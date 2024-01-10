Taraji P. Henson stays in the awards picture

Taraji P. Henson brings the brightest star wattage — and longest history of major awards contention — to “The Color Purple” movie musical and could score a 2024 supporting actress Oscar nomination for her role as glamorous blues singer Shug Avery.

A “Purple” nomination would be Henson’s second. She was nominated for her supporting performance as the adoptive mother of Brad Pitt’s aging-backward character in 2008’s “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.”

Henson has received four Emmy nominations — two as drama series lead for her indelible music mogul/mom Cookie Lyon on Fox’s “Empire,” one as miniseries/movie lead of the 2011 Lifetime movie “Taken from Me: The Tiffany Rubin Story” and …

... an outstanding comedy guest actress nomination for her role as teacher Janine’s (Quinta Brunson) ebullient mother on ABC’s “Abbott Elementary.”

Henson’s biggest awards so far have been a lead actress in a television drama Golden Globe for “Empire,” and the Screen Actors Guild cast award the following year for the film “Hidden Figures.”

Henson’s total SAG nominations include one for film ensemble for her 2005 big-screen breakout “Hustle & Flow,” in which her sex worker character also was called Shug and also sang.

Henson could become the second actor to play Shug Avery to be nominated for an Academy Award: Margaret Avery received a supporting nomination for the 1985 “Color Purple” movie.

Henson and Margaret Avery both acted in the Henson-led 2018 action film “Proud Mary” — alongside Danny Glover, the original “Mister” from the 1985 “Color Purple.”