (“Dead Ringers”)

4. Dominique Fishback (“Swarm”)

5. Vera Farmiga (“Five Days at Memorial”)



“Yes, ‘Mrs. Davis’ ’ ‘nun battling all-powerful AI program’ premise sounds baffling at first. But I can assure you that star Betty Gilpin gives an astounding comedic and dramatic performance in the Peacock series from Tara Hernandez and Damon Lindelof, which is actually a hilarious and moving story about family, faith and Buffalo Wild Wings.” Tracy Brown

Los Angeles Times



1. Rachel Weisz (“Dead Ringers”)

2. Elizabeth Olsen (“Love and Death”)

3. Dominique Fishback (“Swarm”)

4. Jessica Chastain (“George and Tammy”)

5. Amber Midthunder (“Prey”)



“As usual, this category will likely be particularly stacked with recognizable names, but ‘Prey’ is exciting and Amber Midthunder is a bona fide action star. It’s the type of role and performance that tends to get (unfairly) overlooked in awards conversations but ‘Prey’ has layers of character-driven nuance even within its pretty straightforward premise.”

Trey Mangum

Shadow and Act



1. Sanaa Lathan (Best Man: The Final Chapters)

2. Dominique Fishback (“Swarm”)

3. Vera Farmiga (“Five Days at Memorial”)

4. Zoe Saldana (“From Scratch”)

5. Ali Wong (“Beef”)



“ ‘Swarm’ may have been divisive for some, but one thing that wasn’t was Dominique Fishback’s tour-de-force performance in the Donald Glover and Janine Nabers series. One performance that may fly under the radar is Vera Farmiga in Apple TV+’s Hurricane Katrina series ‘Five Days at Memorial,’ which is a shame.” Matt Roush

TV Guide



1. Jessica Chastain (“George and Tammy”)

2. Bel Powley (“A Small Light”)

3. Rachel Weisz (“Dead Ringers”)

4. Emily Blunt (“The English”)

5. Dominique Fishback (“Swarm”)



“Jessica Chastain’s spot-on impersonation of country legend Tammy Wynette is classic Emmy bait, but I’d also keep an eye on Bel Powley’s feisty performance as real-life World War II heroine Miep Gies in ‘A Small Light’ and Rachel Weisz in a stunning dual performance as twisted twin ob-gyns in Prime Video’s gender-switched ‘Dead Ringers’ remake.” Glenn Whipp

Los Angeles Times



1. Bel Powley (“A Small Light”)

2. Rachel Weisz (“Dead Ringers”)

3. Jessica Chastain (“George and Tammy”)

4. Ali Wong (“Beef”)

5. Dominique Fishback (“Swarm”)



“Jessica Chastain already has an Oscar and with her crackling turn as country singer Tammy Wynette in ‘George & Tammy,’ she might soon have an E-M-M-Y to add to her trophy case. Chastain brings a warm and empathetic understanding to Wynette’s larger-than-life story, along with a winning chemistry with co-star Michael Shannon, playing George Jones.”

Steve Carell (in “The Patient”) may follow in the footsteps of last year’s winner, Michael Keaton, as performers originally known as comic actors cementing reputations as high-level, award-winning dramatic actors. Carell leads in the first round of the BuzzMeter as a therapist whose new patient reveals himself to be a serial killer. (Suzanne Tenner/FX)

As with the lead-actress category, the lead-actor race sports several big-name, splashy performances that are sometimes more highly regarded than the limited series or TV movies from which they came.

The first-round leader is Steve Carell as a therapist whose new patient reveals himself to be a serial killer in “The Patient”; Carell may follow in the footsteps of last year’s winner, Michael Keaton, as performers originally known as comic actors cementing reputations as high-level, award-winning dramatic actors. “This might be Carell’s best dramatic work,” says Glenn Whipp.

Steven Yeun (“Beef”) and Taron Egerton (“Black Burd”) get a lot of support, but Daniel Radcliffe (in “Weird”) and Ben Whishaw (in “This Is Going to Hurt”) seem to generate the greatest enthusiasm from the panel.

Trey Mangum calls the Emmy “undoubtedly Daniel Radcliffe’s trophy” and Kristen Baldwin says, “Wouldn’t it be fun to see Harry Potter himself, Daniel Radcliffe, take home an Emmy for playing ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic? (What a sentence!)” Meanwhile, Matt Roush calls Whishaw “a deserving long shot” and Tracy Brown says he delivers a “strong performance” and is “definitely one of the draws of ‘This Is Going to Hurt.’ ” If you’re wondering what to watch or not watch, these panelists put Whishaw’s work in the “See” section.

1. Steve Carell (“The Patient”)

2. Daniel Radcliffe (“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”)

3. (tie) Steven Yeun (“Beef”)

3. (tie) Taron Egerton (“Black Bird”)

5. Michael Shannon (“George and Tammy”)

6. Ben Whishaw (“This Is Going to Hurt”)

7. Morris Chestnut (“The Best Man: The Final Chapters”)

8. Taye Diggs (“The Best Man: The Final Chapters”)

9. (tie) Kumail Nanjiani (“Welcome to Chippendales”)

9. (tie) Joel Kim Booster (“Fire Island”)

11. Joshua Jackson (“Fatal Attraction”)

Lorraine Ali

Los Angeles Times



1. Steve Carell (“The Patient”)

2. (tie) Taron Egerton (“Black Bird”)

2. (tie) Michael Shannon (“George and Tammy”)

2. (tie) Steven Yeun (“Beef”)

5. Kumail Nanjiani (“Welcome to Chippendales”)



“Steve Carrell transforms from his comedy roots to deep drama in ‘The Patient,’ where the former ‘The Office’ star plays a cognitive therapist who’s been abducted by his serial-killer patient (Domhnall Gleeson). The captive doctor must rely on all his counseling skills to get out alive, but his escape requires some self-reflection, and when he turns his own therapy tactics on himself, the ordeal becomes all the more twisted. Honorable mention: Steven Yeun in ‘Beef.’” Kristen Baldwin

Entertainment Weekly



1. Steven Yeun (“Beef”)

2. Daniel Radcliffe (“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”)

3. Paul Walter Hauser (“Black Bird”)

4. Steve Carell (“The Patient”)

5. Taron Egerton (“Black Bird”)



“Wouldn’t it be fun to see Harry Potter himself, Daniel Radcliffe, take home an Emmy for playing ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic? (What a sentence!) But I also won’t be mad if ‘Beef’s’ Steven Yeun or ‘Black Bird’s’ Taron Egerton put an end to that dream. Whatever happens, folks, try not to give Ryan Murphy’s exploitative ‘Dahmer’ project too much attention.” Tracy Brown

Los Angeles Times



1. Ben Whishaw (“This Is Going to Hurt”)

2. Daniel Radcliffe (“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”)

3. Taron Egerton (“Black Bird”)

4. Joel Kim Booster (“Fire Island”)

5. Steve Carell (“The Patient”)



“Ben Whishaw’s strong performance as an exhausted and overworked doctor trying to juggle his demanding job and personal life is definitely one of the draws of ‘This Is Going to Hurt.’ Of course, at a time where we can’t seem to get enough biopics about musicians, Daniel Radcliffe’s take on Weird Al in a parody of the genre was also memorable.”