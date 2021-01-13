Bestsellers List Sun., Jan. 17, 2021
SoCal Bestsellers
Hardcover Fiction
1. The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett (Riverhead: $27) Identical twin sisters run away from their small Black community in the South and live very different lives.
2. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Viking: $26) A reader in an infinite library is torn between versions of the life she is leading and the life she could be leading.
3. Ready Player Two by Ernest Cline (Ballantine: $29) A return to the world of OASIS in a sequel to “Ready Player One.”
4. Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Del Rey: $27) A woman is summoned to a mysterious home in rural Mexico to rescue her newlywed cousin.
5. Anxious People by Fredrik Backman (Atria: $28) After a botched bank robbery, the perpetrator takes eight hostages in an apartment.
6. Hamnet by Maggie O’Farrell (Knopf: $27) An Elizabethan tale of love and grief in 16th century Stratford-Upon-Avon.
7. Outlawed by Anna North (Bloomsbury: $26) In the old West a married, childless woman joins a gang of desperados.
8. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue by V.E. Schwab (Tor: $27) In 1714 France, a desperate young woman makes a Faustian bargain to live forever but is cursed to be forgotten by everyone she meets.
9. The Law of Innocence by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown: $29) Attorney Mickey Haller is framed for murder in Los Angeles.
10. The Prophets by Robert Jones, Jr. (Putnam: $27) A forbidden relationship between two enslaved men is torn apart when a fellow slave begins preaching the master’s gospel.
Hardcover nonfiction
1. A Promised Land by Barack Obama (Crown: $45) The first Black president of the U.S. offers a personal account of the issues faced early in his presidency.
2. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne: $23) A modern fable plumbs life’s universal lessons through four archetypes.
3. Untamed by Glennon Doyle (Dial: $28) The activist explores the peace that comes when we stop striving to meet the world’s expectations.
4. Caste by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House: $32) A hidden caste system influences the lives of Americans.
5. Keep Sharp by Sanjay Gupta, M.D. (Simon & Schuster: $28) The TV doctor debunks myths about the aging brain and offers tips to maintain mental acuity.
6. Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey (Crown: $30) A memoir from the Oscar-winning actor.
7. The Splendid and the Vile by Erik Larson (Crown: $32) A portrait of Winston Churchill and his defiance during the Blitz.
8. Modern Comfort Food by Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter: $35) The host of TV’s “Barefoot Contessa” shares a collection of 85 new recipes.
9. Wintering by Katherine May (Riverhead: $24) A very personal new perspective on the coldest and darkest season.
10. Entangled Life by Merlin Sheldrake (Random House: $28) The biologist reveals the complex role that mushrooms and other fungi play in the environment.
Paperback fiction
1. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $17)
2. Shuggie Bain by Douglas Stuart (Grove: $17)
3. Normal People by Sally Rooney (Hogarth: $17)
4. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $17)
5. Interior Chinatown by Charles Yu (Vintage: $16)
6. When No One Is Watching by Alyssa Cole (Morrow: $17)
7. A Gentleman in Moscow by Amor Towles (Penguin: $17)
8. The Queen’s Gambit by Walter Tevis (Vintage: $17)
9. Home Body by Rupi Kaur (Andrews McMeel: $17)
10. Fahrenheit 451 by Ray Bradbury (Simon & Schuster: $17)
Paperback nonfiction
1. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)
2. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)
3. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $18)
4. Healing After Loss by Martha W. Hickman (Morrow: $16)
5. What Unites Us by Dan Rather, Elliot Kirschner (Algonquin: $17)
6. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $17)
7. Intimations by Zadie Smith (Penguin: $11)
8. Against the Web by Michael Brooks (Zero: $12)
9. The Warmth of Other Suns by Isabel Wilkerson (Vintage: $18)
10. Sapiens by Yuval Noah Harari (Harper Perennial: $25)
