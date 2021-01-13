Bestsellers List Sun., Jan. 17, 2021

SoCal Bestsellers

Hardcover Fiction

1. The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett (Riverhead: $27) Identical twin sisters run away from their small Black community in the South and live very different lives.

2. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Viking: $26) A reader in an infinite library is torn between versions of the life she is leading and the life she could be leading.

3. Ready Player Two by Ernest Cline (Ballantine: $29) A return to the world of OASIS in a sequel to “Ready Player One.”

Advertisement

4. Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Del Rey: $27) A woman is summoned to a mysterious home in rural Mexico to rescue her newlywed cousin.

5. Anxious People by Fredrik Backman (Atria: $28) After a botched bank robbery, the perpetrator takes eight hostages in an apartment.

6. Hamnet by Maggie O’Farrell (Knopf: $27) An Elizabethan tale of love and grief in 16th century Stratford-Upon-Avon.

7. Outlawed by Anna North (Bloomsbury: $26) In the old West a married, childless woman joins a gang of desperados.

Advertisement

8. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue by V.E. Schwab (Tor: $27) In 1714 France, a desperate young woman makes a Faustian bargain to live forever but is cursed to be forgotten by everyone she meets.

9. The Law of Innocence by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown: $29) Attorney Mickey Haller is framed for murder in Los Angeles.

10. The Prophets by Robert Jones, Jr. (Putnam: $27) A forbidden relationship between two enslaved men is torn apart when a fellow slave begins preaching the master’s gospel.

Hardcover nonfiction

Advertisement

1. A Promised Land by Barack Obama (Crown: $45) The first Black president of the U.S. offers a personal account of the issues faced early in his presidency.

2. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne: $23) A modern fable plumbs life’s universal lessons through four archetypes.

3. Untamed by Glennon Doyle (Dial: $28) The activist explores the peace that comes when we stop striving to meet the world’s expectations.

4. Caste by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House: $32) A hidden caste system influences the lives of Americans.

Advertisement

5. Keep Sharp by Sanjay Gupta, M.D. (Simon & Schuster: $28) The TV doctor debunks myths about the aging brain and offers tips to maintain mental acuity.

6. Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey (Crown: $30) A memoir from the Oscar-winning actor.

7. The Splendid and the Vile by Erik Larson (Crown: $32) A portrait of Winston Churchill and his defiance during the Blitz.

8. Modern Comfort Food by Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter: $35) The host of TV’s “Barefoot Contessa” shares a collection of 85 new recipes.

Advertisement

9. Wintering by Katherine May (Riverhead: $24) A very personal new perspective on the coldest and darkest season.

10. Entangled Life by Merlin Sheldrake (Random House: $28) The biologist reveals the complex role that mushrooms and other fungi play in the environment.

Paperback fiction

1. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $17)

2. Shuggie Bain by Douglas Stuart (Grove: $17)

Advertisement

3. Normal People by Sally Rooney (Hogarth: $17)

4. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $17)

5. Interior Chinatown by Charles Yu (Vintage: $16)

6. When No One Is Watching by Alyssa Cole (Morrow: $17)

Advertisement

7. A Gentleman in Moscow by Amor Towles (Penguin: $17)

8. The Queen’s Gambit by Walter Tevis (Vintage: $17)

9. Home Body by Rupi Kaur (Andrews McMeel: $17)

10. Fahrenheit 451 by Ray Bradbury (Simon & Schuster: $17)

Advertisement

Paperback nonfiction

1. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)

2. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)

3. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $18)

Advertisement

4. Healing After Loss by Martha W. Hickman (Morrow: $16)

5. What Unites Us by Dan Rather, Elliot Kirschner (Algonquin: $17)

6. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $17)

7. Intimations by Zadie Smith (Penguin: $11)

Advertisement

8. Against the Web by Michael Brooks (Zero: $12)

9. The Warmth of Other Suns by Isabel Wilkerson (Vintage: $18)

10. Sapiens by Yuval Noah Harari (Harper Perennial: $25)

