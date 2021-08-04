Bestsellers List Sunday, August 8
SoCal Bestsellers
Hardcover Fiction
1. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Viking: $26) A reader in an infinite library is torn between versions of the life she is leading and the life she could be leading.
2. Malibu Rising by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine: $28) In 1983, a Malibu party spirals out of control in this new novel from the author of “Daisy Jones & the Six” and “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo.”
3. Klara and the Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro (Knopf: $28) A view of a technologically advanced society from the perspective of a child’s artificial friend.
4. The Final Girl Support Group by Grady Hendrix (Berkley: $26) Five young women who survived horrifying attacks meet with a therapist, until they are targeted once again.
5. The Maidens by Alex Michaelides (Celadon: $28) A therapist investigates murders at her alma mater and a secret society that protects a suspect in this follow-up to “The Silent Patient.”
6. The Paper Palace by Miranda Cowley Heller (Riverhead: $27) A happily married woman on a summer vacation has a sexual encounter with a lifelong friend.
7. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (Ballantine: $29) A lone astronaut tries to complete a mission to save the sun and humanity.
8. The Cellist by Daniel Silva (Harper: $29) A wealthy Russian expat is assassinated in London in this political thriller.
9. The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett (Riverhead: $27) Identical twin sisters run away from their small Black community in the South and live very different lives.
10. The Hill We Climb by Amanda Gorman (Viking: $16) A special edition of the poem Gorman delivered at President Biden’s inauguration.
Hardcover nonfiction
1. I Alone Can Fix It by Carol Leonnig, Philip Rucker (Penguin: $30) The authors of “A Very Stable Genius” provide an inside look at the catastrophic final year of the Trump presidency.
2. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Knopf: $27) A memoir from the Korean-born singer-songwriter of the band Japanese Breakfast.
3. This Is Your Mind on Plants by Michael Pollan (Penguin: $28) The food writer studies three psychoactive plants — opium, caffeine and mescaline.
4. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne: $23) A modern fable explores life’s universal lessons through four archetypes.
5. World Travel by Anthony Bourdain, Laurie Woolever (Ecco: $35) An irreverent guide to some of the late travel writer and TV personality’s favorite locales.
6. Breath by James Nestor (Riverhead: $28) New research yields breathtaking results.
7. American Marxism by Mark R. Levin (Threshold: $28) The Fox News personality raises the alarm over communism in American culture and institutions.
8. Landslide by Michael Wolff (Holt: $30) The author of “Fire and Fury” explores how President Trump managed to lose the 2020 election.
9. Inside Comedy by David Steinberg (Knopf: $30) The veteran comic celebrates the comedy and comedians of the last five decades.
10. Untamed by Glennon Doyle (Dial: $28) The activist explores the peace that comes when we stop striving to meet the world’s expectations.
Paperback fiction
1. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $17)
2. People We Meet on Vacation by Emily Henry (Berkley: $16)
3. Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Del Rey: $17)
4. On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous by Ocean Vuong (Penguin: $17)
5. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $17)
6. Dune by Frank Herbert (Ace: $11)
7. Beach Read by Emily Henry (Berkley: $16)
8. The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho (HarperOne: $17)
9. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens (Putnam: $18)
10. Hamnet by Maggie O’Farrell (Vintage: $17)
Paperback nonfiction
1. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)
2. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $18)
3. Sapiens by Yuval Noah Harari (Harper: $25)
4. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)
5. Kitchen Confidential by Anthony Bourdain (Ecco: $17)
6. The Untethered Soul by Michael A. Singer (New Harbinger: $19)
7. Entangled Life by Merlin Sheldrake (Random House: $18)
8. The Body by Bill Bryson (Anchor: $17)
9. The Art of Happiness by the Dalai Lama (Riverhead: $17)
10. Vesper Flights by Helen Macdonald (Grove: $17)
