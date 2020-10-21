Bestsellers List Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020
SoCal Bestsellers
Hardcover Fiction
1. The Searcher by Tana French (Viking: $27) A recently divorced retired Chicago cop settles down in a quiet Irish village where he gets dragged into a mystery.
2. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue by V.E. Schwab (Tor: $27) In 1714 France, a desperate young woman makes a Faustian bargain to live forever but is cursed to be forgotten by everyone she meets.
3. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Viking: $26) A reader in an infinite library is torn between versions of the life she is leading and the life she could be leading.
4. The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett (Riverhead: $27) Identical twin sisters run away from their small Black community in the South and live very different lives.
5. Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Del Rey: $27) A woman is summoned to a mysterious home in rural Mexico to rescue her newlywed cousin.
6. A Time for Mercy by John Grisham (Doubleday: $30) Jake Brigance, the hero of “A Time to Kill,” is back in a new courtroom drama.
7. Leave the World Behind by Rumaan Alam (Ecco: $28) Hoping to enjoy a quiet getaway, a New York City couple and their two teenage kids get word of a disaster unfolding in the city.
8. The Lying Life of Adults by Elena Ferrante (Europa: $26) A teenage girl comes of age, with difficulty, in ’90s Naples, Italy.
9. One by One by Ruth Ware (Gallery/Scout: $28) Co-workers get snowed in while on a team-building mountain retreat.
10. The Once and Future Witches by Alix E. Harrow (Redhook: $28) Three sisters join the suffragist movement, hoping to win the right to vote for witches.
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Caste by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House: $32) A hidden caste system influences the lives of Americans.
2. Modern Comfort Food by Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter: $35) The host of TV’s “Barefoot Contessa” shares a collection of 85 new recipes.
3. Untamed by Glennon Doyle (Dial: $28) The activist explores the peace that comes when we stop striving to meet the world’s expectations.
4. How to Be an Antiracist by Ibram X. Kendi (One World: $27) The author weaves ethics, history, law, science and personal narrative into a work that illuminates how racism works.
5. Is This Anything? by Jerry Seinfeld (Simon & Schuster: $35) A compilation of the comic’s favorite jokes, bits and routines from his five decades in comedy.
6. Eat a Peach by David Chang, Gabe Ulla (Clarkson Potter: $28) The Korean American chef describes his rise to the top in the restaurant business.
7. The 99% Invisible City by Roman Mars, Kurt Kohlstedt (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt: $30) Writers from the “99% Invisible” podcast explore hidden design elements in the urban environment.
8. Rage by Bob Woodward (Simon & Schuster: $30) The Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist’s account of President Trump’s conduct as the COVID-19 pandemic spread.
9. Ten Lessons for a Post-Pandemic World by Fareed Zakaria (Norton: $27) The CNN anchor looks ahead the world after COVID-19.
10. Trust: America’s Best Chance by Pete Buttigieg (Liveright: $24) A memoir and more from the former mayor of South Bend, Ind., and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate.
Paperback fiction
1. Dune by Frank Herbert (Ace: $11)
2. The Overstory by Richard Powers (Norton: $19)
3. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $17)
4. Normal People by Sally Rooney (Hogarth: $17)
5. Homegoing by Yaa Gyasi (Vintage: $17)
6. The Topeka School by Ben Lerner (Picador: $17)
7. The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho (HarperOne: $17)
8. When No One Is Watching by Alyssa Cole (Morrow: $17)
9. The Memory Police by Yoko Ogawa (Vintage: $16)
10. Pachinko by Min Jin Lee (Grand Central: $17)
Paperback nonfiction
1. Sapiens by Yuval Noah Harari (Harper Perennial: $25)
2. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)
3. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $18)
4. White Fragility by Robin DiAngelo (Beacon: $16)
5. The Truths We Hold by Kamala Harris (Penguin: $18)
6. My Own Words by Ruth Bader Ginsburg (Simon & Schuster: $18)
7. Born a Crime by Trevor Noah (One World: $18)
8. Underland: A Deep Time Journey by Robert Macfarlane (Norton: $18)
9. Alta California by Nick Neely (Counterpoint: $18)
10. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)
Love a good book?
Get the latest news, events and more from the Los Angeles Times Book Club, and help us get L.A. reading and talking.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.