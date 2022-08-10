Bestsellers List Sunday, August 14
SoCal Bestsellers
Hardcover Fiction
1. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf: $28) Lifelong BFFs collaborate on a wildly successful video game.
2. Horse by Geraldine Brooks (Viking: $28) Prior to the Civil War, a slave, a racehorse and an artist launch a complex story that spans generations.
3. Portrait of an Unknown Woman by Daniel Silva (Harper: $30) Retired spy and art restorer Gabriel Allon returns in a new thriller set in Venice.
4. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday: $29) In the 1960s, a female chemist goes on to be a single parent, then a celebrity chef.
5. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Viking: $26) A reader in an infinite library must choose what kind of life to lead.
6. The Paris Apartment by Lucy Foley (Morrow: $29) A woman hoping to stay at her brother’s flat gets tangled in a mystery when he goes missing.
7. Sea of Tranquility by Emily St. John Mandel (Knopf: $25) A science fiction tale spanning centuries from the author of “Station Eleven” and “The Glass Hotel.”
8. Mercury Pictures Presents by Anthony Marra (Hogarth: $29) Shortly before the U.S. enters World War II, an Italian woman working for a movie studio immigrates to Los Angeles.
9. The Last White Man by Mohsin Hamid (Riverhead: $26) The skin color of white Americans turns darker in this science fiction fable.
10. Properties of Thirst by Marianne Wiggins (Simon & Schuster: $28) A Japanese American internment camp during World War II is built next to a ranch owned by a California family beset with tragedy.
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Bad City by Paul Pringle (Celadon: $30) The Los Angeles Times reporter details how following a tip led him and his colleagues to uncover two major scandals at USC.
2. Happy-Go-Lucky by David Sedaris (Little, Brown: $29) The humorist shares his experiences dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.
3. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne: $23) A modern fable explores life’s universal lessons through four archetypes.
4. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Knopf: $27) A memoir from the Korean-born singer-songwriter of the band Japanese Breakfast.
5. Atomic Habits by James Clear (Avery: $27) The self-help expert’s guide to building good habits and breaking bad ones via tiny changes in behavior.
6. Leadership by Henry Kissinger (Penguin: $36) The former secretary of State examines six case studies of leaders implementing global strategies.
7. The World’s Worst Assistant by Sona Movsesian (Plume: $26) A light-hearted memoir from Conan O’Brien’s longtime personal assistant.
8. An Immense World by Ed Yong (Random House: $30) An exploration of sensory perception in humans and nature.
9. The Metaverse by Matthew Ball (Liveright: $30) An exploration of how the development of global, interconnected, 3-D virtual worlds could revolutionize everything.
10. There Are Places in the World Where Rules Are Less Important Than Kindness by Carlo Rovelli (Riverhead: $26) An exploration of physics and philosophy from the renowned physicist.
Paperback fiction
1. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens (Putnam: $18)
2. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square: $17)
3. Book Lovers by Emily Henry (Berkley: $17)
4. It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria: $17)
5. Daisy Jones & the Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine: $17)
6. Beach Read by Emily Henry (Berkley: $16)
7. Beautiful World, Where Are You by Sally Rooney (Picador: $18)
8. Ugly Love by Colleen Hoover (Atria: $17)
9. People We Meet on Vacation by Emily Henry (Berkley: $16)
10. Malibu Rising by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine: $18)
Paperback nonfiction
1. This Is Your Mind on Plants by Michael Pollan (Penguin: $18)
2. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)
3. Sapiens by Yuval Noah Harari (Harper: $25)
4. The Untethered Soul by Michael A. Singer (New Harbinger: $19)
5. Slouching Towards Bethlehem by Joan Didion (FSG: $17)
6. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)
7. Entangled Life by Merlin Sheldrake (Random House: $18)
8. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)
9. Oldest Los Angeles by Mimi Slawoff (Reedy: $21)
10. The Bomber Mafia by Malcolm Gladwell (Back Bay: $19)
Love a good book?
Get the latest news, events and more from the Los Angeles Times Book Club, and help us get L.A. reading and talking.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.