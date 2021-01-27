Bestsellers List Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021
SoCal Bestsellers
Hardcover Fiction
1. The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett (Riverhead: $27) Identical twin sisters run away from their small Black community in the South and live very different lives.
2. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Viking: $26) A reader in an infinite library is torn between versions of the life she is leading and the life she could be leading.
3. Hamnet by Maggie O’Farrell (Knopf: $27) An Elizabethan tale of love and grief in 16th century Stratford-Upon-Avon.
4. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue by V.E. Schwab (Tor: $27) In 1714 France, a desperate young woman makes a Faustian bargain to live forever but is cursed to be forgotten by everyone she meets.
5. Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Del Rey: $27) A woman is summoned to a mysterious home in rural Mexico to rescue her newlywed cousin.
6. The Prophets by Robert Jones Jr. (Putnam: $27) A forbidden relationship between two enslaved men is torn apart when a fellow slave begins preaching the master’s gospel.
7. Outlawed by Anna North (Bloomsbury: $26) In the Old West a married, childless woman joins a gang of desperados.
8. The Searcher by Tana French (Viking: $27) A recently divorced retired Chicago cop settles down in a quiet Irish village, where he gets dragged into a mystery.
9. Ready Player Two by Ernest Cline (Ballantine: $29) A return to the world of OASIS in a sequel to “Ready Player One.”
10. Anxious People by Fredrik Backman (Atria: $28) After a botched bank robbery, the perpetrator takes eight hostages in an apartment.
Hardcover nonfiction
1. A Swim in a Pond in the Rain by George Saunders (Random House: $28) A masterclass for writers using Russian short stories.
2. A Promised Land by Barack Obama (Crown: $45) The first Black president of the U.S. offers a personal account of the issues he faced early in his presidency.
3. Caste by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House: $32) A hidden caste system influences the lives of Americans.
4. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne: $23) A modern fable explores life’s universal lessons through four archetypes.
5. Breath by James Nestor (Riverhead: $28) New research yields breathtaking results.
6. Exercised by Daniel Lieberman (Pantheon: $30) The professor of human biology debunks myths and answers questions about exercise.
7. The Art of Impossible by Steven Kotler (Harper Wave: $29) The performance expert reveals the secrets of elite athletes, scientists, CEOs and artists.
8. Untamed by Glennon Doyle (Dial: $28) The activist explores the peace that comes when we stop striving to meet the world’s expectations.
9. The Beauty of What Remains by Steve Leder (Avery: $26) The rabbi shares his experience with loss.
10. Kamala’s Way by Dan Morain (Simon & Schuster: $28) A biography of the U.S.’ first Black female vice president.
Paperback fiction
1. Shuggie Bain by Douglas Stuart (Grove Press: $17)
2. Interior Chinatown by Charles Yu (Vintage: $16)
3. The Dutch House by Ann Patchett (Harper: $17)
4. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $17)
5. The Island of Sea Women by Lisa See (Scribner: $18)
6. When No One Is Watching by Alyssa Cole (Morrow: $17)
7. Auntie Poldi and the Sicilian Lions by Mario Giordano (Mariner: $15)
8. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $17)
9. The Nickel Boys by Colson Whitehead (Anchor: $16)
10. The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho (HarperOne: $17)
Paperback nonfiction
1. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $18)
2. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)
3. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $17)
4. On Tyranny by Timothy Snyder (Tim Duggan Books: $10)
5. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)
6. The Truths We Hold by Kamala Harris (Penguin: $18)
7. The Fire Next Time by James Baldwin (Vintage: $14)
8. How to Change Your Mind by Michael Pollan (Penguin: $18)
9. So You Want to Talk About Race by Ijeoma Oluo (Seal Press: $17)
10. How to Do Nothing by Jenny Odell (Melville House: $18)
