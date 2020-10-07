Bestsellers list Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020
SoCal Bestsellers
Hardcover Fiction
1. The Lying Life of Adults by Elena Ferrante (Europa: $26) A teenage girl comes of age, with difficulty, in ’90s Naples, Italy.
2. The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett (Riverhead: $27) Identical twin sisters run away from their small Black community in the South and live very different lives.
3. Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Del Rey: $27) A woman is summoned to a mysterious home in rural Mexico to rescue her newlywed cousin.
4. Transcendent Kingdom by Yaa Gyasi (Knopf: $28) A Stanford PhD candidate and Ghanaian immigrant seeks to cure depression and addiction.
5. All the Devils Are Here by Louise Penny (Minotaur: $29) Chief Inspector Gamache visits Paris with his family and gets entangled in a mystery.
6. The Evening and the Morning by Ken Follett (Viking: $36) At the end of the Dark Ages, England is attacked from two sides in this prequel to “The Pillars of the Earth.”
7. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Viking: $26) A reader in an infinite library is torn between versions of the life she is leading and the life she could be leading.
8. Squeeze Me by Carl Hiaasen (Knopf: $29) The president politicizes the mysterious death of a high-society Palm Beach luminary, placing the blame on immigrants.
9. Piranesi by Susanna Clarke (Bloomsbury: $27) The long-awaited follow-up to “Jonathan Strange & Mr. Norrell.”
10. Jack by Marilynne Robinson (FSG: $27) The author returns to the fictional community of Gilead, Iowa, for a fourth time.
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Rage by Bob Woodward (Simon & Schuster: $30) The Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist’s account of President Trump’s conduct as the COVID-19 pandemic spread.
2. Caste by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House: $32) A hidden caste system influences the lives of Americans.
3. Solutions and Other Problems by Allie Brosh (Gallery: $30) A collection of illustrated essays from the author of “Hyperbole and a Half.”
4. Untamed by Glennon Doyle (Dial: $28) The activist explores the peace that comes when we stop striving to meet the world’s expectations.
5. All We Can Save by Ayana Elizabeth Johnson, Katharine K. Wilkinson (One World: $29) A collection of essays on global warming by women at the top of their diverse fields.
6. Breath by James Nestor (Riverhead: $28) New research yields breathtaking results.
7. Disloyal by Michael Cohen (Skyhorse: $33) A tell-all from President Trump’s former lawyer-fixer.
8. Eat a Peach by David Chang, Gabe Ulla (Clarkson Potter: $28) The Korean American chef describes his rise to the top in the restaurant business.
9. The Meaning of Mariah Carey by Mariah Carey (Andy Cohen: $30) A memoir from the singer-songwriter.
10. Too Much and Never Enough by Mary L. Trump (Simon & Schuster: $28) A tell-all from the niece of President Trump.
Paperback fiction
1. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $17)
2. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $17)
3. The Nickel Boys by Colson Whitehead (Anchor: $16)
4. Dune by Frank Herbert (Ace: $18)
5. The Testaments by Margaret Atwood (Anchor: $17)
6. Parable of the Sower by Octavia E. Butler (Grand Central: $17)
7. Drive Your Plow Over the Bones of the Dead by Olga Tokarczuk (Riverhead: $17)
8. Normal People by Sally Rooney (Hogarth: $17)
9. When No One Is Watching by Alyssa Cole (Morrow: $17)
10. Little Fires Everywhere by Celeste Ng (Penguin: $17)
Paperback nonfiction
1. My Own Words by Ruth Bader Ginsburg (Simon & Schuster: $18)
2. White Fragility by Robin DiAngelo (Beacon: $16)
3. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)
4. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)
5. Year of the Monkey by Patti Smith (Vintage: $16)
6. The New Jim Crow by Michelle Alexander (New Press: $19)
7. So You Want to Talk About Race by Ijeoma Oluo (Seal: $17)
8. A Woman of No Importance by Sonia Purnell (Penguin: $18)
9. The Warmth of Other Suns by Isabel Wilkerson (Vintage: $18)
10. When They Call You a Terrorist by Patrisse Khan-Cullors, asha bandele (St. Martin’s Griffin: $17)
Love a good book?
Get the latest news, events and more from the Los Angeles Times Book Club, and help us get L.A. reading and talking.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.