Bestsellers List Sunday, Oct. 30
SoCal Bestsellers
Hardcover Fiction
1. Our Missing Hearts by Celeste Ng (Penguin: $29) A boy growing up in a xenophobic future searches for his mother, a Chinese American poet who disappeared.
2. Liberation Day by George Saunders (Random House: $28) Another collection from the acclaimed author of short stories.
3. The Boys from Biloxi by John Grisham (Doubleday: $30) Two men who grew up friends in a deep South resort community land on opposite sides of the law.
4. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper: $33) The story of a boy born in poverty to a teenage single mother in Appalachia.
5. The Last Chairlift by John Irving (Simon & Schuster: $38) A ghost story that begins in 1941 when a competitive skier has a baby out of wedlock.
6. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf: $28) Lifelong BFFs collaborate on a wildly successful video game.
7. Lucy by the Sea by Elizabeth Strout (Random House: $28) The heroine of “My Name Is Lucy Barton” grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic.
8. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday: $29) In the 1960s, a female chemist goes on to be a single parent, then a celebrity chef.
9. Horse by Geraldine Brooks (Viking: $28) Prior to the Civil War, an enslaved young man, a racehorse and an artist launch a complex story that spans generations.
10. Signal Fires by Dani Shapiro (Knopf: $28) A deadly car accident in 1985 has a lasting impact on the lives of those involved.
Hardcover nonfiction
1. The Extraordinary Life of an Ordinary Man by Paul Newman (Knopf: $32) Paul Newman’s posthumously published autobiography.
2. I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster: $28) A memoir from the star of TV’s “iCarly” and “Sam & Cat.”
3. Lighter by yung pueblo (Harmony: $24) A self-help book for easing tension and reconnecting with the present.
4. What If? 2 by Randall Munroe (Riverhead: $30) The writer of the internet comic strip “xkcd” offers a second installment of explorations of unusual science questions.
5. Confidence Man by Maggie Haberman (Penguin: $32) The journalist’s biography of former President Trump.
6. And There Was Light by Jon Meacham (Random House: $40) A biography of President Abraham Lincoln.
7. Dinners With Ruth by Nina Totenberg (Simon & Schuster: $28) The NPR legal correspondent recalls her friendship of nearly 50 years with Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
8. Stay True by Hua Hsu (Doubleday: $26) A personal memoir from the journalist focusing on the loss of a close friend.
9. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Knopf: $27) A memoir from the Korean-born singer-songwriter of the band Japanese Breakfast.
10. Some New Kind of Kick by Kid Congo Powers (Hachette: $29) A memoir from the punk rock guitarist.
Paperback fiction
1. It Starts with Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria: $18)
2. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square: $17)
3. Cloud Cuckoo Land by Anthony Doerr (Scribner: $20)
4. It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria: $17)
5. Daisy Jones & the Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine: $17)
6. The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides (Celadon: $18)
7. Crossroads by Jonathan Franzen (Picador: $20)
8. Verity by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central: $17)
9. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $17)
10. Malibu Rising by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine: $18)
Paperback nonfiction
1. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)
2. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)
3. Attached by Amir Levine, Rachel Heller (TarcherPerigee: $17)
4. Everything Now by Rosecrans Baldwin (Picador: $18)
5. Bourdain by Laurie Woolever (Ecco: $20)
6. The Power of Now by Eckhart Tolle (New World Library: $17)
7. Slouching Towards Bethlehem by Joan Didion (FSG: $17)
8. Ottolenghi Test Kitchen by Noor Murad, Yotam Ottolenghi (Clarkson Potter: $32)
9. A Carnival of Snackery by David Sedaris (Back Bay: $19)
10. The Untethered Soul by Michael A. Singer (New Harbinger: $19)
Love a good book?
Get the latest news, events and more from the Los Angeles Times Book Club, and help us get L.A. reading and talking.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.