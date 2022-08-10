Bestsellers List Sunday, August 14

SoCal Bestsellers

Hardcover Fiction

1. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf: $28) Lifelong BFFs collaborate on a wildly successful video game.

2. Horse by Geraldine Brooks (Viking: $28) Prior to the Civil War, a slave, a racehorse and an artist launch a complex story that spans generations.

3. Portrait of an Unknown Woman by Daniel Silva (Harper: $30) Retired spy and art restorer Gabriel Allon returns in a new thriller set in Venice.

4. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday: $29) In the 1960s, a female chemist goes on to be a single parent, then a celebrity chef.

5. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Viking: $26) A reader in an infinite library must choose what kind of life to lead.

Advertisement

6. The Paris Apartment by Lucy Foley (Morrow: $29) A woman hoping to stay at her brother’s flat gets tangled in a mystery when he goes missing.

7. Sea of Tranquility by Emily St. John Mandel (Knopf: $25) A science fiction tale spanning centuries from the author of “Station Eleven” and “The Glass Hotel.”

8. Mercury Pictures Presents by Anthony Marra (Hogarth: $29) Shortly before the U.S. enters World War II, an Italian woman working for a movie studio immigrates to Los Angeles.

9. The Last White Man by Mohsin Hamid (Riverhead: $26) The skin color of white Americans turns darker in this science fiction fable.

10. Properties of Thirst by Marianne Wiggins (Simon & Schuster: $28) A Japanese American internment camp during World War II is built next to a ranch owned by a California family beset with tragedy.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Bad City by Paul Pringle (Celadon: $30) The Los Angeles Times reporter details how following a tip led him and his colleagues to uncover two major scandals at USC.

2. Happy-Go-Lucky by David Sedaris (Little, Brown: $29) The humorist shares his experiences dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

3. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne: $23) A modern fable explores life’s universal lessons through four archetypes.

4. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Knopf: $27) A memoir from the Korean-born singer-songwriter of the band Japanese Breakfast.

5. Atomic Habits by James Clear (Avery: $27) The self-help expert’s guide to building good habits and breaking bad ones via tiny changes in behavior.

6. Leadership by Henry Kissinger (Penguin: $36) The former secretary of State examines six case studies of leaders implementing global strategies.

7. The World’s Worst Assistant by Sona Movsesian (Plume: $26) A light-hearted memoir from Conan O’Brien’s longtime personal assistant.

8. An Immense World by Ed Yong (Random House: $30) An exploration of sensory perception in humans and nature.

9. The Metaverse by Matthew Ball (Liveright: $30) An exploration of how the development of global, interconnected, 3-D virtual worlds could revolutionize everything.

10. There Are Places in the World Where Rules Are Less Important Than Kindness by Carlo Rovelli (Riverhead: $26) An exploration of physics and philosophy from the renowned physicist.

Paperback fiction

1. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens (Putnam: $18)

2. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square: $17)

3. Book Lovers by Emily Henry (Berkley: $17)

4. It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria: $17)

5. Daisy Jones & the Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine: $17)

6. Beach Read by Emily Henry (Berkley: $16)

7. Beautiful World, Where Are You by Sally Rooney (Picador: $18)

8. Ugly Love by Colleen Hoover (Atria: $17)

9. People We Meet on Vacation by Emily Henry (Berkley: $16)

10. Malibu Rising by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine: $18)

Paperback nonfiction

1. This Is Your Mind on Plants by Michael Pollan (Penguin: $18)

2. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)

3. Sapiens by Yuval Noah Harari (Harper: $25)

4. The Untethered Soul by Michael A. Singer (New Harbinger: $19)

5. Slouching Towards Bethlehem by Joan Didion (FSG: $17)

6. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)

7. Entangled Life by Merlin Sheldrake (Random House: $18)

8. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)

9. Oldest Los Angeles by Mimi Slawoff (Reedy: $21)

10. The Bomber Mafia by Malcolm Gladwell (Back Bay: $19)

