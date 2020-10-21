Bestsellers List Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020

SoCal Bestsellers

Hardcover Fiction

1. The Searcher by Tana French (Viking: $27) A recently divorced retired Chicago cop settles down in a quiet Irish village where he gets dragged into a mystery.

2. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue by V.E. Schwab (Tor: $27) In 1714 France, a desperate young woman makes a Faustian bargain to live forever but is cursed to be forgotten by everyone she meets.

3. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Viking: $26) A reader in an infinite library is torn between versions of the life she is leading and the life she could be leading.

4. The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett (Riverhead: $27) Identical twin sisters run away from their small Black community in the South and live very different lives.

5. Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Del Rey: $27) A woman is summoned to a mysterious home in rural Mexico to rescue her newlywed cousin.

6. A Time for Mercy by John Grisham (Doubleday: $30) Jake Brigance, the hero of “A Time to Kill,” is back in a new courtroom drama.

7. Leave the World Behind by Rumaan Alam (Ecco: $28) Hoping to enjoy a quiet getaway, a New York City couple and their two teenage kids get word of a disaster unfolding in the city.

8. The Lying Life of Adults by Elena Ferrante (Europa: $26) A teenage girl comes of age, with difficulty, in ’90s Naples, Italy.

9. One by One by Ruth Ware (Gallery/Scout: $28) Co-workers get snowed in while on a team-building mountain retreat.

10. The Once and Future Witches by Alix E. Harrow (Redhook: $28) Three sisters join the suffragist movement, hoping to win the right to vote for witches.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Caste by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House: $32) A hidden caste system influences the lives of Americans.

2. Modern Comfort Food by Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter: $35) The host of TV’s “Barefoot Contessa” shares a collection of 85 new recipes.

3. Untamed by Glennon Doyle (Dial: $28) The activist explores the peace that comes when we stop striving to meet the world’s expectations.

4. How to Be an Antiracist by Ibram X. Kendi (One World: $27) The author weaves ethics, history, law, science and personal narrative into a work that illuminates how racism works.

5. Is This Anything? by Jerry Seinfeld (Simon & Schuster: $35) A compilation of the comic’s favorite jokes, bits and routines from his five decades in comedy.

6. Eat a Peach by David Chang, Gabe Ulla (Clarkson Potter: $28) The Korean American chef describes his rise to the top in the restaurant business.

7. The 99% Invisible City by Roman Mars, Kurt Kohlstedt (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt: $30) Writers from the “99% Invisible” podcast explore hidden design elements in the urban environment.

8. Rage by Bob Woodward (Simon & Schuster: $30) The Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist’s account of President Trump’s conduct as the COVID-19 pandemic spread.

9. Ten Lessons for a Post-Pandemic World by Fareed Zakaria (Norton: $27) The CNN anchor looks ahead the world after COVID-19.

10. Trust: America’s Best Chance by Pete Buttigieg (Liveright: $24) A memoir and more from the former mayor of South Bend, Ind., and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate.

Paperback fiction

1. Dune by Frank Herbert (Ace: $11)

2. The Overstory by Richard Powers (Norton: $19)

3. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $17)

4. Normal People by Sally Rooney (Hogarth: $17)

5. Homegoing by Yaa Gyasi (Vintage: $17)

6. The Topeka School by Ben Lerner (Picador: $17)

7. The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho (HarperOne: $17)

8. When No One Is Watching by Alyssa Cole (Morrow: $17)

9. The Memory Police by Yoko Ogawa (Vintage: $16)

10. Pachinko by Min Jin Lee (Grand Central: $17)

Paperback nonfiction

1. Sapiens by Yuval Noah Harari (Harper Perennial: $25)

2. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)

3. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $18)

4. White Fragility by Robin DiAngelo (Beacon: $16)

5. The Truths We Hold by Kamala Harris (Penguin: $18)

6. My Own Words by Ruth Bader Ginsburg (Simon & Schuster: $18)

7. Born a Crime by Trevor Noah (One World: $18)

8. Underland: A Deep Time Journey by Robert Macfarlane (Norton: $18)

9. Alta California by Nick Neely (Counterpoint: $18)

10. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)