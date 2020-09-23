Bestsellers List Sun., Sept. 27, 2020

SoCal Bestsellers

Hardcover Fiction

1. The Lying Life of Adults by Elena Ferrante (Europa: $26) A teenage girl comes of age, with difficulty, in ’90s Naples, Italy.

2. Squeeze Me by Carl Hiaasen (Knopf: $29) The president politicizes the mysterious death of a high-society Palm Beach luminary, placing the blame on immigrants.

3. The Evening and the Morning by Ken Follett (Viking: $36) At the end of the Dark Ages, England is attacked from two sides in this prequel to “The Pillars of the Earth.”

4. All the Devils Are Here by Louise Penny (Minotaur: $29) Chief Inspector Gamache visits Paris with his family and gets entangled in a mystery.

Advertisement

5. Transcendent Kingdom by Yaa Gyasi (Knopf: $28) A Stanford PhD candidate and Ghanaian immigrant seeks to cure depression and addiction.

6. The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett (Riverhead: $27) Identical twin sisters run away from their small Black community in the South and live very different lives.

7. Anxious People by Fredrik Backman (Atria: $28) After a botched bank robbery the perpetrator takes eight hostages in an apartment.

8. Piranesi by Susanna Clarke (Bloomsbury: $27) The long-awaited follow-up to “Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell.”

Advertisement

9. Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Del Rey: $27) A woman is summoned to a mysterious home in rural Mexico to rescue her newlywed cousin.

10. Troubled Blood by Robert Galbraith (Mulholland: $29) While visiting family in Cornwall, England, Private Detective Cormoran Strike is drawn into a long-cold case of a missing person.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Rage by Bob Woodward (Simon & Schuster: $30) The Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist’s account of President Trump’s conduct as the COVID-19 pandemic spread.

2. Disloyal by Michael Cohen (Skyhorse: $33) A tell-all from President Trump’s former lawyer-fixer.

3. Caste by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House: $32) A hidden caste system influences the lives of Americans.

Advertisement

4. Compromised by Peter Strzok (Houghton Mifflin : $30) The former FBI special agent details the investigation into foreign influence over President Trump.

5. Untamed by Glennon Doyle (Dial: $28) The activist explores the peace that comes when we stop striving to meet the world’s expectations.

6. How to Be an Antiracist by Ibram X. Kendi (One World: $27) The author weaves ethics, history, law, science and personal narrative into a work that illuminates how racism works.

7. Too Much and Never Enough by Mary L. Trump (Simon & Schuster: $28) A tell-all from the niece of President Trump.

Advertisement

8. Melania and Me by Stephanie Winston Wolkoff (Gallery: $28) A tell-all book from the friend of the first lady.

9. Think Like a Monk by Jay Shetty (Simon & Schuster: $27) A guide to using meditation and mental discipline to improve your life.

10. Eat a Peach by David Chang, Gabe Ulla (Clarkson Potter: $28) The Korean American chef describes his rise to the top in the restaurant business.

Paperback fiction

1. Dune by Frank Herbert (Ace: $18)

2. Parable of the Sower by Octavia E. Butler (Grand Central: $17)

Advertisement

3. When No One Is Watching by Alyssa Cole (Morrow: $17)

4. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $17)

5. The Testaments by Margaret Atwood (Anchor: $17)

6. Little Fires Everywhere by Celeste Ng (Penguin: $17)

Advertisement

7. Drive Your Plow Over the Bones of the Dead by Olga Tokarczuk (Riverhead: $17)

8. Fleishman Is in Trouble by Taffy Brodesser-Akner (Random House: $17)

9. The Overstory by Richard Powers (Norton: $19)

10. Kindred by Octavia E. Butler (Beacon: $16)

Paperback nonfiction

1. White Fragility by Robin DiAngelo (Beacon: $16)

Advertisement

2. Intimations by Zadie Smith (Penguin: $11)

3. The Truths We Hold by Kamala Harris (Penguin: $18)

4. My Grandmother’s Hands by Resmaa Menakem (Central Recovery: $18)

5. My Own Words by Ruth Bader Ginsburg (Simon & Schuster: $18)

Advertisement

6. So You Want to Talk About Race by Ijeoma Oluo (Seal: $17)

7. Year of the Monkey by Patti Smith (Vintage: $16)

8. Stamped from the Beginning by Ibram X. Kendi (Bold Type: $20)

9. Discovering Griffith Park by Casey Schreiner (Mountaineers: $19)

Advertisement

10. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $18)

