Like its vampires, ‘Twilight’ lives forever: Fans gush over new ‘Midnight Sun’ book

Cue the “Spongebob” time card: Twelve years later, author Stephenie Meyer has finally finished the retelling of the “Twilight” novel that she started in 2008.

“Midnight Sun” flips the switch on the original bestseller from 2005, which spawned a hit film franchise starring Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner.

A follow-up to “Breaking Dawn,” the new book re-imagines the story from Edward’s vampire perspective, rather than Bella’s human angle. All 672 pages of the new fantasy novel hit bookstores Tuesday, and die-hard fans are thrilled to get their hands on it — not to mention sick of waiting.

Actual footage of me sitting at my window and waiting for UPS to deliver my copy of #MidnightSun. pic.twitter.com/bGQJllrEhT — Jacqueline E. Smith 💙☀️🌴🐬🌺 (@JackieSmith114) August 4, 2020

Advertisement

But why did Meyer decide to (finally) publish the book now?

“Because I finished it,” she recently told the New York Times. “When I did see the light at the end of the tunnel… I started the publication process right away, because I knew there were people who had been waiting really kindly and patiently, but also anxiously, for quite a while.”

Eagerly awaiting might be an understatement — at least, according to her fans on Twitter.

Advertisement

Good morning Twitter, it’s time to put on your khakis and your ray bans and get in your shiny Volvo because our favourite emo glow stick is BACK #MidnightSun pic.twitter.com/nVtuKMksfF — fran (@galacticidiots) August 4, 2020

At least for Twihards, the book couldn’t come at a better time. Given the surge of coronavirus cases after recent reopenings, people likely have extra downtime to read. And when Meyer announced the book’s publication date in May, fans flooded her website so quickly that it crashed.

“I am really excited when I have a book to read right now, because there’s not much else that’s exciting,” Meyer told the New York Times. “I hoped people would feel the same way.”

Me every moment Me the moment

of every day for my Amazon

the past week and preorder is

a half delivered



Happy #MidnightSun Day!! pic.twitter.com/GPbfbJXkCf — Ashley (@ashleyprzybyla) August 4, 2020