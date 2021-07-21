Bestsellers List Sunday, July 25

SoCal Bestsellers

Hardcover Fiction

1. Malibu Rising by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine: $28) In 1983, a Malibu party spirals out of control in this new novel from the author of “Daisy Jones & the Six” and “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo.”

2. Falling by T.J. Newman (Avid Reader: $28) The family of the pilot on a flight from Los Angeles to New York is kidnapped.

3. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Viking: $26) A reader in an infinite library is torn between versions of the life she is leading and the life she could be leading.

4. The Cellist by Daniel Silva (Harper: $29) A wealthy Russian expat is assassinated in London in this political thriller.

5. Klara and the Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro (Knopf: $28) A view of a technologically advanced society from the perspective of a child’s artificial friend.

6. The Paper Palace by Miranda Cowley Heller (Riverhead: $27) A happily married woman on a summer vacation has a sexual encounter with a lifelong friend.

7. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (Ballantine: $29) A lone astronaut tries to complete a mission to save the sun and humanity.

8. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue by V.E. Schwab (Tor: $27) In 1714 France, a desperate young woman makes a Faustian bargain to live forever but is cursed to be forgotten by everyone she meets.

9. The Final Girl Support Group by Grady Hendrix (Berkley: $26) Five young women who survived horrifying attacks meet with a therapist, until they are targeted once again.

10. The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett (Riverhead: $27) Identical twin sisters run away from their small Black community in the South and live very different lives.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. This Is Your Mind on Plants by Michael Pollan (Penguin: $28) The food writer studies three psychoactive plants — opium, caffeine and mescaline.

2. Landslide by Michael Wolff (Holt: $30) The author of “Fire and Fury” explores how President Donald Trump managed to lose the 2020 election.

3. American Marxism by Mark R. Levin (Threshold: $28) The Fox News personality raises the alarm over communism in American culture and institutions.

4. Breath by James Nestor (Riverhead: $28) New research yields breathtaking results.

5. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Knopf: $27) A memoir from the Korean-born singer-songwriter of the band Japanese Breakfast.

6. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne: $23) A modern fable explores life’s universal lessons through four archetypes.

7. The Anthropocene Reviewed by John Green (Dutton: $28) The novelist explores the current geologic age with a collection of essays adapted from his popular podcast.

8. Frankly, We Did Win This Election by Michael C. Bender (Twelve: $30) The journalist gives readers a look at the Trump election loss from inside the campaign.

9. The Premonition by Michael Lewis (Norton: $30) A real-life thriller in which medical professionals who see a pandemic coming are ignored by political leadership.

10. Subpar Parks by Amber Share (Plume: $22) Beautiful images and text celebrating national parks are paired with one-star reviews written by unimpressed visitors.

Paperback fiction

1. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $17)

2. People We Meet on Vacation by Emily Henry (Berkley: $16)

3. Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Del Rey: $17)

4. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $17)

5. Hamnet by Maggie O’Farrell (Vintage: $17)

6. The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides (Celadon: $18)

7. Beach Read by Emily Henry (Berkley: $16)

8. On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous by Ocean Vuong (Penguin: $17)

9. The Overstory by Richard Powers (Norton: $19)

10. The Night Watchman by Louise Erdrich (Harper: $18)

Paperback nonfiction

1. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk, M.D. (Penguin: $19)

2. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $18)

3. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)

4. How to Change Your Mind by Michael Pollan (Penguin: $18)

5. The Body by Bill Bryson (Anchor: $17)

6. Hood Feminism by Mikki Kendall (Penguin: $16)

7. Entangled Life by Merlin Sheldrake (Random House: $18)

8. Stamped From the Beginning by Ibram X. Kendi (Bold Type: $20)

9. Becoming Trader Joe by Joe Coulombe (HarperCollins: $20)

10. How to Win Friends and Influence People by Dale Carnegie (Gallery : $17)