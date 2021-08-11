Bestsellers List Sunday, August 15

SoCal Bestsellers

Hardcover Fiction

1. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Viking: $26) A reader in an infinite library is torn between versions of the life she is leading and the life she could be leading.

2. Billy Summers by Stephen King (Scribner: $30) A skilled hit man wants to retire but must first complete one last job.

3. Afterparties: Stories by Anthony Veasna So (Ecco: $28) A collection of stories of the Cambodian immigrant community, published posthumously.

4. Malibu Rising by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine: $28) In 1983, a Malibu party spirals out of control in this new novel from the author of “Daisy Jones & the Six” and “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo.”

5. The Paper Palace by Miranda Cowley Heller (Riverhead: $27) A happily married woman on a summer vacation has a sexual encounter with a lifelong friend.

6. Klara and the Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro (Knopf: $28) A view of a technologically advanced society from the perspective of a child’s artificial friend.

7. The Cellist by Daniel Silva (Harper: $29) A wealthy Russian expat is assassinated in London in this political thriller.

8. The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster: $27) A woman’s husband leaves her a mysterious message before disappearing.

9. Once There Were Wolves by Charlotte McConaghy (Flatiron: $28) Twin sisters lead a team of biologists reintroducing gray wolves into the Scottish Highlands.

10. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue by V.E. Schwab (Tor: $27) In 1714 France, a desperate young woman makes a Faustian bargain to live forever but is cursed to be forgotten by everyone she meets.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. I Alone Can Fix It by Carol Leonnig, Philip Rucker (Penguin: $30) The authors of “A Very Stable Genius” provide an inside look at the catastrophic final year of the Trump presidency.

2. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Knopf: $27) A memoir from the Korean-born singer-songwriter of the band Japanese Breakfast.

3. The Premonition by Michael Lewis (Norton: $30) A real-life thriller in which medical professionals who see a pandemic coming are ignored by political leadership.

4. World Travel by Anthony Bourdain, Laurie Woolever (Ecco: $35) An irreverent guide to some of the late travel writer and TV personality’s favorite locales.

5. Breath by James Nestor (Riverhead: $28) New research yields breathtaking results.

6. Here, Right Matters by Alexander S. Vindman (Harper: $27) The former National Security Council official who risked his Army career to report President Trump’s phone call with the president of Ukraine tells his story.

7. American Marxism by Mark R. Levin (Threshold: $28) The Fox News personality raises the alarm over communism in American culture and institutions.

8. This Is Your Mind on Plants by Michael Pollan (Penguin: $28) The food writer studies three psychoactive plants — opium, caffeine and mescaline.

9. Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey (Crown: $30) A memoir from the Oscar-winning actor.

10. Putting It Together by James Lapine (FSG: $40) A chronicle of the author’s two-year collaboration with Stephen Sondheim to create the Broadway musical “Sunday in the Park With George.”

Paperback fiction

1. People We Meet on Vacation by Emily Henry (Berkley: $16)

2. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $17)

3. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $17)

4. Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Del Rey: $17)

5. Dune by Frank Herbert (Ace: $11)

6. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens (Putnam: $18)

7. The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides (Celadon: $18)

8. The Guest List by Lucy Foley (Morrow: $17)

9. The Night Watchman by Louise Erdrich (Harper: $18)

10. The Overstory by Richard Powers (Norton: $19)

Paperback nonfiction

1. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)

2. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $16)

3. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $18)

4. Always Crashing in the Same Car by Matthew Specktor (Tin House: $18)

5. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)

6. Sapiens by Yuval Noah Harari (Harper: $25)

7. Entangled Life by Merlin Sheldrake (Random House: $18)

8. The Big Goodbye by Sam Wasson (Flatiron: $19)

9. Becoming Trader Joe by Joe Coulombe (HarperCollins: $20)

10. How to Change Your Mind by Michael Pollan (Penguin: $18)

