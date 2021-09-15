Bestsellers List Sunday, September 19

SoCal Bestsellers

Hardcover Fiction

1. Beautiful World, Where Are You by Sally Rooney (FSG: $28) The story of two modern couples struggling with love, sex and relationships, from the author of “Normal People.”

2. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Viking: $26) A reader in an infinite library is torn between versions of the life she is leading and the life she could be leading.

3. Matrix by Lauren Groff (Riverhead: $28) A teenager from a noble family in 12th century France is banished to an English abbey.

4. The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois by Honorée Fanonne Jeffers (Harper: $29) A descendant of slaves is caught between her life in a Northern city and her family still living in the deep South.

5. A Slow Fire Burning by Paula Hawkins (Riverhead: $28) Three women who knew a London murder victim keep secrets from the police.

6. My Heart Is a Chainsaw by Stephen Graham Jones (Gallery/Saga: $27) A woman who loves slasher films finds her town embroiled in a real-life horror plot.

7. The Paper Palace by Miranda Cowley Heller (Riverhead: $27) A happily married woman on a summer vacation has a sexual encounter with a lifelong friend.

8. The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster: $27) A woman’s husband leaves her a mysterious message before disappearing.

9. The Personal Librarian by Marie Benedict, Victoria Christopher Murray (Berkley: $27) The story of Bella da Costa Greene, a professional Black woman who hid her race as she curated J.P. Morgan’s collections.

10. The Madness of Crowds by Louise Penny (Minotaur: $29) Chief Inspector Armand Gamache returns to the Canadian village of Three Pines in the latest installment of the mystery series.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Hero of Two Worlds by Mike Duncan (PublicAffairs: $30) The historian tells the story of the colorful Revolutionary War figure the Marquis de Lafayette.

2. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Knopf: $27) A memoir from the Korean-born singer-songwriter of the band Japanese Breakfast.

3. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne: $23) A modern fable explores life’s universal lessons through four archetypes.

4. The Code Breaker by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster: $35) How Nobel Prize winner Jennifer Doudna helped launch the gene editing revolution.

5. On Freedom by Maggie Nelson (Graywolf: $27) The concept of “freedom” is explored in the contexts of art, sex, drugs and climate.

6. Caste by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House: $32) America’s hidden caste system influences the lives of Americans.

7. Finding the Right Words by Cindy Weinstein (Johns Hopkins: $23) A Caltech English professor comes to grips with her father’s Alzheimer’s, with the help of a neurology professor.

8. The Ultimate RPG Quest Keeper by Jef Aldrich, Jon Taylor (Adams Media: $17) A helpful tool for gamers.

9. Zen Science by Institute of Zen Science (Running Press: $13) A contemplative collection of simple and often profound reflections on the natural world.

10. Stories of the Sahara by Sanmao (Bloomsbury: $28) A memoir from a woman who grew up in Taiwan, fascinated with deserts, and migrated to the Western Sahara.

Paperback fiction

1. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $17)

2. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square: $17)

3. People We Meet on Vacation by Emily Henry (Berkley: $16)

4. Beach Read by Emily Henry (Berkley: $16)

5. The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides (Celadon: $18)

6. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $17)

7. Daisy Jones & The Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine: $17)

8. The House in the Cerulean Sea by TJ Klune (Tor: $19)

9. Dune by Frank Herbert (Ace: $18)

10. This Is How You Lose the Time War by Amal El-Mohtar, Max Gladstone (Gallery/Saga: $15)

Paperback nonfiction

1. See No Stranger by Valarie Kaur (One World: $18)

2. The Untethered Soul by Michael A. Singer (New Harbinger: $19)

3. Entangled Life by Merlin Sheldrake (Random House: $18)

4. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $17)

5. Code Red Fallujah by Donnelly Wilkes (Post Hill: $18)

6. How I Became The Love of My Life by Labris Willendorf (Labris Willendorf: $13)

7. Things to Do Before You’re 30 by Jessica Misener (Adams Media: $15)

8. The Elephant Whisperer by Lawrence Anthony, Graham Spence (St. Martin’s: $19)

9. Laguna Beach by Claire Marie Vogel (Arcadia: $22)

10. 50 Best Short Hikes: San Diego by Don Endicott, Jerry Schad (Wilderness: $17)

