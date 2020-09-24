Watch ‘Black Poets in a Time of Unrest’ live

Watch Los Angeles poet laureate Robin Coste Lewis and seven other poets share their experiences in verse with Times readers.

The L.A. Times Book Club’s virtual meetup, Black Poets in a Time of Unrest, starts at 7 p.m. Pacific Sept. 24 and will be livestreamed on the L.A. Times Facebook page, YouTube and Twitter.

Lewis, USC’s writer in residence, said she tries to offer her students a refuge: art.

“I’m trying to show them that this is in fact what most literature is about,” Lewis says. “Being a comfort to you at hard times. Even if it’s a comedic literature. Even if it’s absurdist literature. Even if it’s something that’s light and fluffy and pastel. All art, hopefully, if it’s good, will give comfort in the most trying of times.”

Advertisement

Lewis will be in conversation with Times arts writer Makeda Easter. You’ll also meet these poets: Amaud Jamaul Johnson, Ashaki M. Jackson, Khadijah Queen, jayy dodd, Natalie J. Graham, Kima Jones and Douglas Kearney.

What would you like to ask the poets? Send your questions in advance to bookclub@latimes.com.

For book news and previews of upcoming events, sign up for the L.A. Times Book Club newsletter.