Bestsellers List Sunday, Oct. 30

SoCal Bestsellers

Hardcover Fiction

1. Our Missing Hearts by Celeste Ng (Penguin: $29) A boy growing up in a xenophobic future searches for his mother, a Chinese American poet who disappeared.

2. Liberation Day by George Saunders (Random House: $28) Another collection from the acclaimed author of short stories.

3. The Boys from Biloxi by John Grisham (Doubleday: $30) Two men who grew up friends in a deep South resort community land on opposite sides of the law.

4. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper: $33) The story of a boy born in poverty to a teenage single mother in Appalachia.

5. The Last Chairlift by John Irving (Simon & Schuster: $38) A ghost story that begins in 1941 when a competitive skier has a baby out of wedlock.

6. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf: $28) Lifelong BFFs collaborate on a wildly successful video game.

7. Lucy by the Sea by Elizabeth Strout (Random House: $28) The heroine of “My Name Is Lucy Barton” grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic.

8. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday: $29) In the 1960s, a female chemist goes on to be a single parent, then a celebrity chef.

9. Horse by Geraldine Brooks (Viking: $28) Prior to the Civil War, an enslaved young man, a racehorse and an artist launch a complex story that spans generations.

10. Signal Fires by Dani Shapiro (Knopf: $28) A deadly car accident in 1985 has a lasting impact on the lives of those involved.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Extraordinary Life of an Ordinary Man by Paul Newman (Knopf: $32) Paul Newman’s posthumously published autobiography.

2. I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster: $28) A memoir from the star of TV’s “iCarly” and “Sam & Cat.”

3. Lighter by yung pueblo (Harmony: $24) A self-help book for easing tension and reconnecting with the present.

4. What If? 2 by Randall Munroe (Riverhead: $30) The writer of the internet comic strip “xkcd” offers a second installment of explorations of unusual science questions.

5. Confidence Man by Maggie Haberman (Penguin: $32) The journalist’s biography of former President Trump.

6. And There Was Light by Jon Meacham (Random House: $40) A biography of President Abraham Lincoln.

7. Dinners With Ruth by Nina Totenberg (Simon & Schuster: $28) The NPR legal correspondent recalls her friendship of nearly 50 years with Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

8. Stay True by Hua Hsu (Doubleday: $26) A personal memoir from the journalist focusing on the loss of a close friend.

9. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Knopf: $27) A memoir from the Korean-born singer-songwriter of the band Japanese Breakfast.

10. Some New Kind of Kick by Kid Congo Powers (Hachette: $29) A memoir from the punk rock guitarist.

Paperback fiction

1. It Starts with Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria: $18)

2. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square: $17)

3. Cloud Cuckoo Land by Anthony Doerr (Scribner: $20)

4. It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria: $17)

5. Daisy Jones & the Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine: $17)

6. The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides (Celadon: $18)

7. Crossroads by Jonathan Franzen (Picador: $20)

8. Verity by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central: $17)

9. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $17)

10. Malibu Rising by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine: $18)

Paperback nonfiction

1. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)

2. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)

3. Attached by Amir Levine, Rachel Heller (TarcherPerigee: $17)

4. Everything Now by Rosecrans Baldwin (Picador: $18)

5. Bourdain by Laurie Woolever (Ecco: $20)

6. The Power of Now by Eckhart Tolle (New World Library: $17)

7. Slouching Towards Bethlehem by Joan Didion (FSG: $17)

8. Ottolenghi Test Kitchen by Noor Murad, Yotam Ottolenghi (Clarkson Potter: $32)

9. A Carnival of Snackery by David Sedaris (Back Bay: $19)

10. The Untethered Soul by Michael A. Singer (New Harbinger: $19)

