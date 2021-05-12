Bestsellers List Sunday, May 16

SoCal Bestsellers

Hardcover Fiction

1. The Hill We Climb by Amanda Gorman (Viking: $16) A special edition of the poem delivered at President Biden’s inauguration.

2. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (Ballantine: $29) A lone survivor tries to complete a mission to save the sun and humanity.

3. Klara and the Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro (Knopf: $28) A view of a technologically advanced society from the perspective of a child’s artificial friend.

4. The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster: $27) A woman’s husband leaves her a mysterious message before disappearing.

5. Great Circle by Maggie Shipstead (Knopf: $29) A time-jumping tale about a woman pilot hoping to circumnavigate the world and the actress cast to play her in a movie.

6. First Person Singular by Haruki Murakami (Knopf: $28) A collection of short stories highlights the significance of mysterious personal events.

7. Whereabouts by Jhumpa Lahiri (Knopf: $24) A lonely woman begins a life-changing transformation.

8. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Viking: $26) A reader in an infinite library is torn between versions of the life she is leading and the life she could be leading.

9. The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s: $29) A woman must choose whether to migrate to California or stay in the 1930s Texas Dust Bowl.

10. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue by V.E. Schwab (Tor: $27) In 1714 France, a desperate young woman makes a Faustian bargain to live forever but is cursed to be forgotten by everyone she meets.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Premonition by Michael Lewis (Norton: $30) A real-life thriller in which medical professionals who see a pandemic coming are ignored by political leadership.

2. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Knopf: $27) A memoir from the Korean-born singer-songwriter of Japanese Breakfast.

3. The Bomber Mafia by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown: $27) The bombing of Tokyo on the deadliest night of World War II.

4. World Travel by Anthony Bourdain, Laurie Woolever (Ecco: $35) An irreverent guide to some of the late travel writer and TV personality’s favorite locales.

5. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne: $23) A modern fable explores life’s universal lessons through four archetypes.

6. What Happened to You? by Oprah Winfrey, Bruce D. Perry (Flatiron: $29) Understanding past events leads to understanding — and fixing — one’s problematic behavior.

7. Caste by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House: $32) America’s hidden caste system influences the lives of Americans.

8. Persist by Elizabeth Warren (Metropolitan: $28) The Democratic Senator writes about perspectives that have shaped her views.

9. Cook This Book by Molly Baz (Clarkson Potter: $33) A skills-building cookbook for novices from the Los Angeles-based food writer.

10. Finding the Mother Tree by Suzanne Simard (Knopf: $29) A forestry professor tells of her groundbreaking research on the social life of trees.

Paperback fiction

1. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $17)

2. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $17)

3. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens (Putnam: $18)

4. The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides (Celadon: $18)

5. The Rose Code by Kate Quinn (Morrow: $18)

6. The Dutch House by Ann Patchett (Harper: $17)

7. The Overstory by Richard Powers (Norton: $19)

8. One by One by Ruth Ware (Gallery/Scout: $17)

9. The Law of Innocence by Michael Connelly (Grand Central: $17)

10. The Sympathizer by Viet Thanh Nguyen (Grove: $17)

Paperback nonfiction

1. Minor Feelings by Cathy Park Hong (One World: $18)

2. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $18)

3. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)

4. Becoming by Michelle Obama (Crown: $19)

5. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)

6. The Chiffon Trenches by André Leon Talley (Ballantine : $18)

7. The Body by Bill Bryson (Anchor: $17)

8. Set the Night on Fire: L.A. in the Sixties by Mike Davis, Jon Wiener (Verso: $25)

9. The New York Times Cooking No-Recipe Recipes by Sam Sifton (Ten Speed: $28)

10. Barbarian Days by William Finnegan (Penguin: $18)

